

I remember him as a player manager at QPR and as a pundit. Always thought he had a bit of a downer on us but compared to the modern day lot it was probably absolutely nothing!





I don't think he had a particular downer on us as a pundit. More like his downbeat demeanour - at least on tv - and his nasal brummie twang made it sound like he had a bit of a downer on everyone. Not exactly from the Ally McCoist school of punditry.As a footballer though he was terrific. Wonderfully gifted and a marvellous talent from such a young age. Part of that Forest team that was a right thorn in our side. As others have mused, he'd have looked good in the red of our shirt, but where to fit him in to our side at that time?Sad loss at such a relatively young age. RIP Trevor.