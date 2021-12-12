(NO Charity Shileld, European Super Cup, World Club shite)I'll start. Alan Kennedy (Paris winner, League Cup Final first game, - both 1981 - LC Final equaliser v Man Utd & shootout penalty v Roma).On you go then.....
Before anyone else gets the obvious one :Ian RushFive in F.A. Cup finals (2 in 1986, 2 in 1989, 1 in 1992)One in the 1987 League Cup final
Rush also scored in the 1982 League Cup Final
Ronne Whelan2 Goals in the 1982 League Cup FinalWinner against United in the 1983 League Cup Final
If you're lying, I'll chop your head off.
...Is that the lot now, Shaun ?
Steven GerrardGoals in an F.A. Cup final, a League Cup final, a European Cup final and a UEFA cup final.
Djibril Cisse2005 champions league final, penalty shootout2006 FA Cup final
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
Isn't Gerrard the only player in history to have done this?
Crosby Nick never fails.
Probably. Didier Drogba scored in all but a Europa final. Think he played on one with Marseille against Bakencia but didnt score. Did he play on one for Chelsea?Lampard might have scored in the three others too.
Drogba's last game was the CL final v Bayern, so he wouldn't have been there for the UEFA Cup final. Torres played and scored and Ivanovic scored the winner. Neither would have been there when they played Arsenal in Baku.
