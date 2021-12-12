« previous next »
ex-players coming back to bite us on the arse?
I was thinking of that Jonjo Shelvey goal for Swansea (?) and it got me thinking.....

I saw Clemence play for Spurs in a 1-0 win in 86/87 at Anfield, and of course I remember Jimmy Case knocking us out of the FA Cup with Brighton a couple of years earlier.

I'm sure there has to be another one or two obvious ones that aren't coming to mind - so anyone got any other examples of players coming back to piss us off after they'd gone elsewhere?
Re: ex-players coming back to bite us on the arse?
Cant wait for Henderson to score a worldie against us when we play Al-Etiffaq in the PIF Champions League.
Re: ex-players coming back to bite us on the arse?
Suarez....bites.....oh
Re: ex-players coming back to bite us on the arse?
Felt like Crouch always scored against us when he came back.
Re: ex-players coming back to bite us on the arse?
Connor Coady thought he had a derby winner last season!

I remember David Thompson scoring a brilliant goal on his return to Anfield with Coventry (although we won the match).

Torres setting up the 2nd goal for Chelsea in that match

Dean Saunders leaving for Villa and scoring against us the next week.
Re: ex-players coming back to bite us on the arse?
Beardsley scoring for the shite at the Pit.

Re: ex-players coming back to bite us on the arse?
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 07:03:27 pm
Re: ex-players coming back to bite us on the arse?
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 07:11:29 pm
Re: ex-players coming back to bite us on the arse?
Quote from: Snail on Yesterday at 06:49:54 pm
Re: ex-players coming back to bite us on the arse?
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on Yesterday at 07:44:30 pm
Re: ex-players coming back to bite us on the arse?
Didn't Mike Marsh score a belter at Anfield in about 1998/99 ?
Re: ex-players coming back to bite us on the arse?
I've a feeling Mark Walters scored for someone (Villa maybe?) but might be just imagining it.
Re: ex-players coming back to bite us on the arse?
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on Today at 12:55:12 pm
Re: ex-players coming back to bite us on the arse?
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 07:03:27 pm

Re: ex-players coming back to bite us on the arse?
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 01:02:44 pm
Re: ex-players coming back to bite us on the arse?
Nicolas Anelka scored against us for Man City at Anfield in 2003 I recall
Re: ex-players coming back to bite us on the arse?
Quote from: royabs on Today at 01:26:16 pm
Re: ex-players coming back to bite us on the arse?
Guessing Sterling has scored against us at some stage. Did Benteke ever score after he left? I know he always seemed to score against us before we signed him.
Re: ex-players coming back to bite us on the arse?
I remember going to watch us play west ham, it was away and I had to sit with the west ham fans. We were terrible (benteke put in an absolute disaster class) and we lost and Andy Carroll scored. Not a very fun day out.
Re: ex-players coming back to bite us on the arse?
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 01:02:44 pm
Re: ex-players coming back to bite us on the arse?
Quote from: Father Ted on Today at 01:36:57 pm
Re: ex-players coming back to bite us on the arse?
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 01:44:14 pm
Re: ex-players coming back to bite us on the arse?
Benteke scored twice against us a few years ago and topped it off with an elaborate hand shake celebration with Sakho. That really capped off a shite performance from us.
Re: ex-players coming back to bite us on the arse?
Didn't Jimmy Case score the winner for Brighton, in the early 80s, when they knocked us out of the FA Cup at Anfield?
Re: ex-players coming back to bite us on the arse?
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 01:46:13 pm
