« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Goals for us in more than one MAJOR cup final  (Read 373 times)

Online Barrow Shaun

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,403
  • Off the coach, through the park.....
Goals for us in more than one MAJOR cup final
« on: Today at 12:43:09 am »
(NO Charity Shileld, European Super Cup, World Club shite)

I'll start. Alan Kennedy (Paris winner, League Cup Final first game, - both 1981 - LC Final equaliser v Man Utd & shootout penalty v Roma).

On you go then.....
Logged
officially accepted RAWK source of information

Offline kriss

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,202
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Goals for us in more than one MAJOR cup final
« Reply #1 on: Today at 02:04:06 am »
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on Today at 12:43:09 am
(NO Charity Shileld, European Super Cup, World Club shite)

I'll start. Alan Kennedy (Paris winner, League Cup Final first game, - both 1981 - LC Final equaliser v Man Utd & shootout penalty v Roma).

On you go then.....


Kevin Keegan
Two in the home leg of the 1973 UEFA Cup final
Two in the 1974 F.A. Cup final
Also scored in both legs of the 1976 UEFA Cup final
Logged

Offline kriss

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,202
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Goals for us in more than one MAJOR cup final
« Reply #2 on: Today at 02:09:26 am »
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on Today at 12:43:09 am
(NO Charity Shileld, European Super Cup, World Club shite)

I'll start. Alan Kennedy (Paris winner, League Cup Final first game, - both 1981 - LC Final equaliser v Man Utd & shootout penalty v Roma).

On you go then.....

Phil Neal
Penalty in Rome 1977
Goal from open play and penalty in the shoot-out Rome 1984
Logged

Offline kriss

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,202
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Goals for us in more than one MAJOR cup final
« Reply #3 on: Today at 02:10:59 am »
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on Today at 12:43:09 am
(NO Charity Shileld, European Super Cup, World Club shite)

I'll start. Alan Kennedy (Paris winner, League Cup Final first game, - both 1981 - LC Final equaliser v Man Utd & shootout penalty v Roma).

On you go then.....

Steve Heighway
1971 F.A. Cup final and 1974 F.A. Cup final
Logged

Offline kriss

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,202
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Goals for us in more than one MAJOR cup final
« Reply #4 on: Today at 02:14:53 am »
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on Today at 12:43:09 am
(NO Charity Shileld, European Super Cup, World Club shite)

I'll start. Alan Kennedy (Paris winner, League Cup Final first game, - both 1981 - LC Final equaliser v Man Utd & shootout penalty v Roma).

On you go then.....

Steven Gerrard
Goals in an F.A. Cup final, a League Cup final, a European Cup final and a UEFA cup final.
Logged

Offline kriss

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,202
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Goals for us in more than one MAJOR cup final
« Reply #5 on: Today at 02:16:37 am »
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on Today at 12:43:09 am
(NO Charity Shileld, European Super Cup, World Club shite)

I'll start. Alan Kennedy (Paris winner, League Cup Final first game, - both 1981 - LC Final equaliser v Man Utd & shootout penalty v Roma).

On you go then.....

Robbie Fowler
League Cup final 2001 and UEFA Cup final 2001
Logged

Offline kriss

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,202
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Goals for us in more than one MAJOR cup final
« Reply #6 on: Today at 02:17:43 am »
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on Today at 12:43:09 am
(NO Charity Shileld, European Super Cup, World Club shite)

I'll start. Alan Kennedy (Paris winner, League Cup Final first game, - both 1981 - LC Final equaliser v Man Utd & shootout penalty v Roma).

On you go then.....

Michael Owen
F.A. Cup final 2001 and League Cup final 2003
Logged

Offline kriss

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,202
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Goals for us in more than one MAJOR cup final
« Reply #7 on: Today at 02:19:29 am »
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on Today at 12:43:09 am
(NO Charity Shileld, European Super Cup, World Club shite)

I'll start. Alan Kennedy (Paris winner, League Cup Final first game, - both 1981 - LC Final equaliser v Man Utd & shootout penalty v Roma).

On you go then.....

Jimmy Case
Home leg of the 1976 UEFA Cup final
1977 F.A. Cup final
Logged

Offline kriss

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,202
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Goals for us in more than one MAJOR cup final
« Reply #8 on: Today at 02:22:28 am »
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on Today at 12:43:09 am
(NO Charity Shileld, European Super Cup, World Club shite)

I'll start. Alan Kennedy (Paris winner, League Cup Final first game, - both 1981 - LC Final equaliser v Man Utd & shootout penalty v Roma).

On you go then.....

Before anyone else gets the obvious one :

Ian Rush
Five in F.A. Cup finals (2 in 1986, 2 in 1989, 1 in 1992)
One in the 1982 League Cup final and one in the 1987 League Cup final
« Last Edit: Today at 03:04:28 am by kriss »
Logged

Offline kriss

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,202
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Goals for us in more than one MAJOR cup final
« Reply #9 on: Today at 02:25:43 am »
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on Today at 12:43:09 am
(NO Charity Shileld, European Super Cup, World Club shite)

I'll start. Alan Kennedy (Paris winner, League Cup Final first game, - both 1981 - LC Final equaliser v Man Utd & shootout penalty v Roma).

On you go then.....

