Rafa Benitez - at Celta Vigo

Rafa Benitez - at Celta Vigo
Yesterday at 08:49:41 pm
I thought it may be an idea to have a thread for following Rafa at Celta Vigo. He was named Celta's coach this summer: www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/65966383

A welcome break from the occasional madness of following the Reds - and seems a number of us still take an interest in how Rafa is doing...



Some useful links for following Celta Vigo...

https://twitter.com/RCCelta : https://rccelta.es/en : https://twitter.com/RCCeltaEN : www.youtube.com/@rccelta : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/RC_Celta_de_Vigo


Some useful Rafa links...

www.rafabenitez.com : https://twitter.com/rafabenitezweb : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=258907.msg18194356#msg18194356


RAWK's 'Spanish Football' and Celta legend Iago Aspas threads...

www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=329464.0 & www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=315151.0


Some useful links for watching Celta Vigo on TV / via streams this season...

FlashScores page for Celta Vigo: www.flashscore.co.uk/team/celta-vigo/8pvUZFhf (fixtures & results, standings, live scores, line-ups, in-game text comms etc)

Spanish football matches being shown live on UK TV: www.live-footballontv.com/live-spanish-football-on-tv.html (matches are on LaLigaTV & ViaPlay Sports)

Celta Vigo matches being shown live on TV around the world (+ great for IPTV etc): www.livesoccertv.com/teams/spain/celta-de-vigo


Streams: https://soccerstreamlinks.com : www.soccerstreams.football : https://tv.freestreams-live1.tv : https://footybite.to : https://totalsportek.pro : https://nizarstream.com : https://footysaga.com (use search bar) : https://streamsgate.tv : www.daddylive.pro : https://hes-goals.tv : https://soccerstreamlinks.com : https://vipleague.im : www.vipboxtv.sk : www.redditsoccerstreams.org : https://soccerstreams100.io : www.rsoccerstreams.net : www.elixx.xyz : www.bosscast.net : https://hesgoal1.com : https://reddit.sportshub.stream
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Re: Rafa Benitez - at Celta Vigo
Yesterday at 08:50:22 pm
Celta finished a respectable 13th in 2022/23 La Liga - though just 3 points off a relegation spot - beating Barcelona 2-1 on the last day of the season...

The 5 seasons prior saw Celta finish in 11th, 8th, 17th, 17th, and 13th - with now 35 year old Iago Aspas finishing Top Scorer for Celta in all those seasons.

Celta play their home matches at the 29,000 capacity Balaídos stadium - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bala%C3%ADdos & https://rccelta.es/club/instalaciones


So far, Rafa has signed: right-mid Carles Pérez from Roma, left-back Manu Sánchez from Atletico,  and left-mid Jonathan Bamba from Lyon.

Outgoings: midfielder Denis Suárez on a free, midfielder Orbelín Pineda to AEK Athens, forward Gabriel Fernández to Defensor, and left-back Javi Galán to Atletico.

Wikipedia page for Celta's 2023/24 season: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2023%E2%80%9324_RC_Celta_de_Vigo_season





^ Paco and Rafa re-united!; no doubt working on options, kwalitee, and possibilities, for sure...



Pre-Season Friendlies...

Celta 5 - 0 Al-Nassr FC : www.youtube.com/watch?v=o54vz3V4PFg (9 minute highlights - Ronaldo did not look happy! Bless...)
Celta 0 - 2 Benfica : www.youtube.com/watch?v=8_EodE9sFAU (3 minute highlights)
Celta vs Lyon : Saturday 29th July -  7pm kick off
Celta vs Wolfsburg : Saturday 5th August - 4pm kick off


La Liga 2023/24 Season...

Celta vs Osasuna : Match 1 : Sunday 13th August - 4pm ko
Real Sociedad vs Celta : Match 2 : Saturday 19th August - 4pm ko
Celta vs Real Madrid : Match 3 : Friday 25th August - 8.30pm ko
Almeria vs Celta : Match 4 : Sunday 3rd September - 4.30pm ko

Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

Re: Rafa Benitez - at Celta Vigo
Yesterday at 09:08:55 pm
As always, wish him well. Love the man!
Re: Rafa Benitez - at Celta Vigo
Yesterday at 09:22:49 pm
DangerScouse:
As always, wish him well. Love the man!
Same and glad he got out of that hell hole from over the other side of the park.
Re: Rafa Benitez - at Celta Vigo
Yesterday at 10:01:28 pm
+1

Hope Rafa does well.
Re: Rafa Benitez - at Celta Vigo
Yesterday at 10:05:53 pm
Likewise, hoping he has a good first season.
Re: Rafa Benitez - at Celta Vigo
Yesterday at 10:06:28 pm
Have a feeling Rafa is happiest when managing and coaching players,good to see him at it at a nice club again.

Good luck!
Re: Rafa Benitez - at Celta Vigo
Yesterday at 10:07:17 pm
Didn't know Rafa was at Celta, best of luck to him

98/99 they beat us 4-1 on aggregate in the UEFA Cup  :(
Re: Rafa Benitez - at Celta Vigo
Yesterday at 10:12:01 pm
rob1966:
Didn't know Rafa was at Celta, best of luck to him

98/99 they beat us 4-1 on aggregate in the UEFA Cup  :(

Is that when we lost 3-0 at their place? A season after we lost 3-0 at Strasbourg?
Re: Rafa Benitez - at Celta Vigo
Yesterday at 10:34:11 pm
Good luck Rafa.
Re: Rafa Benitez - at Celta Vigo
Yesterday at 11:10:20 pm
Best of Luck to him.
Re: Rafa Benitez - at Celta Vigo
Yesterday at 11:55:05 pm
So Celta are now my Spanish side (not that I had one before).
Re: Rafa Benitez - at Celta Vigo
Today at 12:23:19 am
Still love the man and always will
Re: Rafa Benitez - at Celta Vigo
Today at 02:44:51 am
oojason:

Paco: What are you looking for, Jefe?
Rafa: Mentality. Character. Belief.

All the best in the new season to our Legend!
