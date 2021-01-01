« previous next »
Sinead O'Connor dead at 56

sinnermichael

Sinead O'Connor dead at 56
Today at 06:43:47 pm
Bloody hell. Sinead O'connor now. RIP.
Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: Sinead O'Connor dead at 56
Reply #1 on: Today at 07:08:15 pm
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 06:43:47 pm
Bloody hell. Sinead O'connor now. RIP.

Shit
 :(
Elliemental

Re: Sinead O'Connor dead at 56
Reply #2 on: Today at 07:12:26 pm
Sinéad O'Connor's death  is beyond sad. I'm not a believer in any kind of after life but, I hope she's at peace now because I don't think she had much of that during her life.
Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: Sinead O'Connor dead at 56
Reply #3 on: Today at 07:15:16 pm
Last Edit: Today at 07:40:32 pm
Crosby Nick

Re: Sinead O'Connor dead at 56
Reply #4 on: Today at 07:16:55 pm
Thats so sad. What a tragic life she had. And what a voice. RIP
Sheer Magnetism

Re: Sinead O'Connor dead at 56
Reply #5 on: Today at 07:30:22 pm
https://www.theguardian.com/music/2023/jul/26/sinead-oconnor-dies-aged-56

I know this is in the dead musicians thread but she was a personal heroine of mine, she made some great music and was one of the bravest people in rock. She had a grim life and deserved so much more.
Last Edit: Today at 09:55:16 pm
Libertine

Re: Sinead O'Connor dead at 56
Reply #6 on: Today at 07:30:58 pm
Ugh, that's a shock. So sad.

What a talented and courageous person.

And one of the best vocal performances in history.
ToneLa

Re: Sinead O'Connor dead at 56
Reply #7 on: Today at 07:36:03 pm
Ah fuck.

RIP Sinéad, did a better version of a Prince Song than Prince managed
only6times

Re: Sinead O'Connor dead at 56
Reply #8 on: Today at 07:37:03 pm
Her vocals on Kingdom of Rain is unbeatable.
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Sinead O'Connor dead at 56
Reply #9 on: Today at 07:38:50 pm
What a talent, what a loss to our country's musical make up, RIP.
John C

Re: Sinead O'Connor dead at 56
Reply #10 on: Today at 07:38:55 pm
That is really, really sad. Such a young age.
RIP Sinead.
only6times

Re: Sinead O'Connor dead at 56
Reply #11 on: Today at 07:39:00 pm
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Sinead O'Connor dead at 56
Reply #12 on: Today at 07:39:42 pm
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 06:43:47 pm
Bloody hell. Sinead O'connor now. RIP.
Poor Sinead, RIP.
mobydick

Re: Sinead O'Connor dead at 56
Reply #13 on: Today at 07:40:53 pm
Sad, so sad. Far, far too young. May she rest in peace alongside her son Shane.
RobbieRedman

Re: Sinead O'Connor dead at 56
Reply #14 on: Today at 07:41:50 pm
R.I.P

great voice
Red Beret

Re: Sinead O'Connor dead at 56
Reply #15 on: Today at 07:42:26 pm
She struggled with her own demons, but always seemed resolute and passionate. A great loss. RIP. :(
tinner777

Re: Sinead O'Connor dead at 56
Reply #16 on: Today at 07:44:32 pm
jesus, that's sad, rip
Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: Sinead O'Connor dead at 56
Reply #17 on: Today at 07:48:44 pm
Probably not that well known a song, but IMO her greatest



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fUVErnrbVEc
Last Edit: Today at 07:54:52 pm
GinKop

Re: Sinead O'Connor dead at 56
Reply #18 on: Today at 07:50:17 pm
Really sad to see that headline just come up :(

Nothing Compares 2 U is a work of art.

R.I.P
LanceLink!!!!!

Re: Sinead O'Connor dead at 56
Reply #19 on: Today at 07:52:01 pm
<a href="https://youtube.com/v/AuG1JN_pIUU&amp;pp=ygUOdmlzaW9ucyBvZiB5b3U%3D" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/AuG1JN_pIUU&amp;pp=ygUOdmlzaW9ucyBvZiB5b3U%3D</a>
rafathegaffa83

Re: Sinead O'Connor dead at 56
Reply #20 on: Today at 08:05:09 pm
RIP
le_boss

Re: Sinead O'Connor dead at 56
Reply #21 on: Today at 08:09:16 pm
So sad.  Absolutely devastated.
an fear dearg

Re: Sinead O'Connor dead at 56
Reply #22 on: Today at 08:32:03 pm
Devastated.absolutely devastated. Best singer our country ever produced in my opinion and we have created many. A beautiful but troubled soul. Codladh sámh a chroí.
AndyMuller

Re: Sinead O'Connor dead at 56
Reply #23 on: Today at 08:33:30 pm
God bless her troubled soul.

