« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 4 5 6 7 8 [9]   Go Down

Author Topic: Rafa Benitez - no longer at Celta Vigo  (Read 38848 times)

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,583
Re: Rafa Benitez - no longer at Celta Vigo
« Reply #320 on: May 26, 2024, 09:01:44 am »
Quote from: stevieG786 on May 26, 2024, 01:29:52 am
Still cant believe he managed Chelsea and Effin Everton

Didn't particularly like him going to Chelsea but the club did sack him, he didn't really owe them anything. If he had walked out, it'd be a different matter.
Logged
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Offline 9 kemlyn road

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 269
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Rafa Benitez - no longer at Celta Vigo
« Reply #321 on: May 26, 2024, 07:38:16 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on May 26, 2024, 12:52:31 am
Evans to Houllier to Benitez were steps that kept this club alive and with the soul that was almost lost (and has been lost by others)
They kept us alive alright.the90s were an awful period for the club but ged got us set up better professionally as club ,instilling better habits and methods for the 21st century to great effect, culminating in the glorious treble season .
Rafa took on the baton and gave us our greatest ever night but within a couple of years was at war with the cancers .his role in exposing and opening everyones eyes to them should never be underestimated.
He was an immensely important figure in this clubs history,not just for Istanbul but for ensuring that the clubs very existence continued.
He was constantly having to battle the owners ,the media who were egged on by Ferguson and his LMA acolytes to undermine him ,plus some of his players and ex players who to this day are still slating him ,( stand up warnock and Murphy ) .
They got their wish in the end and look who we ended up with in his place a fucking owl .

Logged

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,149
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Rafa Benitez - no longer at Celta Vigo
« Reply #322 on: May 27, 2024, 12:34:35 pm »
Quote from: 9 kemlyn road on May 25, 2024, 06:20:07 pm
Rafa was an elite manager in 00s ,his problems started with the arrival of the cancers .he was in a fight with them almost from the off.
After Athens he was planning for the next season and was fobbed off and quickly realised who and what  these two charlatans were about.Rafa began exposing them to everyone and the battle commenced.
He spent the rest of his time with us fighting them and was unable to concentrate doing the good job hed started.
He called them out from the off unlike certain players who sided with them to rafas detriment.
Athens was where he saw how bad they were

He agreed prior kick off that win or lose they had to meet that night and sort what to do for the following season, he waited ages and was then told by a barman or something that hicks and gillett had long left and were gone. They never showed up, there was some mix up with his room too so he ended up walking the streets. It is really sad to picture that.

I know the next day he went public on them
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline 9 kemlyn road

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 269
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Rafa Benitez - no longer at Celta Vigo
« Reply #323 on: May 27, 2024, 01:53:19 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on May 27, 2024, 12:34:35 pm
Athens was where he saw how bad they were

He agreed prior kick off that win or lose they had to meet that night and sort what to do for the following season, he waited ages and was then told by a barman or something that hicks and gillett had long left and were gone. They never showed up, there was some mix up with his room too so he ended up walking the streets. It is really sad to picture that.

I know the next day he went public on them
Yes all that is true .its astounding that he was just walking the streets hours after his side had played in a second final in 3 years instead of meeting the owners who couldnt be arsed to meet him to kick on for the following season.
Rafa mustve thought oh shit what is going on  .
He really did this this club a massive service by immediately alerting us to them .his role cannot be underestimated in helping us survive.
Logged

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,149
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Rafa Benitez - no longer at Celta Vigo
« Reply #324 on: May 27, 2024, 02:50:39 pm »
Yeah he saw through their bullshit

However it is also a bit of a chink in his armour, he gets involved with too much politics

Those cowboys were a fucking cancer
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,497
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: Rafa Benitez - no longer at Celta Vigo
« Reply #325 on: Today at 08:19:51 am »
If you can bare to sit through the dickhead that is Gary Neville, Rafas on Stick To Football for an hour this week. Always a great listen for tactics.

https://youtu.be/XPn87-4ZTbo?si=Y4GLpIg7nL30FUmk
Logged
AHA!

