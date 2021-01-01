« previous next »
Author Topic: Curse of the Hipster! When Popularity Kills the Cool  (Read 2043 times)

Quote from: ToneLa on September  3, 2023, 01:42:49 pm
Most of the bands youse are talking about were never hipster bait :D

Neutral Milk Hotel, now there's a (terrible) hipster band from back in the day

Oh my, I'd rather have my teeth crumble than endure eight minutes of Neutral Milk Hotel

Kinda got the impression they were more underground arty indie moving to the you tube/ internet,hipster favs later.They had a couple of decent tunes but never crossed over to dare i say mainstream music.Pixies were a band i liked alot for their first couple albums,started to lose it with Bossanova  and i've not really bothered with since Trompe la  Monde.
