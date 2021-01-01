Francis Lee scored an absolute cracker against us in 1967, League Cup, from a tight angle at the Kop end near the then Kemlyn Road. Shankly tried to sign him after that, but he chose Man City instead. Scored a few against us for City & later Derby County over several seasons in the early 70s.



A few other scorers from the 70s era:

Charlie George: Arsenal (scorcher in the FA Cup final 71, broke my heart that one), Derby County & Southampton

Mick Channon: Southampton, Man City, Norwich

Brian Kidd: Man Utd, Man City, Arsenal, Everton



That's enough for now!