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,149
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Rafa Benitez - no longer at Celta Vigo
« Reply #326 on: Today at 08:33:43 am »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 08:19:51 am
If you can bare to sit through the dickhead that is Gary Neville, Rafas on Stick To Football for an hour this week. Always a great listen for tactics.

https://youtu.be/XPn87-4ZTbo?si=Y4GLpIg7nL30FUmk
I do enjoy the overlap

Though Jill scott hasnt a breeze at times and it feels like every guest is united related (even though keane and neville are already on it)

look forward to this
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline Suedehead

  • Smooth operator.......
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 101
  • Respectful MUFC fan // Long-time lurker
Re: Rafa Benitez - no longer at Celta Vigo
« Reply #327 on: Today at 09:47:37 am »
Interesting that Benitez told Carragher a few days before the 'facts' press conference that he was going to 'go against Ferguson'. Massively admire that; he knew that we had more money, a better squad, were reigning Premier League, European, and World champions... and he had to do something to stir things up a bit. He made the point Liverpool won 10 of the last 11 (4-4 draw with Arsenal) so there was no 'cracking up'. Was a good listen.

Logged

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,149
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Rafa Benitez - no longer at Celta Vigo
« Reply #328 on: Today at 10:02:02 am »
Quote from: Suedehead on Today at 09:47:37 am
Interesting that Benitez told Carragher a few days before the 'facts' press conference that he was going to 'go against Ferguson'. Massively admire that; he knew that we had more money, a better squad, were reigning Premier League, European, and World champions... and he had to do something to stir things up a bit. He made the point Liverpool won 10 of the last 11 (4-4 draw with Arsenal) so there was no 'cracking up'. Was a good listen.


I havent listened yet but yeah the idea he cracked up was nonsense

Also it wasnt really a rant, Kevin Keegans was, it was just a bit odd more than anything
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 114,890
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Rafa Benitez - no longer at Celta Vigo
« Reply #329 on: Today at 10:26:28 am »
He was unfortunate with the facts thing. A massively xenophobic media and Ferguson having then and other managers in his pocket at the time (remember Allardyce and the beyond the pale nonsense a couple of months after this).

He stood up to Ferguson and that seemed to annoy everyone. Wenger had been beaten down by this point. Mourinho had left, everyone else seemed ok with United still being the dominant team.

After the press conference we drew away at Stoke which was always a horrible place to go back then. Fairly sure we hit the post in the last minute. Had we won, a lot of this would have died down, instead a narrative was built that he was cracking up. Think we had one or two other sticky results in that time (the defeat at Boro) before rallying brilliantly and finishing the season on fire.

Ferguson seemed to hate someone having the nerve to stand up to him, circled the wagons and they were in the middle of that run where they didnt concede for about 10 games. They had way more firepower and yet we finished the season with more goals. But when they were struggling, they could bring Berbatov or Tevez off the bench. We had Babel or Ngog.

 Gerrard and Torres started together in less than half our league games I think. All the analysis about press conferences and that was by far the biggest factor in us not quite getting over the line.
Logged

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,149
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Rafa Benitez - no longer at Celta Vigo
« Reply #330 on: Today at 01:24:01 pm »
Yeah there was this notion Fergie was the master and inventor of mind games. Dalglish and Wenger could put it up to him.

It got a bit nasty around 2009, of course Fergie does it (with bum buddy fat sam backing him up) and hes a genius, Rafa says boo back and hes cracking up

Sort of remember the media saying we blew a big lead around then over the next few games after the "rafa rant"

Oblivious that in one week united had three games and we had one

After the 4-1 game I am pretty sure Ferguson didnt speak to the media and went off in a huff, even said United were the better team.

He even came out with this a few years later

"You always get twists and turns, it's how you react that's important," he says. "I remember a few years ago when Liverpool beat us 4-1 at Old Trafford. That genius [Rafael] Benítez said they had planned to beat us by playing long balls behind us. Remember that? Clown."

