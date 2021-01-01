« previous next »
Author Topic: Curse of the Hipster! When Popularity Kills the Cool  (Read 174 times)

Curse of the Hipster! When Popularity Kills the Cool
Do you suffer from waning interest in something once the masses get their frenzied claws into it? Does something have to live eternally in the recesses of society to hold your undying adulation?

It's a peculiar human quirk, the more other people agree you...the less fervently you hold onto an artistic opinion ;D

I think some will definitely see the potential reasons for such shifts to be embedded in their desire to define themselves as being part of the counter-culture movement and so anything mainstream gets viewed with suspicion or even derision.

I'm not immune to it's effects but I try to be conscious of this odd sort of bias when assessing my, potentially, changing opinion of any sort of art.

One of the biggest examples of recent times is Coldplay. I'm sure some will say, "nah they were always fucking shite mate", but when Parachutes came out no fucker was hating on them, they were seen as cool, universally. Then someone's mum liked them and it was all fucking over.

As soon as they blew up, as soon as they were perceived to be "mainstream", every hipster worth his dungarees and cereal fetish, was decrying how they fucking hated them. Not apathy, not lack of awareness, actual hate.

The change is opinion was as stark as it was immediate.

So do you suffer from similar afflictions? What are some of other big name examples that have suffered the same fall from grace?
Re: Curse of the Hipster! When Popularity Kills the Cool
« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:11:20 am »
There is an element of that, but I think it's more the other way round. Performers get big once they start creating work that's more like everything else in the mainstream, or they start acting differently once they get there and that's a turn off. Sometimes they get overexposed and you get sick of them, or that added exposure reveals something you don't like.

For instance, the first Coldplay album is relatively modest and understated compared to the stadium sound and pontificating that came afterwards. They were basically the next U2 once they got to their third. For me, it depends on whether they're still good/interesting or not, and you don't have to be either of those things to do well commercially.
Re: Curse of the Hipster! When Popularity Kills the Cool
« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:30:24 am »
Kings of Leon were never a band I liked all that much but my mates from 2003 onwards bloody loved them (I was more of a Cooper Temple Clause and Black Rebel Motorcycle Club fan back then :) ) but then when they did that fourth album they all simultaneously dismissed them as being sell outs and their music was now terrible. Yes it was commercially focused but as rock albums go, imo its ok pretty good but as they were no longer their KOL they werent interested anymore.

I do think especially with music if you get into an artist earlier than most you do have a strange sense of entitlement around them. Then when the late coming gatecrashers turn up it is somehow the artists fault and it turns you against then.

Then of course some bands just turn shit
Re: Curse of the Hipster! When Popularity Kills the Cool
« Reply #3 on: Today at 09:32:14 am »
I have this 'theory' that I keep dragging out about artists who, as they become more successful and wealthier have a challenge writing songs that relate to the everyday person. Elton John, Rod Stewart, Billy Joel all being examples of great songwriters who wrote about things we could relate to when they were young, but now that they fly in private jets and live extraordinary lifestyles they can't.
Re: Curse of the Hipster! When Popularity Kills the Cool
« Reply #4 on: Today at 09:35:22 am »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 09:11:20 am
For instance, the first Coldplay album is relatively modest and understated compared to the stadium sound and pontificating that came afterwards.
I absolutely agree.

I appreciate, that for you, your opinion changed on their artistic merits, that them becoming mainstream coincided with an altered sound and image which led to you disliking their later works.

I think though, that for the majority, them just becoming popular was enough to make them shite.
Re: Curse of the Hipster! When Popularity Kills the Cool
« Reply #5 on: Today at 09:40:41 am »
Quote from: redan on Today at 09:30:24 am
I do think especially with music if you get into an artist earlier than most you do have a strange sense of entitlement around them.

Then of course some bands just turn shit
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 09:32:14 am
I have this 'theory' that I keep dragging out about artists who, as they become more successful and wealthier have a challenge writing songs that relate to the everyday person.
Some genuinely good points. The sense of entitlement exhibited by fans on the ground floor, his absolutely wild, it's like they own it or somehow through the power of their support actually created it ;D ;D ;D

There's definitely something in the detachment that fame and fortune brings. Trying to take lyrics about pain and suffering seriously when they have been written in decadent luxury is a tough one!
Re: Curse of the Hipster! When Popularity Kills the Cool
« Reply #6 on: Today at 10:16:22 am »
It happens for me with music. I recall way back seeing an almost pubescent U2 performing I Will Follow on some TV programme I can't even remember. I thought yes, I'll have some of them. But my interest ended after the 1983 album War. Everyone was into them, Bono eventually disappeared up his own arse and that was that.

