.
Celta finished a respectable 13th in 2022/23 La Liga - though just 3 points off a relegation spot - beating Barcelona 2-1 on the last day of the season...
The 5 seasons prior saw Celta finish in 11th, 8th, 17th, 17th, and 13th - with now 35 year old Iago Aspas
finishing Top Scorer for Celta in all those seasons.
Celta play their home matches at the 29,000 capacity Balaídos stadium - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bala%C3%ADdos
& https://rccelta.es/club/instalaciones
So far, Rafa has signed: right-mid Carles Pérez from Roma, left-back Manu Sánchez from Atletico, and left-mid Jonathan Bamba from Lyon.
Outgoings: midfielder Denis Suárez on a free, midfielder Orbelín Pineda to AEK Athens, forward Gabriel Fernández to Defensor, and left-back Javi Galán to Atletico.
Wikipedia page for Celta's 2023/24 season: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2023%E2%80%9324_RC_Celta_de_Vigo_season
^ Paco and Rafa re-united!; no doubt working on options, kwalitee, and possibilities, for sure...Pre-Season Friendlies...
Celta 5 - 0
Al-Nassr FC : www.youtube.com/watch?v=o54vz3V4PFg (9 minute highlights - Ronaldo did not look happy! Bless...)
Celta 0 - 2
Benfica : www.youtube.com/watch?v=8_EodE9sFAU (3 minute highlights)
Celta vs
Lyon : Saturday 29th July - 7pm kick off
Celta vs
Wolfsburg : Saturday 5th August - 4pm kick offLa Liga 2023/24 Season...
Celta vs
Osasuna : Match 1 : Sunday 13th August - 4pm ko
Real Sociedad vs
Celta : Match 2 : Saturday 19th August - 4pm ko
Celta vs
Real Madrid : Match 3 : Friday 25th August - 8.30pm ko
Almeria vs
Celta : Match 4 : Sunday 3rd September - 4.30pm ko