Not only a disgraceful comment but you have to laugh at the irony and stupidity by the manager of a team losing 4-1 calling his counterpart who walloped him a clown
« Last Edit: Today at 01:26:50 pm by paulrazor »
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Online The Test

  • 6'3" tall, very strong but also pretty quick seeks soulmate with GSOH. Priority given to Mormons.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,117
  • Coutinho's cousins mates tennis partner
Re: Rafa Benitez - no longer at Celta Vigo
« Reply #331 on: Today at 01:50:53 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 01:24:01 pm

"You always get twists and turns, it's how you Howard Webb reacts that's important,"

Fixed. rafas treatment by the establishment still sickens me to be honest. I had countless arguments with opposition fans around that time who were spouting  nonsense that Rafa wasted hundreds of millions on shit signings. 16m per year net spend. The most dangerous team in Europe for a good few years. Wild what he achieved.
Logged

Online God's Left Peg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,821
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Rafa Benitez - no longer at Celta Vigo
« Reply #332 on: Today at 01:54:37 pm »
Very enjoyable interview that and, yes, clear as day that Howard Webb had (and continues to have) a "special" relationship with that club.
Logged
"The socialism I believe in is everybody working for the same goal and everybody having a share in the rewards. That's how I see football, that's how I see life."

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,149
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Rafa Benitez - no longer at Celta Vigo
« Reply #333 on: Today at 03:06:31 pm »
Quote from: The Test on Today at 01:50:53 pm
Fixed. rafas treatment by the establishment still sickens me to be honest. I had countless arguments with opposition fans around that time who were spouting  nonsense that Rafa wasted hundreds of millions on shit signings. 16m per year net spend. The most dangerous team in Europe for a good few years. Wild what he achieved.
Webb screwed us over a few times, I wont hear differently

that run in we were robbed of a penalty against Everton in a match we drew, he also awarded united a bogus spot kick against Spurs at a time when they were 2-0 down and they went on to win

in 2013-4 away to Chelsea he bottled sending Etoo off (who subsequently scored the winner) and denied us a blatant spot kick in the same match. Also went out of the cup at Arsenal when he again denied us a penalty.

Quote from: God's Left Peg on Today at 01:54:37 pm
Very enjoyable interview that and, yes, clear as day that Howard Webb had (and continues to have) a "special" relationship with that club.
Have to laugh when I see him on BT since, "yes for me I would have given Liverpool a penalty"

You would in your hole, when you reffed us you didnt give us the steam off your bald head

As soon as you saw him refereeing you felt like it was 11 v 12
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Online stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,775
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: Rafa Benitez - no longer at Celta Vigo
« Reply #334 on: Today at 04:24:53 pm »
Quote from: The Test on Today at 01:50:53 pm
Fixed. rafas treatment by the establishment still sickens me to be honest. I had countless arguments with opposition fans around that time who were spouting  nonsense that Rafa wasted hundreds of millions on shit signings. 16m per year net spend. The most dangerous team in Europe for a good few years. Wild what he achieved.

The criticism about signings is the one I hate most. His signings made sense most of the time and the money he spent, he spent well, when he was allowed to, especially when he spent big(ish) money. His bad signings were mostly the ones, where his hand was forced in one way or another (Nunez or Aquilani come to mind) or when he was taking a punt for a smaller fee.
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,496
Re: Rafa Benitez - no longer at Celta Vigo
« Reply #335 on: Today at 05:18:02 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 03:06:31 pm
Webb screwed us over a few times, I wont hear differently

that run in we were robbed of a penalty against Everton in a match we drew, he also awarded united a bogus spot kick against Spurs at a time when they were 2-0 down and they went on to win

in 2013-4 away to Chelsea he bottled sending Etoo off (who subsequently scored the winner) and denied us a blatant spot kick in the same match. Also went out of the cup at Arsenal when he again denied us a penalty.
 Have to laugh when I see him on BT since, "yes for me I would have given Liverpool a penalty"

You would in your hole, when you reffed us you didnt give us the steam off your bald head

As soon as you saw him refereeing you felt like it was 11 v 12

Was a scandalous game that. I think it was a few days before City away wasn't it? Lost both 2-1 and could conceivably have got minimum of 4 points but for diabolical refereeing.

