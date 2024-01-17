It's 100 percent a tactical choice issue with Rafa. Choice, rather than ability.



If you observe carefully, at 0 - 0, his lines are up, the press goes right to the opposition goalie; at 1 - 0 up, they drop the lines, go for the counters; at 2 - 0 up the lines get pushed up again. It's risk reward based, taking into account the score.

Thing is, when the lines are pushed up, when he's got the players and has had the time to coach them - the team plays like any top side does, and does it well. Meaning his ability to prepare the team in both phases, for these game situations high up the pitch are as good as ever, even after the change in defender position rule for goalkicks, which altered the game.

He needs to strike a balance between these things, short build-up, going long, when to drop the lines so that overall, his teams can still have possession and build games the way you could in the 00s. In 2024 that will entail more risk in the build up, but not unduly so imo.

