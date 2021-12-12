That was the season I started to lose faith in Ged, I knew from my own experiences, he'd gone back to work too soon and his operation was affecting him. I was at the mini derby at Haig Ave in Southport and Anelka walked in and sat not far from us with David Moores and some other suits and I was convinced he was joining us, then Ged listened to some tit head, fucked Anelka off and signed Diouf
I think a lot of people did
I was mainly using .tv board at time and god it was poisonous towards him
I was still very much backing him but in hindsight he had peaked with us, I fully agree after his heart problems he wasnt the same.
that team was crying out for Damien Duff, had we signed him and anelka for roughly the budget we had available in summer 2002 (Cheyrou, diao and Diouf cost 19m plus 9 was set aside for Bowyer making 28, anelka cost 13 and duff was available for 17) we would have won the league
Instead we signed 3 clowns