Kenneth Mathieson Dalglish
1978 European Cup final
1981 League Cup final replay

Is that the lot now, Shaun ?
Logged

Offline Kalito

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 670
  • ***JFT97***
Re: Goals for us in more than one MAJOR cup final
« Reply #10 on: Today at 02:47:07 am »
Gizza chance kriss!  ;D But fair play, cracking ones there!

Fowler, Gerrard, Owen ones i'd have said.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Mr Bill Shankly

"be careful of media, they can make you hate the oppressed and love the oppressors." - Malcolm X

Offline Marley

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 148
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Goals for us in more than one MAJOR cup final
« Reply #11 on: Today at 03:03:31 am »
Quote from: kriss on Today at 02:22:28 am
Before anyone else gets the obvious one :

Ian Rush
Five in F.A. Cup finals (2 in 1986, 2 in 1989, 1 in 1992)
One in the 1987 League Cup final

Rush also scored in the 1982 League Cup Final
Logged

Offline Marley

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 148
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Goals for us in more than one MAJOR cup final
« Reply #12 on: Today at 03:04:49 am »
Ronne Whelan
2 Goals in the 1982 League Cup Final
Winner against United in the 1983 League Cup Final
Logged

Offline kriss

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,202
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Goals for us in more than one MAJOR cup final
« Reply #13 on: Today at 03:05:23 am »
Quote from: Marley on Today at 03:03:31 am
Rush also scored in the 1982 League Cup Final

Thanks, Marley. I have just added that to my earlier post.
Logged

Offline kriss

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,202
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Goals for us in more than one MAJOR cup final
« Reply #14 on: Today at 03:07:31 am »
Quote from: Marley on Today at 03:04:49 am
Ronne Whelan
2 Goals in the 1982 League Cup Final
Winner against United in the 1983 League Cup Final

I should have got that one as I was at both finals. Think it's the only player I missed though.
Logged

Offline Party Phil

  • Boring Cunt that flies Air Bizarre
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,340
  • Big in Japan
Re: Goals for us in more than one MAJOR cup final
« Reply #15 on: Today at 05:20:49 am »
Dirk Kuyt
2007 CL Final
2012 League Cup Final
Logged
Quote from: The Paddinator on June  2, 2008, 07:16:34 am
If you're lying, I'll chop your head off.

Offline RedBootsTommySmith

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 918
Re: Goals for us in more than one MAJOR cup final
« Reply #16 on: Today at 06:42:44 am »
Roger Hunt

1965 FA Cup final
1966 European Cup Winners Cup final
Logged
Victorious and glorious....

Online Santiago

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 105
  • Yeeeessss!!!
Re: Goals for us in more than one MAJOR cup final
« Reply #17 on: Today at 09:46:20 am »
Djibril Cisse
2005 champions league final, penalty shootout
2006 FA Cup final
Logged

Online Barrow Shaun

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,403
  • Off the coach, through the park.....
Re: Goals for us in more than one MAJOR cup final
« Reply #18 on: Today at 10:27:02 am »
Quote from: kriss on Today at 02:25:43 am
...
Is that the lot now, Shaun ?

No idea. Just thought it was something to get us thinking.
Logged
officially accepted RAWK source of information

Online kaesarsosei

  • Brutally bad.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,618
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Goals for us in more than one MAJOR cup final
« Reply #19 on: Today at 10:29:47 am »
Quote from: kriss on Today at 02:14:53 am
Steven Gerrard
Goals in an F.A. Cup final, a League Cup final, a European Cup final and a UEFA cup final.

Isn't Gerrard the only player in history to have done this?
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,207
Re: Goals for us in more than one MAJOR cup final
« Reply #20 on: Today at 10:37:31 am »
Quote from: Santiago on Today at 09:46:20 am
Djibril Cisse
2005 champions league final, penalty shootout
2006 FA Cup final

Na, not having that  ;D
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was funny. Used to do these hilarious puns
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 105,652
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Goals for us in more than one MAJOR cup final
« Reply #21 on: Today at 10:38:18 am »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 10:29:47 am
Isn't Gerrard the only player in history to have done this?

Probably. Didier Drogba scored in all but a Europa final. Think he played on one with Marseille against Bakencia but didnt score. Did he play on one for Chelsea?

Lampard might have scored in the three others too.
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,207
Re: Goals for us in more than one MAJOR cup final
« Reply #22 on: Today at 10:41:45 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:38:18 am
Probably. Didier Drogba scored in all but a Europa final. Think he played on one with Marseille against Bakencia but didnt score. Did he play on one for Chelsea?

Lampard might have scored in the three others too.

Drogba's last game was the CL final v Bayern, so he wouldn't have been there for the UEFA Cup final. Torres played and scored and Ivanovic scored the winner.
Neither would have been there when they played Arsenal in Baku.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was funny. Used to do these hilarious puns
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 105,652
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Goals for us in more than one MAJOR cup final
« Reply #23 on: Today at 10:46:21 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 10:41:45 am
Drogba's last game was the CL final v Bayern, so he wouldn't have been there for the UEFA Cup final. Torres played and scored and Ivanovic scored the winner.
Neither would have been there when they played Arsenal in Baku.

My point with Drogba was he did play in a Europa final, just for a different club. But didnt score so its all irrelevant! Was that CL Final his last game for Chelsea? I thought he came back to them for a bit for some reason? Was probably just haunting my dreams.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 