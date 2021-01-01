« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: Players doing stuff against us for more than one team?  (Read 1219 times)

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was funny. Used to do these hilarious puns
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 105,729
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Players doing stuff against us for more than one team?
« Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 01:29:32 pm »
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on Yesterday at 01:28:05 pm
Didn't we lose that 0-2?? I still have the trauma of that start to 84/85 - we were actually in the bottom 3 before a televised game at Forest where we won 2-0 with Whelan and Rush.

Yeah lost 2-0. Was September time I think. Sunny day. Thats about all I can tell you!
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,408
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Players doing stuff against us for more than one team?
« Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 01:51:15 pm »
Kevin Davies at Southampton. Then he was always a pain to play against for Bolton.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was funny. Used to do these hilarious puns
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 105,729
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Players doing stuff against us for more than one team?
« Reply #42 on: Yesterday at 02:01:44 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 01:51:15 pm
Kevin Davies at Southampton. Then he was always a pain to play against for Bolton.

Scored the winner for Bolton in one of Rafas early games didnt he! Think he also left one of our new signings (Josemi?) with a broken nose. It was at that moment Rafa realised what a horrible prick Allardyce was.
Logged

Offline alonsoisared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,152
Re: Players doing stuff against us for more than one team?
« Reply #43 on: Yesterday at 02:11:04 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 01:29:32 pm
Yeah lost 2-0. Was September time I think. Sunny day. Thats about all I can tell you!
A sunny day and a full moon
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was funny. Used to do these hilarious puns
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 105,729
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Players doing stuff against us for more than one team?
« Reply #44 on: Yesterday at 02:13:56 pm »
Logged

Offline kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,591
  • Truth , Love and Simplicity ♡
Re: Players doing stuff against us for more than one team?
« Reply #45 on: Yesterday at 02:29:45 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 01:25:20 pm
That was my ever game at Anfield. And all I really remember is being behind a Wednesday supporters coach on the drive in and some fat bloke mooning us out of the back window. I remember that, not seeing the pitch, seeing us score or any of the good bits. :D

They were good fans mate and possibly one of the best at Anfield.

Speaking of great away support at Anfield does anybody remember when Portsmouth came up for the league cup game in 80 or 81 ? Kin ' ell they brought about 15,000 and threw all ticker tape everywhere when the teams came out.
Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

The heart knows the way. Run in that direction

- Rumi

You are held . You are loved . You are seen  - Some wise fella .

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,408
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Players doing stuff against us for more than one team?
« Reply #46 on: Yesterday at 02:35:38 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 02:01:44 pm
Scored the winner for Bolton in one of Rafas early games didnt he! Think he also left one of our new signings (Josemi?) with a broken nose. It was at that moment Rafa realised what a horrible prick Allardyce was.

That was the game he realised we needed to toughen up as well (Agger, Sissoko and Crouch signed up the next season).
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Bangin Them In

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,428
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Players doing stuff against us for more than one team?
« Reply #47 on: Yesterday at 02:42:08 pm »
Ronaldo - No
Messi - No
Henry - No
Kevin Davies  :o
Logged
A win for the Liverpool country

Offline Barrow Shaun

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,413
  • Off the coach, through the park.....
Re: Players doing stuff against us for more than one team?
« Reply #48 on: Yesterday at 03:00:28 pm »
Quote from: Bangin Them In on Yesterday at 02:42:08 pm
Ronaldo - No
Messi - No
Henry - No
Kevin Davies  :o

Ronaldo for Man Utd and Real Madrid against us.
Logged
officially accepted RAWK source of information

Online B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,607
Re: Players doing stuff against us for more than one team?
« Reply #49 on: Yesterday at 03:07:39 pm »
Andy Johnson. Scored only goal against us 1-0 Vs Palace 2005. Then moved to Everton and scored 2 in a 3-0
Logged

Offline RedBootsTommySmith

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 920
Re: Players doing stuff against us for more than one team?
« Reply #50 on: Yesterday at 03:34:50 pm »
Francis Lee scored an absolute cracker against us in 1967, League Cup, from a tight angle at the Kop end near the then Kemlyn Road. Shankly tried to sign him after that, but he chose Man City instead. Scored a few against us for City & later Derby County over several seasons in the early 70s.

A few other scorers from the 70s era:
Charlie George: Arsenal (scorcher in the FA Cup final 71, broke my heart that one), Derby County & Southampton
Mick Channon: Southampton, Man City, Norwich
Brian Kidd: Man Utd, Man City, Arsenal, Everton

That's enough for now!
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 04:16:42 pm by RedBootsTommySmith »
Logged
Victorious and glorious....

Offline Barrow Shaun

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,413
  • Off the coach, through the park.....
Re: Players doing stuff against us for more than one team?
« Reply #51 on: Yesterday at 04:27:05 pm »
Quote from: B0151? on Yesterday at 03:07:39 pm
Andy Johnson..... Then moved to Everton and scored 2 in a 3-0

Was that the ridiculous Reina penalised game for 'being outside of the area' as he went to boot upfield??
Logged
officially accepted RAWK source of information

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was funny. Used to do these hilarious puns
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 105,729
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Players doing stuff against us for more than one team?
« Reply #52 on: Yesterday at 04:42:57 pm »
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on Yesterday at 04:27:05 pm
Was that the ridiculous Reina penalised game for 'being outside of the area' as he went to boot upfield??

That was away at Bolton. Lost 2-0. Speed scored that free kick and Campo scored a header.

