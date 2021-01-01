« previous next »
Goals for us in more than one MAJOR cup final

Offline Barrow Shaun

Goals for us in more than one MAJOR cup final
« on: Today at 12:43:09 am »
(NO Charity Shileld, European Super Cup, World Club shite)

I'll start. Alan Kennedy (Paris winner, League Cup Final first game, - both 1981 - LC Final equaliser v Man Utd & shootout penalty v Roma).

On you go then.....
officially accepted RAWK source of information

kriss

Re: Goals for us in more than one MAJOR cup final
« Reply #1 on: Today at 02:04:06 am »
Kevin Keegan
Two in the home leg of the 1973 UEFA Cup final
Two in the 1974 F.A. Cup final
Also scored in both legs of the 1976 UEFA Cup final
kriss

Re: Goals for us in more than one MAJOR cup final
« Reply #2 on: Today at 02:09:26 am »
Phil Neal
Penalty in Rome 1977
Goal from open play and penalty in the shoot-out Rome 1984
kriss

Re: Goals for us in more than one MAJOR cup final
« Reply #3 on: Today at 02:10:59 am »
Steve Heighway
1971 F.A. Cup final and 1974 F.A. Cup final
kriss

Re: Goals for us in more than one MAJOR cup final
« Reply #4 on: Today at 02:14:53 am »
Steven Gerrard
Goals in an F.A. Cup final, a League Cup final, a European Cup final and a UEFA cup final.
kriss

Re: Goals for us in more than one MAJOR cup final
« Reply #5 on: Today at 02:16:37 am »
Robbie Fowler
League Cup final 2001 and UEFA Cup final 2001
kriss

Re: Goals for us in more than one MAJOR cup final
« Reply #6 on: Today at 02:17:43 am »
Michael Owen
F.A. Cup final 2001 and League Cup final 2003
kriss

Re: Goals for us in more than one MAJOR cup final
« Reply #7 on: Today at 02:19:29 am »
Jimmy Case
Home leg of the 1976 UEFA Cup final
1977 F.A. Cup final
kriss

Re: Goals for us in more than one MAJOR cup final
« Reply #8 on: Today at 02:22:28 am »
Before anyone else gets the obvious one :

Ian Rush
Five in F.A. Cup finals (2 in 1986, 2 in 1989, 1 in 1992)
One in the 1982 League Cup final and one in the 1987 League Cup final
« Last Edit: Today at 03:04:28 am by kriss »
kriss

Re: Goals for us in more than one MAJOR cup final
« Reply #9 on: Today at 02:25:43 am »
Kenneth Mathieson Dalglish
1978 European Cup final
1981 League Cup final replay

Is that the lot now, Shaun ?
Kalito

Re: Goals for us in more than one MAJOR cup final
« Reply #10 on: Today at 02:47:07 am »
Gizza chance kriss!  ;D But fair play, cracking ones there!

Fowler, Gerrard, Owen ones i'd have said.
Marley

Re: Goals for us in more than one MAJOR cup final
« Reply #11 on: Today at 03:03:31 am »
Quote from: kriss on Today at 02:22:28 am
Before anyone else gets the obvious one :

Ian Rush
Five in F.A. Cup finals (2 in 1986, 2 in 1989, 1 in 1992)
One in the 1987 League Cup final

Rush also scored in the 1982 League Cup Final
Marley

Re: Goals for us in more than one MAJOR cup final
« Reply #12 on: Today at 03:04:49 am »
Ronne Whelan
2 Goals in the 1982 League Cup Final
Winner against United in the 1983 League Cup Final
kriss

Re: Goals for us in more than one MAJOR cup final
« Reply #13 on: Today at 03:05:23 am »
Quote from: Marley on Today at 03:03:31 am
Rush also scored in the 1982 League Cup Final

Thanks, Marley. I have just added that to my earlier post.
kriss

Re: Goals for us in more than one MAJOR cup final
« Reply #14 on: Today at 03:07:31 am »
Quote from: Marley on Today at 03:04:49 am
Ronne Whelan
2 Goals in the 1982 League Cup Final
Winner against United in the 1983 League Cup Final

I should have got that one as I was at both finals. Think it's the only player I missed though.