The Eto'o red card was a bottle job from Webb, didn't even get booked. 3 or 4 minutes into the game and he just didn't want to 'ruin the spectacle.' The penalty decision I'll never get my head around. You can see from the replay he is looking directly at Eto'o wiping out Suarez yards off the ball and no intentions other than wiping him out.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline 9 kemlyn road

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 269
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Rafa Benitez - no longer at Celta Vigo
« Reply #336 on: Today at 05:23:36 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 01:24:01 pm
Yeah there was this notion Fergie was the master and inventor of mind games. Dalglish and Wenger could put it up to him.

It got a bit nasty around 2009, of course Fergie does it (with bum buddy fat sam backing him up) and hes a genius, Rafa says boo back and hes cracking up

Sort of remember the media saying we blew a big lead around then over the next few games after the "rafa rant"

Oblivious that in one week united had three games and we had one

After the 4-1 game I am pretty sure Ferguson didnt speak to the media and went off in a huff, even said United were the better team.

He even came out with this a few years later

"You always get twists and turns, it's how you react that's important," he says. "I remember a few years ago when Liverpool beat us 4-1 at Old Trafford. That genius [Rafael] Benítez said they had planned to beat us by playing long balls behind us. Remember that? Clown."

Not only a disgraceful comment but you have to laugh at the irony and stupidity by the manager of a team losing 4-1 calling his counterpart who walloped him a clown
Ferguson was just the playground bully with his little gang to back him up all the time .Kenny and wenger certainly did know how to rub him up the wrong way and he hated them for it.

Wenger said when he started out at arsenal Ferguson was fine with him and friendly but it stopped when we started beating them.Kennys piss taking of him began decades earlier.I read once where Kenny was playing for Celtic reserves as a teenager around 18 years old and whiskey nose was playing for rangers reserves ,Kenny kept getting passed him and he told Kenny hed break his fucking legs if he carried on ,so Kenny does it all the more ,laughing his tits off at him as he did so  :D.

Kenny got many digs in at him when they were both managers and Ferguson hated it ,but he hated Liverpool fc full stop.any chance to get one over us,denegrade us,insult us and cheat us he grabbed with both hands.the hatred and rivalry between the two clubs was already in full swing when he showed up at OT but he took it up to new levels with his bile and bitterness.everything they achieved on the pitch was done with us at the forefront of his mind ,never mind his rivalry with arsenal fighting it out for the top prizes ,it was us he considered his true rival .

Rafa certainly got under his skin and was getting the better of him on many occasion but instead of giving credit where it was due ,he rubbished him and showed complete disrespect to him .
 
A twat of the highest order to put it mildly



Logged

Offline RedDeadRejection

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 896
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Rafa Benitez - no longer at Celta Vigo
« Reply #337 on: Today at 05:44:15 pm »
Really enjoyed that. The near silence of Wright and Keane says everything about how interested they were in what Rafa was saying.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 114,890
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Rafa Benitez - no longer at Celta Vigo
« Reply #338 on: Today at 05:56:59 pm »
Quote from: 9 kemlyn road on Today at 05:23:36 pm
Ferguson was just the playground bully with his little gang to back him up all the time .Kenny and wenger certainly did know how to rub him up the wrong way and he hated them for it.

Wenger said when he started out at arsenal Ferguson was fine with him and friendly but it stopped when we started beating them.Kennys piss taking of him began decades earlier.I read once where Kenny was playing for Celtic reserves as a teenager around 18 years old and whiskey nose was playing for rangers reserves ,Kenny kept getting passed him and he told Kenny hed break his fucking legs if he carried on ,so Kenny does it all the more ,laughing his tits off at him as he did so  :D.

Kenny got many digs in at him when they were both managers and Ferguson hated it ,but he hated Liverpool fc full stop.any chance to get one over us,denegrade us,insult us and cheat us he grabbed with both hands.the hatred and rivalry between the two clubs was already in full swing when he showed up at OT but he took it up to new levels with his bile and bitterness.everything they achieved on the pitch was done with us at the forefront of his mind ,never mind his rivalry with arsenal fighting it out for the top prizes ,it was us he considered his true rival .

