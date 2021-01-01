Poll

The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - The Final

The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - The Final
« on: Yesterday at 09:18:07 am »
The Final

Robbie - Team Clarence Seedorf




V


Nicholls - Team Ronaldinho




TEAM JOGA BONITO... the beautiful game:
- centrebacks who are good on the ball, dominant in the air and aggressive man-markers. Also a dangerous threat on set pieces.
- solid two-way fullbacks who attack down the wing overlapping my inverted wingforwards. Possessing solid dribbling/crossing skills.
- a complete midfield, who can control the game through possession, win the ball back quick, both dynamic and expressive. Masters of passing and space awareness.
- versatile wingforwards, who can play on both the wing, centrally or drop deeper (both creative and goalscoring threats). A prolific striker who is a master in the box.



Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - The Final
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:29:49 am »
A rematch of Game 1 in round 1 of Group A, now with the added pressure and prestige of a draft final!

Robbie came out on top on that occasion in what was a tight affair but he faces a different prospect this time with many of the flaws of Nicholl's team, mainly the left hand side of his defence, now replaced with all-time greats. Where Nicholls chopped and changed, Robbie stuck steadfast with the team that has yet to let him down.

The main battle could well be Messi against Roberto Carlos and Frank de Boer on one side, where he'll surely find some joy given Roberto Carlos's more attacking instincts which will perhaps force Maicon back, however, I think I'll actually plump for the intriguing Kaka vs Matthaus as the key battle, at the other end of the pitch. Should Kaka come out on top then he could cause a lot of danger supplying Puskas and van Persie, but if Matthaus comes up trumps as he did so many times in his career, then he cuts off the main supply line for Robbie which would surely see Nicholls triumph.

Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - The Final
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 09:38:00 am »
I've gone Robbie, I think it's the most balanced team in the draft and his fullbacks are the difference.
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - The Final
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 10:36:41 am »
Two of the strongest draft teams I've seen.  I've voted for Robbie all the way through but I think with the changes Nicholls might just edge it now.  The only thing stopping me voting for him right now is Maicon, who I don't think is at the level of the rest of the players.

Dunno yet.
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - The Final
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 10:44:12 am »
I think both Seedorf and Ronaldinho would love these teams made in their image.

I can see Seedorf joining Davids in midfield, in a very functional and direct 3-5-2.

Ronaldinho would join my attack on the left, and raise the level of Samba and excitement both on the pitch and in the stands.
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - The Final
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 10:48:39 am »
Quote from: NICHOLLS on Yesterday at 10:44:12 am
Ronaldinho would join my attack on the left, and raise the level of Samba and excitement both on the pitch and in the stands.

Haha I did wonder if Mikey had a little change before the final to introduce the legend into the team :)

I was going to use it was a big fuck you to Betty :D
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - The Final
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 12:45:39 pm »
Great draft this one, well done mikey. Everything went perfectly well in the drafting process but could of easily ended up with having Ngog, De Goey, Overmars & Schneider in the team and it would all be very different.

Nicholls, Wullies, Mikeys and Bettys teams all very good, didn't fancy going up against Bettys or Nicholls in final.

Agree with Nicholls, Ronaldinho on the left there and it would be game over for anyone, Seedorf as great as he was doesn't enhance mine too much more.
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - The Final
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 03:35:07 pm »
Has to Robbie for me. I've voted for him all the way through and I think it counts for something that he didn't make a single change to his team. No shade on Nicholls' more Frankenstein approach. Both would be worthy winners. But there's something special about Robbie's unwavering approach to setting out his team and letting it be.

I also think it's a perfectly balanced team with no weaknesses. Usually I take pleasure in finding some, but I can see none here. Attack, midfield, defence, all balanced beautifully. It was a drafting masterclass. Nicholls' team is probably more flavourful in an attacking sense, but like I said before I'm not a fan of Matthaus at DM and like Tubby pointed out Maicon is a bit of a weaker link when compared to the other players on show here.
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - The Final
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 03:49:59 pm »
I did the same as Robert, where was my adulation mate?  :wanker
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - The Final
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 04:07:25 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 03:49:59 pm
I did the same as Robert, where was my adulation mate?  :wanker

Yes, but your team was rubbish from day 1  ;D
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - The Final
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 04:48:10 pm »
Dickhead!  :D
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - The Final
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 05:02:52 pm »
RE: Lothar, yes, Matthaus' peak was as a box-to-box midfielder, but still elite as a defensive midfielder: we've seen him lockdown/slow-down the likes of Maradona, Gullit, Zico and Platini (the best attacking midfielders of his era) in a holding/more disciplined role. Maradona and Gullit both famously saying how much of a great opponent he was. Fulfilling a more defensive task of stopping the opponent's best player/playmaker, in this game he has to keep an eye on Kaka, I think he has the tools to complete this task. I also think Xavi & Iniesta will both press and keep possession better than Matthaus' usual #8/#10 German midfield partners too (whether it be Magath, Doll-Möller or Hassler-Littbarski).


Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - The Final
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 06:11:33 pm »
2 excellent team also but went for Nicholls.

Would loved to see Messi and Romario play together.
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - The Final
« Reply #13 on: Today at 01:56:46 am »
BUMP
