You know how you can barely be interested in other teams players?. Well by some means I was at his Birmingham debut as a seven year old (my mate went with a relative, and he asked me along), and Francis was only 16. He was all anyone spoke of after the game. If ever he was on the telly after that, I perked up and watched what he was doing, and quite often he was impressing, often bulging the net.



Later that season, I saw that infamous banner at a game with "if you are watching in Black and White, Liverpool are the team with the ball", as has long been my tagline on here. I abandoned the miserable brummie team on the spot, enjoying the sight and sound of the Kop, but i always wished we had poached him. I think Cloughie got his moneys worth.

Cheers and farewell Trev.