RIP.
Terry de Niro

Re: Sinead O'Connor dead at 56
Reply #24 on: Today at 08:39:57 pm
RIP Sinéad, reunited with you Son, Shane.
Terry de Niro

Re: Sinead O'Connor dead at 56
Reply #25 on: Today at 08:45:11 pm
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 07:15:16 pm
can someone embed this

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fUVErnrbVEc


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/fUVErnrbVEc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/fUVErnrbVEc</a>
BlackandWhitePaul

Re: Sinead O'Connor dead at 56
Reply #26 on: Today at 08:45:49 pm
Shocked when I heard the news.    >:(
Elliemental

Re: Sinead O'Connor dead at 56
Reply #27 on: Today at 08:55:27 pm
She was a brilliant talent, her voice was just so unique. Beyond her music, she was also an incredibly brave woman who stood up to the Catholic Church and called out their terrible child abuse. I've lived in Ireland for a long time now and realise just how much courage that took.

Rest in Power, Sinéad O'Connor.

CHOPPER

Re: Sinead O'Connor dead at 56
Reply #28 on: Today at 09:23:28 pm
Its been announced that she actually died in the afternoon of the 11th July.


Its been 7 hours and 15 days
a little break

Re: Sinead O'Connor dead at 56
Reply #29 on: Today at 09:34:02 pm
Quote from: CHOPPER on Today at 09:23:28 pm
Its been announced that she actually died in the afternoon of the 11th July.


Its been 7 hours and 15 days

What was it you said to me earlier when you didn't like something I said about a brand new sportswasher?

"That's the spirit".
a little break

Re: Sinead O'Connor dead at 56
Reply #30 on: Today at 09:34:47 pm
RIP Sinead. An incredible talent and a heartbreakingly tortured soul. Have some close ties to her so it hits home. I hope she's finally found some peace. Absolutely heartbroken x
androulla

Re: Sinead O'Connor dead at 56
Reply #31 on: Today at 10:21:26 pm
Really sad news.

RIP Sinead.
Filler.

Re: Sinead O'Connor dead at 56
Reply #32 on: Today at 10:30:40 pm
Such sad news. Literally a woman out on her own and a woman I loved deeply. We all did.

Here she is banging it out again in 2020


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/5KuGUP-C9Ko" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/5KuGUP-C9Ko</a>


edit: worth it just for the smile and the little wave at the end. Heart emoji
Last Edit: Today at 10:33:11 pm
Sheer Magnetism

Re: Sinead O'Connor dead at 56
Reply #33 on: Today at 10:33:44 pm
To add to what I said earlier, I hate the way people are already describing her as 'a troubled soul' instead of a wronged person. She was violently abused by her mother as a kid and then marginalised, patronised and ridiculed by a misogynist record industry and media for speaking out against the establishment.

And she was generally right. Everyone knows the child abuse scandal in the Catholic church was uncovered later on, but it's easy to forget that the DJ who said she 'needed a spanking' was paedophile Jonathan King. And then to lose her son in such tragic circumstances last year, that was heartbreaking. It often feels like the more honest and raw people are, the harder it is for them (and sometimes for the people around them - I wonder what the rest of her kids must be feeling about the tweet last week that said her late son was the "only person who ever loved me unconditionally").

I think as I get older, the deaths of public figures don't have the same emotional impact they did as when I was younger, but there are certain deaths that make the world as a whole feel a little colder and emptier. This is one of those. I don't know if she's found peace or if such a thing is possible, but she'll live on in the influence she had in other people's lives and in her music. Anyway, here are some favourites:

Black Boys on Mopeds

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/n14lwdpYkAA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/n14lwdpYkAA</a>

John, I Love You

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/0V55CMY54wA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/0V55CMY54wA</a>

Blood of Eden (holy shit, she was beautiful!)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/3XhDGkg8SpQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/3XhDGkg8SpQ</a>
red mongoose

Re: Sinead O'Connor dead at 56
Reply #34 on: Today at 10:36:05 pm
Terrible news. Rest in peace, Sinead.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/418jmrVNbUg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/418jmrVNbUg</a>
Nobby Reserve

Re: Sinead O'Connor dead at 56
Reply #35 on: Today at 10:40:00 pm
So sad.

Outspoken image, but you could see that vulnerability and fragility behind that.

Rejecting religion, embracing religion, swapping religion... signs she was desperately searching for inner peace (I think she was too internally honest to be able to con herself with that snake oil, so it'd never have worked)
