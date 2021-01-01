(NO Charity Shileld, European Super Cup, World Club shite)I'll start. Alan Kennedy (Paris winner, League Cup Final first game, - both 1981 - LC Final equaliser v Man Utd & shootout penalty v Roma).On you go then.....
Before anyone else gets the obvious one :Ian RushFive in F.A. Cup finals (2 in 1986, 2 in 1989, 1 in 1992)One in the 1987 League Cup final
Rush also scored in the 1982 League Cup Final
Ronne Whelan2 Goals in the 1982 League Cup FinalWinner against United in the 1983 League Cup Final