Reina had a bit of a Pickford moment in the derby, fumbled a routine shot, possibly off the bat, tried to palm it/throw it back and gifted it to Johnson I think. Cant say Ive seen it in a while!
Logged

Offline sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,439
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Players doing stuff against us for more than one team?
« Reply #53 on: Yesterday at 04:52:48 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 04:42:57 pm
That was away at Bolton. Lost 2-0. Speed scored that free kick and Campo scored a header.

Reina had a bit of a Pickford moment in the derby, fumbled a routine shot, possibly off the bat, tried to palm it/throw it back and gifted it to Johnson I think. Cant say Ive seen it in a while!

The only thing I remember about that game was it was when Sky were doing that "Premiership Plus" package where you got 40 games for £40. George Graham stood on the same spot in the studio every week and Brian Marwood on co comms.
Logged

Offline Oddbod

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 810
Re: Players doing stuff against us for more than one team?
« Reply #54 on: Yesterday at 05:14:31 pm »
Quote from: kriss on Yesterday at 12:15:37 am
Bob Latchford scored four times against us for Birmingham City, two at Anfield and two at St. Andrew's.

He also scored for Swansea City in the 2-2 draw at Anfield the day after Bill Shankly's funeral.

Perhaps surprisingly, no goals against us in 12 appearances for Everton.

Was that actually the day after Shanks' funeral? I never knew/remembered that. Me Dad took me to that game as a 7yr old. I knew it was after the funeral cos of what happened before the game but didnt know was only one day after
Logged

Online kriss

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,216
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Players doing stuff against us for more than one team?
« Reply #55 on: Yesterday at 05:26:38 pm »
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Yesterday at 08:46:17 am
This guy is the LFC oracle!

Not really but thank you for your kind remark anyway. I did work for the LFCHistory website for over ten years so I learned a lot during that period, some of which I must have retained to go with my own personal memories of having attended over a thousand Liverpool matches from inside a stadium.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 05:38:09 pm by kriss »
Logged

Online kriss

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,216
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Players doing stuff against us for more than one team?
« Reply #56 on: Yesterday at 05:33:06 pm »
Quote from: RedBootsTommySmith on Yesterday at 03:34:50 pm
Francis Lee scored an absolute cracker against us in 1967, League Cup, from a tight angle at the Kop end near the then Kemlyn Road. Shankly tried to sign him after that, but he chose Man City instead. Scored a few against us for City & later Derby County over several seasons in the early 70s.

A few other scorers from the 70s era:
Charlie George: Arsenal (scorcher in the FA Cup final 71, broke my heart that one), Derby County & Southampton
Mick Channon: Southampton, Man City, Norwich
Brian Kidd: Man Utd, Man City, Arsenal, Everton

That's enough for now!

It is interesting that you included Brian Kidd. He scored against us at Anfield for four different clubs in the 1970s, all at the Kop end and I am pretty sure they were all headers as well.
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,018
Re: Players doing stuff against us for more than one team?
« Reply #57 on: Yesterday at 07:23:09 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 01:51:15 pm
Kevin Davies at Southampton. Then he was always a pain to play against for Bolton.
Did that pirck James Beatie, similar kind of striker, score against us for Everton? Pretty sure he did for Southampton
Logged

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,840
Re: Players doing stuff against us for more than one team?
« Reply #58 on: Yesterday at 07:28:04 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 07:23:09 pm
Did that pirck James Beatie, similar kind of striker, score against us for Everton? Pretty sure he did for Southampton

Think he did when we beat them 3-1 in 2006?
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Jwils21

  • Justwindy,innit,lowestspeed21 (knots)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,651
Re: Players doing stuff against us for more than one team?
« Reply #59 on: Yesterday at 07:39:25 pm »
The big robotic gimp has scored against us for Salzburg and for City.

Darren Bent must have a few and hes been all over the gaff. Outside shout, Dimitar Berbatov. Scored for United and Fulham but also once for Leverkusen.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,650
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Players doing stuff against us for more than one team?
« Reply #60 on: Today at 12:07:40 am »
Jonathan Walters.. might just be my imagination, but seemed to be every club he played at
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was funny. Used to do these hilarious puns
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 105,729
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Players doing stuff against us for more than one team?
« Reply #61 on: Today at 12:41:21 am »
Quote from: Jwils21 on Yesterday at 07:39:25 pm
The big robotic gimp has scored against us for Salzburg and for City.

Darren Bent must have a few and hes been all over the gaff. Outside shout, Dimitar Berbatov. Scored for United and Fulham but also once for Leverkusen.

Probably Spurs too, although cant remember him doing so. Maybe the 2-2 early in 07/08?
Logged

Online B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,607
Re: Players doing stuff against us for more than one team?
« Reply #62 on: Today at 12:51:33 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 12:07:40 am
Jonathan Walters.. might just be my imagination, but seemed to be every club he played at

https://www.lfchistory.net/stats/premierleagueoppgoalscorers

What a list that first 11 with 7 or more is. Basically a who's who of great PL strikers over the years then fucking Walters.
Logged

Online kriss

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,216
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Players doing stuff against us for more than one team?
« Reply #63 on: Today at 01:00:30 am »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 07:28:04 pm
Think he did when we beat them 3-1 in 2006?

That is correct and he and Kevin Phillips both scored for Southampton when they beat us 2-0 at St. Mary's in March, 2004; plus Beattie also scored when we lost 2-0 there in January, 2002.
Logged
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 