Rafa certainly got under his skin and was getting the better of him on many occasion but instead of giving credit where it was due ,he rubbished him and showed complete disrespect to him .
 
A twat of the highest order to put it mildly





Definitely.

I think Wenger annoyed him from an early stage. Wenger complained quite early about the fixture congestion here and Ferguson was rude, to the point of xenophobic - talking about his time at Japan and how he doesnt understand things here and all that.

Then Wenger riled him with that everyone thinks they have the prettiest wife at home comment when Wenger dismissed Fergusons complain that they played the better football.

He was threatened by anyone who stood up to him. Mourinho was probably quite clever about as he kissed his arse while also beating him on the pitch and Ferguson seemed to accept that.

That toxic rivalry with Wenger in the early days played a huge part in those paedophile songs that he never seemed to do anything to try and stop, similar to the way United fans sung all their shit at us. Easy to forget with them being so shit for so long just what a wanker he could be.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,680
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Rafa Benitez - no longer at Celta Vigo
« Reply #339 on: Today at 06:09:24 pm »
It sounds an insightful interview.  Will give it a watch.
Logged

Offline 9 kemlyn road

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 269
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Rafa Benitez - no longer at Celta Vigo
« Reply #340 on: Today at 06:22:16 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 05:56:59 pm
Definitely.

I think Wenger annoyed him from an early stage. Wenger complained quite early about the fixture congestion here and Ferguson was rude, to the point of xenophobic - talking about his time at Japan and how he doesnt understand things here and all that.

Then Wenger riled him with that everyone thinks they have the prettiest wife at home comment when Wenger dismissed Fergusons complain that they played the better football.

He was threatened by anyone who stood up to him. Mourinho was probably quite clever about as he kissed his arse while also beating him on the pitch and Ferguson seemed to accept that.

That toxic rivalry with Wenger in the early days played a huge part in those paedophile songs that he never seemed to do anything to try and stop, similar to the way United fans sung all their shit at us. Easy to forget with them being so shit for so long just what a wanker he could be.
Its quite telling that all the managers that Ferguson got on  with were the also rans and the nobodies who posed no threat at all to him or Utd.all his LMA pals were the likes of allerdyce,moyes,pulis ,Bruce and they were his kiss arse little gang .Bobby robson was a pal of his but ,again Newcastle were never going to be a threat so again Bobby  was in.and speaking of Newcastle,Kevin keegan was definitely giving Utd a big scare and was subjected to abuse and ridicule at the behest of Ferguson so much so to have a  rant is attributed to Fergusons mind games  aided and abetted by a physchofantic press and media.
He even fell out with his own father and didnt speak to him for a few years because his dad did what dads should do and give him some good sound parental advice about his career ,at a time Ferguson was going out on the piss and not going to training and generally being a waster ,advice which he didnt want hear.weve all done that as young men and begrudged our parents telling us what we dont want hear but not to sulk about it to that extent.
Thats the measure of Ferguson,if he can behave like that to his own father then belittling some football mangers is nothing to him.

« Last Edit: Today at 06:24:04 pm by 9 kemlyn road »
Logged

Online mattD

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,399
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Rafa Benitez - no longer at Celta Vigo
« Reply #341 on: Today at 08:53:48 pm »
Quote from: 9 kemlyn road on May 27, 2024, 01:53:19 pm
Yes all that is true .its astounding that he was just walking the streets hours after his side had played in a second final in 3 years instead of meeting the owners who couldnt be arsed to meet him to kick on for the following season.
Rafa mustve thought oh shit what is going on  .
He really did this this club a massive service by immediately alerting us to them .his role cannot be underestimated in helping us survive.

Good god, imagine if we had some lackey in charge.

Some weak spineless terrible manager in charge like Allardyce, or Bruce, or McClaren, or heaven forbid, Hodgson earlier on in the Hicks/Gillett reign of terror.

It is Rafa who got the ball rolling in the rebellion against Hicks and Gillett. Without his defiant attitude in standing up to them, we might have been none the wiser and things like petitions to the banks and all that may not have happened.

