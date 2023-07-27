Poll

Quarter Final 1: Robbie - Team Clarence Seedorf
Quarter Final 1: Viva - Team Xabi Alonso
Quarter Final 2: Draex - Team Ronaldo
Quarter Final 2: Mikey - Team Roberto Baggio
Quarter Final 3: Max - Team Franz Beckenbauer
Quarter Final 3: Wullie - Team Zinedine Zidane
Quarter Final 4: Nicholls - Team Ronaldinho
Quarter Final 4: Betty - Team Paolo Maldini

Voting closes: July 27, 2023, 09:07:10 am

The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Quarter Finals
Game 1

Robbie - Team Clarence Seedorf



V

Viva - Team Xabi Alonso










Quarter Final 2

Draex - Team Ronaldo




V

Mikey - Team Roberto Baggio





The classic AC Milan / Italy centre-back partnership of Baresi-Costacurta accompanied by the all time great Scirea protected by one of the greatest defensive midfielders ever in Makelele. Set up in the formation Baggio played most in his career, in defence we have a low lying 5-3-2 that can burst out into counter attacks, whilst in attack the full backs provide width with a left hand side attacking through combinations between Marcelo, Makelele, Rivera and Raul and on the right hand side De Rossi, Rivera, Panucci and van Basten, allowing for something akin to a 3-1-3-3 in attack.

Rock solid at the back and plenty of goals up top, like the great teams Baggio was involved in, this team should be a tough proposition for any side. Let's just hope they don't have to contend with any penalty shootouts!





Quarter Final 3

Max - Team Franz Beckenbauer





V

Wullie - Team Zinedine Zidane








Quarter Final 4

Nicholls - Team Ronaldinho




TEAM JOGA BONITO... the beautiful game:
- centrebacks who are good on the ball, dominant in the air and aggressive man-markers. Also a dangerous threat on set pieces.
- solid two-way fullbacks who attack down the wing overlapping my inverted wingforwards. Possessing solid dribbling/crossing skills.
- a complete midfield, who can control the game through possession, win the ball back quick, both dynamic and expressive. Masters of passing and space awareness.
- versatile wingforwards, who can play on both the wing, centrally or drop deeper (both creative and goalscoring threats). A prolific striker who is a master in the box.

V

Betty - Team Paolo Maldini




The greatest attack v's the greatest defence in the draft.

I just shade it with the better fullbacks.
Quote from: Draex on Today at 10:47:02 am
The greatest attack v's the greatest defence in the draft.

I just shade it with the better fullbacks.

I thought you were talking about my match with Nicholls  ;D
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 11:42:00 am
I thought you were talking about my match with Nicholls  ;D

Mikeys defence is stronger than yours ;)
Quote from: Draex on Today at 12:34:23 pm
Mikeys defence is stronger than yours ;)

My fullbacks >>>>> Mikey's fullbacks. Baresi and Scirea are certainly greater players than Desailly and Chiellini, but personally I'm not a fan of seeing them playing together. Both are sweepers and Scirea especially pretty much exclusively played as a sweeper for Juve and Italy. While Baresi and Costacurta only played in back 4s together. I'm fairly sure they could all adjust. This is no Neymar situation  :D  but not seeing players in their best positions/systems takes the edge off their peak level IMO.

Can't see myself beating Nicholls side here in any case. Attacks win drafts since the dawn of RAWK drafting.
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 12:43:40 pm
My fullbacks >>>>> Mikey's fullbacks. Baresi and Scirea are certainly greater players than Desailly and Chiellini, but personally I'm not a fan of seeing them playing together. Both are sweepers and Scirea especially pretty much exclusively played as a sweeper for Juve and Italy. While Baresi and Costacurta only played in back 4s together. I'm fairly sure they could all adjust. This is no Neymar situation  :D  but not seeing players in their best positions/systems takes the edge off their peak level IMO.

Can't see myself beating Nicholls side here in any case. Attacks win drafts since the dawn of RAWK drafting.

You're brutal betty, ruthless.
BUMP
