Rafa Benitez - at Celta Vigo

Re: Rafa Benitez - at Celta Vigo
« Reply #40 on: July 29, 2023, 08:01:50 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Dude on July 28, 2023, 01:29:10 pm
I see people have no problem with him who previously managed in China where human rights are even worse than in S.Arabia, or who was the manager of Chelsea under Abramovich, the guy who has opened the portal so everyone can enter and destroy football.

I think the difference is that neither China nor Russia owned a club like Saudi nor have they completely inflated the transfer market by signing nearly every half decent player over the ago of 30. I don't think there is same level of sportswashing as what is happening in the middle east currently. Rafa is also said to have rejected various lucrative opportunities to manage several middle east clubs.
Re: Rafa Benitez - at Celta Vigo
« Reply #41 on: July 29, 2023, 08:28:36 pm »
Important to restore credibility after Everton (not for me)
Re: Rafa Benitez - at Celta Vigo
« Reply #42 on: July 29, 2023, 08:49:31 pm »

1-0 to Celta; new signing Carles Perez with the goal on 73' - https://twitter.com/RCCelta/status/1685377219621789696 ;D

1-0; full-time. 4 minute highlights: www.youtube.com/watch?v=8b81SwTLnZs






Only a pity this beauty is currently out of stock...



^ https://shop.rccelta.es/en/sempre-celta-x-reizentolo.html (Celta's official club shop)

Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Re: Rafa Benitez - at Celta Vigo
« Reply #43 on: July 29, 2023, 08:55:40 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Dude on July 28, 2023, 01:29:10 pm
I see people have no problem with him who previously managed in China where human rights are even worse than in S.Arabia, or who was the manager of Chelsea under Abramovich, the guy who has opened the portal so everyone can enter and destroy football.
If we did a poll on here on who was the most loathed poster.
You would come 1st, 2nd and 3rd.
Re: Rafa Benitez - at Celta Vigo
« Reply #44 on: July 29, 2023, 10:07:33 pm »
Quote from: On Axis on July 29, 2023, 06:07:32 pm
Is that really Pako? Wiki says he's with Emery at Villa.

Best wishes to Rafa, I'll be keeping an eye out for Celta's results. I've been astounded by Aspas' performance since going back there. Wish it worked out for him here - I know he was homesick with us, but maybe 14-15 could've been a bit different had he stayed.

It's Paco not Pako. ;)
Pako is Pako Ayestarán who indeed seems to still be at Villa. He's the guy who initially came to Liverpool with Rafa, but from what I remember from that time, they fell out at one point and Pako left (with people saying he was actually the main man whenever things weren't going well for us similar to when Klopp's number 2 left and whenever we lost everyone was saying he was the actual brains in the partnership and we're fucked now).

In the pic is Paco de Miguel who was also with us when Rafa was here and from what I can see he's basically gone wherever Rafa has gone, so he's probably one of the people Rafa was always talking about when asked about where he'll go next and his answer was "We're looking at some offers".
Re: Rafa Benitez - at Celta Vigo
« Reply #45 on: Yesterday at 12:36:47 am »
Quote from: stoa on July 29, 2023, 10:07:33 pm
It's Paco not Pako. ;)
Pako is Pako Ayestarán who indeed seems to still be at Villa. He's the guy who initially came to Liverpool with Rafa, but from what I remember from that time, they fell out at one point and Pako left (with people saying he was actually the main man whenever things weren't going well for us similar to when Klopp's number 2 left and whenever we lost everyone was saying he was the actual brains in the partnership and we're fucked now).

In the pic is Paco de Miguel who was also with us when Rafa was here and from what I can see he's basically gone wherever Rafa has gone, so he's probably one of the people Rafa was always talking about when asked about where he'll go next and his answer was "We're looking at some offers".
Come on Paco your bags, we're moving again, Everton fans hate us
Re: Rafa Benitez - at Celta Vigo
« Reply #46 on: Yesterday at 10:13:06 am »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on July 29, 2023, 08:55:40 pm
If we did a poll on here on who was the most loathed poster.
You would come 1st, 2nd and 3rd.

