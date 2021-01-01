A rematch of Game 1 in round 1 of Group A, now with the added pressure and prestige of a draft final!



Robbie came out on top on that occasion in what was a tight affair but he faces a different prospect this time with many of the flaws of Nicholl's team, mainly the left hand side of his defence, now replaced with all-time greats. Where Nicholls chopped and changed, Robbie stuck steadfast with the team that has yet to let him down.



The main battle could well be Messi against Roberto Carlos and Frank de Boer on one side, where he'll surely find some joy given Roberto Carlos's more attacking instincts which will perhaps force Maicon back, however, I think I'll actually plump for the intriguing Kaka vs Matthaus as the key battle, at the other end of the pitch. Should Kaka come out on top then he could cause a lot of danger supplying Puskas and van Persie, but if Matthaus comes up trumps as he did so many times in his career, then he cuts off the main supply line for Robbie which would surely see Nicholls triumph.



