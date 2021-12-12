I've a feeling Mark Walters scored for someone (Villa maybe?) but might be just imagining it.



Didn't Mike Marsh score a belter at Anfield in about 1998/99 ?



Would have been before he joined us if he did - didnt he play for Villa before he went to Rangers?I dont remember that? Not sure why we sold him though, was it in part exchange for Julian Dicks of all the shite? David Thompson scored a screamer against us for Coventry but that was 00/01.Feels like weve been relatively fortunate in terms of ex players not returning to haunt us. I do remember Collymore scoring two for Villa in a defeat at Villa Park the season we sold him (97/98). Ended up having a row with Steve Harkness too that got a bit nasty.Not one who scored, but what about Larry Lloyd? Didnt we sell him to play more footballing centre backs, and he was part of the Forest side that knocked us out of the European Cup.