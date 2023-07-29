Is that really Pako? Wiki says he's with Emery at Villa.



Best wishes to Rafa, I'll be keeping an eye out for Celta's results. I've been astounded by Aspas' performance since going back there. Wish it worked out for him here - I know he was homesick with us, but maybe 14-15 could've been a bit different had he stayed.



It's Paco not Pako.Pako is Pako Ayestarán who indeed seems to still be at Villa. He's the guy who initially came to Liverpool with Rafa, but from what I remember from that time, they fell out at one point and Pako left (with people saying he was actually the main man whenever things weren't going well for us similar to when Klopp's number 2 left and whenever we lost everyone was saying he was the actual brains in the partnership and we're fucked now).In the pic is Paco de Miguel who was also with us when Rafa was here and from what I can see he's basically gone wherever Rafa has gone, so he's probably one of the people Rafa was always talking about when asked about where he'll go next and his answer was "We're looking at some offers".