That sincerely saddens me because i have huge respect for the likes of you and rob.

I can't really remember having many debates and things that i disagree with you, so I'm a bit surprised to be fair.

Re: Rafa Benitez - at Celta Vigo
« Reply #47 on: Yesterday at 10:50:14 am »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Dude on July 28, 2023, 01:29:10 pm
I see people have no problem with him who previously managed in China where human rights are even worse than in S.Arabia, or who was the manager of Chelsea under Abramovich, the guy who has opened the portal so everyone can enter and destroy football.

I honestly think some expect way too much from footballers and coaches, as for most the political situation in places China & Saudi just wont be a factor the said country just will just need to fairly stable safe for them and their families. I think this is a fairly rational position to take.

I just think the majority of players generally want to play regularly especially players of Henderson's ilk. As for coaches they generally advised to take the first good viable opportunity they are offered as it
can be detrimental staying out of the game for too long.     
Re: Rafa Benitez - at Celta Vigo
« Reply #48 on: Yesterday at 11:13:42 am »
Hope he does well there. What is success for Celta Vigo this season?
Re: Rafa Benitez - at Celta Vigo
« Reply #49 on: Yesterday at 11:51:21 am »
Quote from: oojason on July 28, 2023, 01:00:27 pm
.
'Celta Vigo, Iago Aspas & Football Heritage: A Living Legend at a Historic LaLiga Club' - a 15 minute video on the history of / a low down on Celta Vigo...
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/qN9wOP9RmQ8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/qN9wOP9RmQ8</a>

Obligatory info pages for the port City of Vigo: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Vigo & www.turismodevigo.org/en & www.youtube.com/watch?v=TAauGNu5f-4 (1 minute video)

'Iago Aspas ● The 31 Best Goals of his Career' - 6 minute video; apparently takes a mean corner too...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/YAhjqufg9dM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/YAhjqufg9dM</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/YAhjqufg9dM


'Debut de Iago Aspas: Celta 2-1 Alavés' - the '0.4% match'; 2008/09; with Celta needing a win + other results to go their way to survive; 3 minute video:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/cPlWyv2zMB4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/cPlWyv2zMB4</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/cPlWyv2zMB4


'Celta 3-1 Liverpool: UEFA Cup 98-99'; 1st leg - 6 minute video:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/AZMgsgBq3Bo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/AZMgsgBq3Bo</a>

^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/2189

'Liverpool 0-1 Celta: UEFA Cup 98-99'; 2nd leg - 1 minute video:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/CwbDd3WS6H4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/CwbDd3WS6H4</a>

^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/2192

Celta 4-0 Juventus: www.youtube.com/watch?v=vB1p7_tU6h0 (2000 UEFA Cup): www.uefa.com/uefaeuropaleague/match/60185--celta-vs-juventus

Celta 7-0 Benfica: www.youtube.com/watch?v=OG08u0KAQk4 (2000 UEFA Cup): www.uefa.com/uefaeuropaleague/match/57581--celta-vs-benfica

Celta 3-2 Barcelona: www.youtube.com/watch?v=RNqTMnH0GZQ (2001 UEFA Cup): www.uefa.com/uefaeuropaleague/match/67147--celta-vs-barcelona



Celta 2-1 Barcelona: www.youtube.com/watch?v=21yX3WV3ac0 (to stay in La Liga - on the last day of the 2022/23 season)

'ALL the goals of RC Celta in LaLiga Santander 2022/23': www.youtube.com/watch?v=jFkOqVzQX8Q (9 minute video)

'INSIDE 23/24 #1 📺 The arrival of Rafa Benítez at RC Celta 👓💙': www.youtube.com/watch?v=I4yz6or9KHs (20 minute video; in Spanish)

I recall Celta Vigo tearing us a new on in the UEFA Cup in 98, the 2nd leg remembered for Gerrard getting a run out. I wish Rafa all the best there.
Re: Rafa Benitez - at Celta Vigo
« Reply #50 on: Yesterday at 12:52:54 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Dude on Yesterday at 10:13:06 am
That sincerely saddens me because i have huge respect for the likes of you and rob.

