Always loved her voice on this... proper chills down the spine stuff



To and fro in my dreams I go, and I kneel and pray for you



Sad, sad news this - brave woman who had some truly horrible shit happen in her life, and hope she finds the peace she was never given in her time here



Came here to post this but see you'd already done so!An incredible rendition, what a voice. Never fails to send shivers up my spine. One of the most courageous pop stars to have ever lived. Takes almighty courage but really forced Ireland to confront its troubled past and present, she's an absolute hero.