If there's one manager who saved Liverpool FC from oblivion and total destruction, it's Rafa. He was a hero for Istanbul immediately, and I'm sure he'd rather have had legendary status based on football alone, but he cannot be underestimated in his role in the campaign against those parasites.

I'll never throw the term around lightly, but he is a true legend.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:56:03 pm by mattD »
Logged

Online mattD

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,399
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Rafa Benitez - no longer at Celta Vigo
« Reply #342 on: Today at 08:58:04 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 01:24:01 pm
Yeah there was this notion Fergie was the master and inventor of mind games. Dalglish and Wenger could put it up to him.

It got a bit nasty around 2009, of course Fergie does it (with bum buddy fat sam backing him up) and hes a genius, Rafa says boo back and hes cracking up

Sort of remember the media saying we blew a big lead around then over the next few games after the "rafa rant"

Oblivious that in one week united had three games and we had one

After the 4-1 game I am pretty sure Ferguson didnt speak to the media and went off in a huff, even said United were the better team.

He even came out with this a few years later

"You always get twists and turns, it's how you react that's important," he says. "I remember a few years ago when Liverpool beat us 4-1 at Old Trafford. That genius [Rafael] Benítez said they had planned to beat us by playing long balls behind us. Remember that? Clown."

Not only a disgraceful comment but you have to laugh at the irony and stupidity by the manager of a team losing 4-1 calling his counterpart who walloped him a clown

The Allardyce sycophantic act towards Ferguson was cringe worthy in the extreme.

Chewing gum? Check. Duffel coat? Check. Watching from the stands in the first half? Check. He modelled himself on Ferguson, it was unbelievably sad.

A pathetic excuse of a man that Allardyce. Ferguson had him wrapped around his finger, the simpering lackey he is. A f***** appalling manager to boot too.
Logged

Offline gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,497
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: Rafa Benitez - no longer at Celta Vigo
« Reply #343 on: Today at 09:01:06 pm »
Wonder if he shat on the hard shoulder too.

Theres a nice image for you all.
Logged
AHA!

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,599
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: Rafa Benitez - no longer at Celta Vigo
« Reply #344 on: Today at 09:13:44 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 09:01:06 pm
Wonder if he shat on the hard shoulder too.

Theres a nice image for you all.
Gravy everywhere.
Logged

Online mattD

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,399
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Rafa Benitez - no longer at Celta Vigo
« Reply #345 on: Today at 09:18:51 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 09:01:06 pm
Wonder if he shat on the hard shoulder too.

Theres a nice image for you all.

Jesus christ, I typed 'alex ferguson hard shoulder' into Google and, sure enough, there it is.

https://www.theguardian.com/uk/1999/oct/05/vivekchaudhary
Logged

Online The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,885
Re: Rafa Benitez - no longer at Celta Vigo
« Reply #346 on: Today at 09:21:21 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 08:19:51 am
If you can bare to sit through the dickhead that is Gary Neville, Rafas on Stick To Football for an hour this week. Always a great listen for tactics.

https://youtu.be/XPn87-4ZTbo?si=Y4GLpIg7nL30FUmk
Great that. Rafa was very talkative. He should give punditry a try.
Logged

Offline Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,871
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Rafa Benitez - no longer at Celta Vigo
« Reply #347 on: Today at 09:51:31 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 09:21:21 pm
Great that. Rafa was very talkative. He should give punditry a try.

Love listening to Rafa talk football even if personally don't love watching football in general as much as i used to.
Logged

Online Cracking Left Foot

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,954
Re: Rafa Benitez - no longer at Celta Vigo
« Reply #348 on: Today at 11:20:16 pm »
Enjoyed The Overlap (despite GNev). Rafa is just endlessly fascinating, I could listen to him talk all day.

Pretty obvious that the manager he mentioned that he didnt like, towards the end, was Allardyce (I know Rafas too classy to name him though)
Logged
Thank you Jurgen
Pages: 1 ... 4 5 6 7 8 [9]   Go Up
« previous next »
 