I can't really remember having many debates and things that i disagree with you, so I'm a bit surprised to be fair.


What did you think you would achieve with your post? I'm all for pointing out hypocrisy, but when goal is hurting people you'll get exactly the responses you got from Terry. For a lot of us Rafa is something special.
    • https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRWXDiGCbx4uiUtgR63gKQw
Re: Rafa Benitez - at Celta Vigo
« Reply #51 on: Yesterday at 12:58:57 pm »
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on Yesterday at 12:52:54 pm
What did you think you would achieve with your post? I'm all for pointing out hypocrisy, but when goal is hurting people you'll get exactly the responses you got from Terry. For a lot of us Rafa is something special.

He's not trying to achieve anything other than controversy and being a contrarian.
Re: Rafa Benitez - at Celta Vigo
« Reply #52 on: Yesterday at 01:31:15 pm »
Quote from: JP! on Yesterday at 12:58:57 pm
He's not trying to achieve anything other than controversy and being a contrarian.
Is that another word for c*nt?
Re: Rafa Benitez - at Celta Vigo
« Reply #53 on: Yesterday at 01:35:00 pm »
Quote from: stoa on July 29, 2023, 10:07:33 pm
It's Paco not Pako. ;)
Pako is Pako Ayestarán who indeed seems to still be at Villa. He's the guy who initially came to Liverpool with Rafa, but from what I remember from that time, they fell out at one point and Pako left (with people saying he was actually the main man whenever things weren't going well for us similar to when Klopp's number 2 left and whenever we lost everyone was saying he was the actual brains in the partnership and we're fucked now).

In the pic is Paco de Miguel who was also with us when Rafa was here and from what I can see he's basically gone wherever Rafa has gone, so he's probably one of the people Rafa was always talking about when asked about where he'll go next and his answer was "We're looking at some offers".
Ah okay, I was getting my hopes up that they reconciled over whatever happened. Cheers
Re: Rafa Benitez - at Celta Vigo
« Reply #54 on: Yesterday at 01:40:27 pm »
Re: Rafa Benitez - at Celta Vigo
« Reply #55 on: Yesterday at 02:25:38 pm »
Quote from: On Axis on Yesterday at 01:35:00 pm
Ah okay, I was getting my hopes up that they reconciled over whatever happened. Cheers

They have according to the Echo who are quoting the Daily Mail. https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/rafa-benitez-liverpool-steven-gerrard-19808407

Quote
And it was his home on the Wirral that finally allowed him to bury the hatchet with Benitez, with the families living within a quarter-of-an-hour walk from one another.

We had some great moments together and went through a huge amount together, he told the Daily Mail in 2016. He lives around the corner and we are fine now.
Re: Rafa Benitez - at Celta Vigo
« Reply #56 on: Yesterday at 02:36:33 pm »
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on Yesterday at 12:52:54 pm
What did you think you would achieve with your post? I'm all for pointing out hypocrisy, but when goal is hurting people you'll get exactly the responses you got from Terry. For a lot of us Rafa is something special.

If the truth hurts hypocrites like Terry, that is not my fault.
Re: Rafa Benitez - at Celta Vigo
« Reply #57 on: Yesterday at 03:15:36 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 11:13:42 am
Hope he does well there. What is success for Celta Vigo this season?

I think survival, mate. They've had a few close shaves with relegation over the past few seasons - including a last day win to ensure it once again vs Barcelona last season.

Mid-table / away from danger of relegation? and perhaps a decent cup run? surfer knows fair bit more on expectations - worth checking out his previous posts in here.

Quote from: Alf on Yesterday at 11:51:21 am
I recall Celta Vigo tearing us a new on in the UEFA Cup in 98, the 2nd leg remembered for Gerrard getting a run out. I wish Rafa all the best there.

