Do you suffer from waning interest in something once the masses get their frenzied claws into it? Does something have to live eternally in the recesses of society to hold your undying adulation?It's a peculiar human quirk, the more other people agree you...the less fervently you hold onto an artistic opinionI think some will definitely see the potential reasons for such shifts to be embedded in their desire to define themselves as being part of the counter-culture movement and so anything mainstream gets viewed with suspicion or even derision.I'm not immune to it's effects but I try to be conscious of this odd sort of bias when assessing my, potentially, changing opinion of any sort of art.One of the biggest examples of recent times is Coldplay. I'm sure some will say, "nah they were always fucking shite mate", but when Parachutes came out no fucker was hating on them, they were seen as cool, universally. Then someone's mum liked them and it was all fucking over.As soon as they blew up, as soon as they were perceived to be "mainstream", every hipster worth his dungarees and cereal fetish, was decrying how they fucking hated them. Not apathy, not lack of awareness, actual hate.The change is opinion was as stark as it was immediate.So do you suffer from similar afflictions? What are some of other big name examples that have suffered the same fall from grace?