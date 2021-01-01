I think the best as in most rewarding experience is when you get into an artist early and you're there in the intimate venues and the little clubs and it's the artist and their people and the people are only there as the music knocks them dead and the artists are there because the music knocks them deadI admit for me there is an element of appreciating the underdog but it helps when they're fucking brilliant.Comparatively it feels a bit soulless when a decade later your fav band from back in the day only play WembleyAnd there is no time travel tourism option for music sadly. I'm seeing Peter Hook and the Light but let me tell you I'd give you someone else's Xmas bonus to see Joy Division. Hooky is an arse but the JD covers might give me what I hope is a tiny slice.When you come too late you get all you can - with recorded music, that's where it stays Holy and uncompromised. Perfect Sound Forever as the CD was supposed to be.The live animal is difficult. I fucking love Janis Joplin yknow so much but I'm sure some old crusty somewhere sees me as some 60s hipster, I wasn't there man, I can't KNOW. Nor do I want to be the guy who gatekeeps fucking MUSIC like that. Woah no thank you this is about art and soul and freedomAll the complaints feel meagre when it's you and the musicI've been fortunate to meet new, younger La's fans recently, in the last 18 months, not even just in Liverpool, not even just in England, and it's just an absolute pleasure when you meet someone who similarly responds to the music with the seriousness and passion you feel.That isn't mainstream though.I would love a band who truly made it not do a few stadium dates but actually tour like they did when they were newer. The sound is often better in the more medium venues. Don't you ever feel it's sometimes about packing them in? You can say it's about reaching the most people but at some of the prices I dunno, it feels a teensy bit like gatekeeping when only the (very slightly) rich can goIt seems impossible. I dunno though. I can do festivals. I can do stadium shows. I would do anything for the right music.But I suppose I wish to retain the romance of it. Which is probably as bullshit as the rest of it to be frankly honest.I wish I saw Husker Du in their prime, man, a sweaty little rock club somewhere in the States..... Meanwhile, the mainstream pay Ludicrous prices for stadium gigs to see a speck who could be Taylor Swift. But if it means as much to them as it does to rock moron here, goodI see a young person with a Nirvana Tshirt and all I hope now is they've lived with the tunes. I don't mean listened to. I don't mean heard. I mean lived with. Not out of some weird Pay Yer Dues thing though perhaps there is an element of that but the most serious benefit here is living with the music.It's funny as fuck seeing people with Beatles t-shirts on. But it's no less honest. Hey, least they're representing right? I've never not immediately liked anyone I've spoken to in a Beatles shirt. I do however have stories about bitter people I've met who hate the BeatlesAlright, that's a stance I suppose.Been getting into Fred Neil lately. I wish this was an act. Life would be simpler to be mainstream constantly. But I've been in a huge fucking crowd responding to the music and that's soulful and beautiful in a totally different way, when you are part and parcel of the crowd and you all believe.. Well that's why I like Anfield yous must know what I meanAfter all, the music stands alone. And that's all it's ever really about. Everything else is paraphernalia