That was some team, lots of scalps around that era! Hopefully they can, in time, get back to something like again - and under Rafa too.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Re: Rafa Benitez - at Celta Vigo
« Reply #58 on: Yesterday at 04:05:30 pm »
Good to see him back at a nice cloob.
Re: Rafa Benitez - at Celta Vigo
« Reply #59 on: Yesterday at 04:59:20 pm »
I'm no an astronomer, but I'm pretty sure the Earth revolves around the sun not Ravishing Rick Dude.
Re: Rafa Benitez - at Celta Vigo
« Reply #60 on: Yesterday at 05:09:33 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 03:15:36 pm
I think survival, mate. They've had a few close shaves with relegation over the past few seasons - including a last day win to ensure it once again vs Barcelona last season.

Mid-table / away from danger of relegation? and perhaps a decent cup run?
Cheers. Hopefully he does well there. His family still here?

I know ITV show the odd Spanish game on Sunday's. It still on that Premier TV channel or something?
Re: Rafa Benitez - at Celta Vigo
« Reply #61 on: Yesterday at 05:26:09 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 05:09:33 pm
Cheers. Hopefully he does well there. His family still here?

I know ITV show the odd Spanish game on Sunday's. It still on that Premier TV channel or something?

I think so. mate. Last I heard was Montse made him build a TV room so he could focus on watching footy with his daughters in there! Probably newspaper rubbish, but also could be something to that ;D


Yeah, ITV showed a few matches - hope they do this season too. Most matches are on La Liga TV or ViaPlay Sports - but I'm sure there'll also be streams in here most weeks too!

www.live-footballontv.com/live-spanish-football-on-tv.html & www.laliga.com/en-GB/where-to-watch-laliga & www.livesoccertv.com/teams/spain/celta-de-vigo
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Re: Rafa Benitez - at Celta Vigo
« Reply #62 on: Yesterday at 07:26:25 pm »
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on Yesterday at 04:59:20 pm
I'm no an astronomer, but I'm pretty sure the Earth revolves around the sun not Ravishing Rick Dude.
He was an excellent wrestler to be fair.
Re: Rafa Benitez - at Celta Vigo
« Reply #63 on: Yesterday at 09:03:19 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy on Yesterday at 07:26:25 pm
He was an excellent wrestler to be fair.
Wrestling isn't my thing, I've only heard of Hulk Hogan, Big Daddy and Giant Haystacks.
Re: Rafa Benitez - at Celta Vigo
« Reply #64 on: Yesterday at 09:12:29 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 05:26:09 pm
I think so. mate. Last I heard was Montse made him build a TV room so he could focus on watching footy with his daughters in there! Probably newspaper rubbish, but also could be something to that ;D


Yeah, ITV showed a few matches - hope they do this season too. Most matches are on La Liga TV or ViaPlay Sports - but I'm sure there'll also be streams in here most weeks too!

www.live-footballontv.com/live-spanish-football-on-tv.html & www.laliga.com/en-GB/where-to-watch-laliga & www.livesoccertv.com/teams/spain/celta-de-vigo
Ah fair play!

Yeah I'm sure there will be. Cheers!
Re: Rafa Benitez - at Celta Vigo
« Reply #65 on: Yesterday at 10:50:48 pm »
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on Yesterday at 09:03:19 pm
Wrestling isn't my thing, I've only heard of Hulk Hogan, Big Daddy and Giant Haystacks.

And kendo nagasaki of course  :P
Re: Rafa Benitez - at Celta Vigo
« Reply #66 on: Today at 02:06:55 am »
Had an odd nights sleep last night and dreamt that I met him in the hotel lobby.
Re: Rafa Benitez - at Celta Vigo
« Reply #67 on: Today at 02:44:08 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 02:06:55 am
Had an odd nights sleep last night and dreamt that I met him in the hotel lobby.

Did he sit down with you and several lager mugs to discuss attacking inverted defenders?
Re: Rafa Benitez - at Celta Vigo
« Reply #68 on: Today at 03:09:44 am »
Quote from: afc tukrish on Today at 02:44:08 am
Did he sit down with you and several lager mugs to discuss attacking inverted defenders?
We shook hands, then sat down and discussed football.  So, in a way, yes.
