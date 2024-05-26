Yeah there was this notion Fergie was the master and inventor of mind games. Dalglish and Wenger could put it up to him.



It got a bit nasty around 2009, of course Fergie does it (with bum buddy fat sam backing him up) and hes a genius, Rafa says boo back and hes cracking up



Sort of remember the media saying we blew a big lead around then over the next few games after the "rafa rant"



Oblivious that in one week united had three games and we had one



After the 4-1 game I am pretty sure Ferguson didnt speak to the media and went off in a huff, even said United were the better team.



He even came out with this a few years later



"You always get twists and turns, it's how you react that's important," he says. "I remember a few years ago when Liverpool beat us 4-1 at Old Trafford. That genius [Rafael] Benítez said they had planned to beat us by playing long balls behind us. Remember that? Clown."



Not only a disgraceful comment but you have to laugh at the irony and stupidity by the manager of a team losing 4-1 calling his counterpart who walloped him a clown



Ferguson was just the playground bully with his little gang to back him up all the time .Kenny and wenger certainly did know how to rub him up the wrong way and he hated them for it.Wenger said when he started out at arsenal Ferguson was fine with him and friendly but it stopped when we started beating them.Kennys piss taking of him began decades earlier.I read once where Kenny was playing for Celtic reserves as a teenager around 18 years old and whiskey nose was playing for rangers reserves ,Kenny kept getting passed him and he told Kenny hed break his fucking legs if he carried on ,so Kenny does it all the more ,laughing his tits off at him as he did soKenny got many digs in at him when they were both managers and Ferguson hated it ,but he hated Liverpool fc full stop.any chance to get one over us,denegrade us,insult us and cheat us he grabbed with both hands.the hatred and rivalry between the two clubs was already in full swing when he showed up at OT but he took it up to new levels with his bile and bitterness.everything they achieved on the pitch was done with us at the forefront of his mind ,never mind his rivalry with arsenal fighting it out for the top prizes ,it was us he considered his true rival .Rafa certainly got under his skin and was getting the better of him on many occasion but instead of giving credit where it was due ,he rubbished him and showed complete disrespect to him .A twat of the highest order to put it mildly