Semi Final 1: Robbie - Team Clarence Seedorf
Semi Final 1: Mikey - Team Roberto Baggio
Semi Final 2: Nicholls - Team Ronaldinho
Semi Final 2: Wullie - Team Zinedine Zidane

The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Semi Finals

The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Semi Finals
Semi Final 1

Robbie - Team Clarence Seedorf




V

Mikey - Team Roberto Baggio





The classic AC Milan / Italy centre-back partnership of Baresi-Costacurta accompanied by the all time great Scirea protected by one of the greatest defensive midfielders ever in Makelele. Set up in the formation Baggio played most in his career, in defence we have a low lying 5-3-2 that can burst out into counter attacks, whilst in attack the full backs provide width with a left hand side attacking through combinations between Marcelo, Makelele, Rivera and Raul and on the right hand side De Rossi, Rivera, Panucci and van Basten, allowing for something akin to a 3-1-3-3 in attack.

Rock solid at the back and plenty of goals up top, like the great teams Baggio was involved in, this team should be a tough proposition for any side. Let's just hope they don't have to contend with any penalty shootouts!





Semi Final 2

Nicholls - Team Ronaldinho




TEAM JOGA BONITO... the beautiful game:
- centrebacks who are good on the ball, dominant in the air and aggressive man-markers. Also a dangerous threat on set pieces.
- solid two-way fullbacks who attack down the wing overlapping my inverted wingforwards. Possessing solid dribbling/crossing skills.
- a complete midfield, who can control the game through possession, win the ball back quick, both dynamic and expressive. Masters of passing and space awareness.
- versatile wingforwards, who can play on both the wing, centrally or drop deeper (both creative and goalscoring threats). A prolific striker who is a master in the box.

V

Wullie - Team Zinedine Zidane





