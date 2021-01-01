Poll

Vote for who you think would win each game:

Quarter Final 1: Robbie - Team Clarence Seedorf
Quarter Final 1: Viva - Team Xabi Alonso
Quarter Final 2: Draex - Team Ronaldo
Quarter Final 2: Mikey - Team Roberto Baggio
Quarter Final 3: Max - Team Franz Beckenbauer
Quarter Final 3: Wullie - Team Zinedine Zidane
Quarter Final 4: Nicholls - Team Ronaldinho
Quarter Final 4: Betty - Team Paolo Maldini

Voting closes: Today at 09:07:10 am

« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Quarter Finals  (Read 273 times)

Offline mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,895
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Quarter Finals
« on: Yesterday at 09:07:11 am »
Game 1

Robbie - Team Clarence Seedorf



V

Viva - Team Xabi Alonso










Quarter Final 2

Draex - Team Ronaldo




V

Mikey - Team Roberto Baggio





The classic AC Milan / Italy centre-back partnership of Baresi-Costacurta accompanied by the all time great Scirea protected by one of the greatest defensive midfielders ever in Makelele. Set up in the formation Baggio played most in his career, in defence we have a low lying 5-3-2 that can burst out into counter attacks, whilst in attack the full backs provide width with a left hand side attacking through combinations between Marcelo, Makelele, Rivera and Raul and on the right hand side De Rossi, Rivera, Panucci and van Basten, allowing for something akin to a 3-1-3-3 in attack.

Rock solid at the back and plenty of goals up top, like the great teams Baggio was involved in, this team should be a tough proposition for any side. Let's just hope they don't have to contend with any penalty shootouts!





Quarter Final 3

Max - Team Franz Beckenbauer





V

Wullie - Team Zinedine Zidane








Quarter Final 4

Nicholls - Team Ronaldinho




TEAM JOGA BONITO... the beautiful game:
- centrebacks who are good on the ball, dominant in the air and aggressive man-markers. Also a dangerous threat on set pieces.
- solid two-way fullbacks who attack down the wing overlapping my inverted wingforwards. Possessing solid dribbling/crossing skills.
- a complete midfield, who can control the game through possession, win the ball back quick, both dynamic and expressive. Masters of passing and space awareness.
- versatile wingforwards, who can play on both the wing, centrally or drop deeper (both creative and goalscoring threats). A prolific striker who is a master in the box.

V

Betty - Team Paolo Maldini




« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:31:10 am by mikey_LFC »
Logged
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly

Offline Draex

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,149
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Quarter Finals
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:47:02 am »
The greatest attack v's the greatest defence in the draft.

I just shade it with the better fullbacks.
Logged

Offline Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,585
  • JFT96
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Quarter Finals
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 11:42:00 am »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 10:47:02 am
The greatest attack v's the greatest defence in the draft.

I just shade it with the better fullbacks.

I thought you were talking about my match with Nicholls  ;D
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline Draex

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,149
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Quarter Finals
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 12:34:23 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Yesterday at 11:42:00 am
I thought you were talking about my match with Nicholls  ;D

Mikeys defence is stronger than yours ;)
Logged

Offline Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,585
  • JFT96
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Quarter Finals
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 12:43:40 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 12:34:23 pm
Mikeys defence is stronger than yours ;)

My fullbacks >>>>> Mikey's fullbacks. Baresi and Scirea are certainly greater players than Desailly and Chiellini, but personally I'm not a fan of seeing them playing together. Both are sweepers and Scirea especially pretty much exclusively played as a sweeper for Juve and Italy. While Baresi and Costacurta only played in back 4s together. I'm fairly sure they could all adjust. This is no Neymar situation  :D  but not seeing players in their best positions/systems takes the edge off their peak level IMO.

Can't see myself beating Nicholls side here in any case. Attacks win drafts since the dawn of RAWK drafting.
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline Draex

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,149
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Quarter Finals
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 01:21:38 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Yesterday at 12:43:40 pm
My fullbacks >>>>> Mikey's fullbacks. Baresi and Scirea are certainly greater players than Desailly and Chiellini, but personally I'm not a fan of seeing them playing together. Both are sweepers and Scirea especially pretty much exclusively played as a sweeper for Juve and Italy. While Baresi and Costacurta only played in back 4s together. I'm fairly sure they could all adjust. This is no Neymar situation  :D  but not seeing players in their best positions/systems takes the edge off their peak level IMO.

Can't see myself beating Nicholls side here in any case. Attacks win drafts since the dawn of RAWK drafting.

You're brutal betty, ruthless.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,618
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Quarter Finals
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 10:37:21 pm »
BUMP
Logged

Offline Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,585
  • JFT96
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Quarter Finals
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 10:54:24 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:37:21 pm
BUMP

There's not been a single vote in all your dedicated bumping since about 5 today. It's shame vote numbers have fallen off a cliff. Gone are the days when epic (wife-led) comebacks were a regular occurrence. I just time traveled to page 30 and found the Favela Draft final between Nick and Hazell, which ended with a whopping 36 votes in play! We don't even get half that these days.

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=317206.0
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,618
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Quarter Finals
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 10:56:13 pm »
Golden Age mate. We shall never see them again.

I mean arguing with AWWYC at 2am on a fuckin' random  Tuesday night was highlight I must say.  ;D
Logged

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,821
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Quarter Finals
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 11:02:10 pm »
How on earth did Nicholls get that midfield? Great stuff.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,585
  • JFT96
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Quarter Finals
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 11:27:12 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:56:13 pm
Golden Age mate. We shall never see them again.

I mean arguing with AWWYC at 2am on a fuckin' random  Tuesday night was highlight I must say.  ;D

True. Although I was also looking back at the last Battle of the Nations draft in 2020 and that one was one of the biggest we ever did with a SEVENTY page discussion thread! Probably helped we were all in lockdown though.

Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 11:02:10 pm
How on earth did Nicholls get that midfield? Great stuff.

Turns out Ronaldinho is the greatest link player of all time  :D

I know people hate me doing my position police thing and I'm not even arguing to swing the vote, as I know I've lost this one. But I hate seeing Matthaus being lumbered with the Busquets water carrier role. He was far far better than that. Again, he could play that role just fine. But his absolute peak was as a box to box marauding midfielder, scoring goals, breaking up the play, carving up teams with his passing range. Having him play as a DM you'd have to sacrifice a portion of that, or else leave a hole where an opposition AM could exploit that space heavily. 
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:46:45 pm by Betty Blue »
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,618
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Quarter Finals
« Reply #11 on: Today at 12:51:25 am »
BUMP
Logged

Online Max_powers

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,638
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Quarter Finals
« Reply #12 on: Today at 01:11:30 am »
You fools! How can my team go 5-0 and lose to that team? No disrespect to Wullie's team but it's night and day between my attack and Wullie's. Prefer my midfield too. Defence is about even. Pele, Gerd Muller and Platini.  vs Benzema, Del Piero(on the wing), Deco and Figo.

I suspect the ill will from the Pele pick is coming to bite me in the ass. Yall don't get it. If Trend was here he would amerisplain all this to you.

Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 