Coldplay was another. I saw them as unknowns playing support to Muse in Liverpool. Even Muse fans were very impressed and they went down a storm. People in work always used to ask who I was going to see. When I said Coldplay they all said "never heard of them." Later that very same year they'd exploded and were playing at the much bigger Royal Court in town and headlining their own tour. The very same people who'd said "never heard of them" just months earlier were raving about them and making out they'd been there from day one with them. I lost interest in Coldplay pretty quick and actually find them unlistenable now.

Oasis was another. I'd heard them before Supersonic hit the charts. I remember saying in work that they'd be massive. Same "never heard of them" response. Not long later the whole world was onto them. They lost me by the second album. I wouldn't piss on either of the brothers now if they were on fire.
Re: Curse of the Hipster! When Popularity Kills the Cool
« Reply #7 on: Today at 10:30:11 am »
Back in the early 70s when I read the NME the likes of Charles Shar Murray would initially praise the likes of Bowie and Roxy Music to the high heavens. Give it about a year and the criticism would start.

Roll on to the next round of praise for another idol who, again, turned out to have feet of clay.

Mind you we see it on here with some of our players! ;D
Re: Curse of the Hipster! When Popularity Kills the Cool
« Reply #8 on: Today at 10:32:47 am »
I think it's just natural evolution and bands/singers change their approach over time.  When they record their first album they won't produce it themselves, it'll be on a tight budget, and they won't be as world weary.  Once you get to the third album, suddenly you've got your own ideas about how it should be produced, you want to move away from the music style you've been playing for the past 5 years, etc.

Bands just lose parts of their original audience because they've evolved into something different.
Re: Curse of the Hipster! When Popularity Kills the Cool
« Reply #9 on: Today at 10:35:49 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 10:32:47 am
I think it's just natural evolution and bands/singers change their approach over time.  When they record their first album they won't produce it themselves, it'll be on a tight budget, and they won't be as world weary.  Once you get to the third album, suddenly you've got your own ideas about how it should be produced, you want to move away from the music style you've been playing for the past 5 years, etc.

Bands just lose parts of their original audience because they've evolved into something different.

Yeah, a familiar tale over the years. Arctic Monkeys the most recent version of it I think. Theyve evolved a fair bit over the years, and only natural that they move away from songs about nights out as teenagers but many (probably myself included) prefer their early stuff.
Re: Curse of the Hipster! When Popularity Kills the Cool
« Reply #10 on: Today at 10:42:20 am »
Nickelback
Re: Curse of the Hipster! When Popularity Kills the Cool
« Reply #11 on: Today at 11:09:22 am »
Muse are probably the band that best fit this for me, I'd seen them supporting Skunk Anansie around when Muscle Museum was released and really liked them, loved the first album - Coldplay actually supported when I saw them at the L2 in like 2000 and muse were fucking brilliant live. Hated the second album and then they went a bit weird and I've never seen them in a large venue. I've seen Coldplay a few times as well but only ever supporting as never been a band I like really, they seemed like nice lads though.

Stereophonics kinda similar but I've never really 'gone off' them as such, just loved the first two albums and then only liked bits of others.
Re: Curse of the Hipster! When Popularity Kills the Cool
« Reply #12 on: Today at 11:11:19 am »
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 11:09:22 am
Muse are probably the band that best fit this for me, I'd seen them supporting Skunk Anansie around when Muscle Museum was released and really liked them, loved the first album - Coldplay actually supported when I saw them at the L2 in like 2000 and muse were fucking brilliant live. Hated the second album and then they went a bit weird and I've never seen them in a large venue. I've seen Coldplay a few times as well but only ever supporting as never been a band I like really, they seemed like nice lads though.

Stereophonics kinda similar but I've never really 'gone off' them as such, just loved the first two albums and then only liked bits of others.

Stereophonic are another on that well worn path of a debut album all about a small town/growing up and then having to move on from it. I drifted away from them somewhere after about the third album I think.
