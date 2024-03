The number of saves the keeper was making in Almeria goal had me thinking that this would be draw or an Almeria smash and grab. Good that Celta and Rafa closed this one out. Had Celta not conceded at the last moment in previous game, they would be sitting pretty on 14.



You'd think that Granada and Almeria are pretty much relegated, leaving five teams from 14-18 battling to stay off that 18th spot. Cadiz have their work cut out being six points and nine goals behind Mallorca at 17th.