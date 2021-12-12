Was that actually the day after Shanks' funeral? I never knew/remembered that. Me Dad took me to that game as a 7yr old. I knew it was after the funeral cos of what happened before the game but didnt know was only one day after



Oddbod, Bill Shankly passed away early on the Tuesday morning (29th September), his funeral was three days later (Friday 2nd October) and we played Swansea at Anfield on Saturday 3rd October.I know what you are referring to when you mention "what happened before the game". I was sitting low down at the Anfield Road end of the Kemlyn Road Stand. So I heard very clearly what one Swansea supporter shouted out as the minute's silence started, a remark which caused considerable anger and offence to supporters of both clubs. I heard later that his own people dealt with him for the insensitivity of what he shouted out.