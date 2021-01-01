If he doesn't want to retire, why not go somewhere out of the spotlight where the pressure's off? I'm sure he's got enough money to keep his family set for life. He should just find a Spanish 4th division club and have some fun.



One thing I wonder about is why more managers, when they've run out of steam in Europe, don't take a crack at an American college team. It seems like it'd be enjoyable and pretty low-key, not to mention a totally different experience with player turnover and recruitment, etc. Not sure it'd be ideal for Rafa, but you never know.