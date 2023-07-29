Hope he does well there. What is success for Celta Vigo this season?
I think survival, mate. They've had a few close shaves with relegation over the past few seasons - including a last day win to ensure it once again vs Barcelona last season.
Mid-table / away from danger of relegation? and perhaps a decent cup run? surfer knows fair bit more on expectations - worth checking out his previous posts in here.
I recall Celta Vigo tearing us a new on in the UEFA Cup in 98, the 2nd leg remembered for Gerrard getting a run out. I wish Rafa all the best there.
That was some team, lots of scalps around that era! Hopefully they can, in time, get back to something like again - and under Rafa too.