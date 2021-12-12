I've a feeling Mark Walters scored for someone (Villa maybe?) but might be just imagining it.
Would have been before he joined us if he did - didnt he play for Villa before he went to Rangers?
Didn't Mike Marsh score a belter at Anfield in about 1998/99 ?
I dont remember that? Not sure why we sold him though, was it in part exchange for Julian Dicks of all the shite? David Thompson scored a screamer against us for Coventry but that was 00/01.
Feels like weve been relatively fortunate in terms of ex players not returning to haunt us. I do remember Collymore scoring two for Villa in a defeat at Villa Park the season we sold him (97/98). Ended up having a row with Steve Harkness too that got a bit nasty.
Not one who scored, but what about Larry Lloyd? Didnt we sell him to play more footballing centre backs, and he was part of the Forest side that knocked us out of the European Cup.