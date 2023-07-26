Poll

Game 1: Nicholls - Team Ronaldinho
Game 1: Nick - Team John Barnes
Game 2: Robbie - Team Clarence Seedorf
Game 2: Tubby - Team Robbie Keane
Game 3: Mikey - Team Roberto Baggio
Game 3: Samie - Team Johan Cruyff

Voting closes: July 26, 2023, 08:51:32 am

The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Group A - Round 7

The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Group A - Round 7
Game 1

Nicholls - Team Ronaldinho




TEAM JOGA BONITO... the beautiful game:
- centrebacks who are good on the ball, dominant in the air and aggressive man-markers. Also a dangerous threat on set pieces.
- solid two-way fullbacks who attack down the wing overlapping my inverted wingforwards. Possessing solid dribbling/crossing skills.
- a complete midfield, who can control the game through possession, win the ball back quick, both dynamic and expressive. Masters of passing and space awareness.
- versatile wingforwards, who can play on both the wing, centrally or drop deeper (both creative and goalscoring threats). A prolific striker who is a master in the box.

V


Nick - Team John Barnes







Game 2

Robbie - Team Clarence Seedorf




V


Tubby - Team Robbie Keane







Game 3

Mikey - Team Roberto Baggio





The classic AC Milan / Italy centre-back partnership of Baresi-Costacurta protected by one of the greatest defensive midfielders ever in Makelele with him or Panucci dropping into the back line depending on the side we're attacking down. In defence we have a low lying 4-3-2-1 that can burst out into counter attacks.

The full backs provide width in attack with a left hand side attacking through combinations between Marcelo, De Rossi, Moller and van Basten and on the right hand side Raul, Rivera, Panucci and Moller, allowing for something akin to a 3-3-1-3 in attack.

Rock solid at the back and plenty of goals up top, like the great teams Baggio was involved in, this team should be a tough proposition for any side. Let's just hope they don't have to contend with any penalty shootouts!



V

Samie - Team Johan Cruyff



Logged
