Author Topic: RIP Trevor Francis  (Read 1387 times)

RIP Trevor Francis
Trevor Francis dies aged 69 as tributes paid to Britain's first £1m player
Trevor Francis, famed as Britain's first £1million player, has died aged 69. He represented Birmingham City, Nottingham Forest, Manchester City, Rangers, QPR and Sheffield Wednesday during his playing career.

Former England star Trevor Francis has died, aged 69.

The Three Lions icon passed away at his home in Marbella on Monday morning having suffered a heart attack.

A statement from his family said: "Trevor Francis has died at the age of 69. He had a heart attack at his apartment in Spain this morning. On behalf of the family, this has come as a huge shock to everybody. We are all very upset. He was a legendary footballer but he was also an extremely nice person."

The ex-Birmingham City striker played 52 times for his country between 1977 and 1986. Francis joined Blues as a schoolboy and made his debut in 1970, aged just 16.

His goalscoring prowess was evident immediately, scoring 15 times in his debut season. In all, he would find the net on 133 occasions for Birmingham in 329 games across nine seasons.

Legendary Nottingham Forest boss Brian Clough made Francis Britain's first £1million player in 1979, and he would help Forest to back-to-back European Cups, a feat never since matched by an English side, including scoring the winner in the first final against Malmo.

nternationally, Francis scored 12 times in his 52 appearances for England, including strikes against Czechoslovakia and Kuwait in the 1982 World Cup.

Gary Lineker led the tributes to Francis, posting on Twitter: "Deeply saddened to hear that Trevor Francis has died. A wonderful footballer and lovely man. Was a pleasure to work alongside him both on the pitch and on the telly. RIP Trevor."

Former Sheffield Wednesday and England teammate Viv Anderson wrote on Instagram: "Just heard the unbelievable news regarding Trevor Francis, he was such a wonderful person and fabulous teammate he will be sadly missed, my condolences go to his family and friends RIP."

Close friend and former ITV presenter Gary Newbon told the Nottingham Post: I was staggered when I heard the news. Ive known Trevor since he was a nervous 16-year-old. He was the boy they all wanted to sign and he signed for Birmingham in the end.

Ron Atkinson marked him in his home debut when he was 16 against Oxford at St Andrews and he scored the goal. Ive known him all his life and followed him up here by coincidence when I joined ITV.

He was quite a private guy. Great footballer, a good sense of humour, mad on his music. The last time I saw him we had dinner at San Carlo and went to see Rod Stewart at the Utilita Arena.

https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/breaking-trevor-francis-dead-england-30539713
Re: RIP Trevor Francis
Bloody hell, that's a shock. 69 is no age at all.
Re: RIP Trevor Francis
RIP Trevor. Always seemed like a nice chap on TV.
Re: RIP Trevor Francis
RIP Trevor.
Re: RIP Trevor Francis
Pretty sure he did the Monday night games on Sky didn't he? Probably did the 2nd Newcastle 4-3 if that's the case.

RIP.
Re: RIP Trevor Francis
Always came across as a nice chap.
Re: RIP Trevor Francis
Sad news, always came across as a genuinely nice guy. RIP
Re: RIP Trevor Francis
Sad to hear this. He was an excellent striker, one of the best of his generation.
Re: RIP Trevor Francis
RIP Trevor
Re: RIP Trevor Francis
Was the voice of Monday night football co-comms in my youth. RIP
Re: RIP Trevor Francis
I remember him more for his stint as Wednesday manager and those two cup finals against Arsenal.

RIP.
Re: RIP Trevor Francis
Wow that's a shock. No age at all that. R.I.P.
Re: RIP Trevor Francis
Remember him well at Forest and for England and the million pound tag. Cant really remember him playing for City.

Remember him being gutted he didnt get a penalty in that League Cup win we had over Birmingham, cant remember if we got away with one or not.

Not many people are immortalised in the theme song of one of the biggest tv shows of all time. RIP
Re: RIP Trevor Francis
That's a shock. RIP
Re: RIP Trevor Francis
This is a shock, I didnt know he was ill.  Seemed a decent bloke

Immortalised by the Only fools and horses theme tune.
Re: RIP Trevor Francis
Something ironic about the timing since he was Britain's (the worlds?) first £1m pound footballer and died on the day this monstrosity of a deal for Mbappe has come from Saudi.
Re: RIP Trevor Francis
This is a shock, I didnt know he was ill.  Seemed a decent bloke

Immortalised by the Only fools and horses theme tune.
Heart attack mate
Re: RIP Trevor Francis
Rest in peace. Bit too young to watch him play, but enjoyed his punditry growing up.
Re: RIP Trevor Francis
very sad news

RIP
Re: RIP Trevor Francis
RIP. 69 is no age.
Re: RIP Trevor Francis
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 03:35:39 pm
Immortalised by the Only fools and horses theme tune.

And scoring the winning goal in a European Cup Final

RIP
Re: RIP Trevor Francis
RIP Trevor.

Remembered by me for his time at Forest when they were good.
Re: RIP Trevor Francis
I remember when Keegan went abroad for big money he waffled on about a new challenge blah blah blah. Francis went abroad roughly the same time. Francis said, "I'm just going for the money, it's so much I just cant refuse".
Re: RIP Trevor Francis
Quite shocked to hear...dunno why so many footballers passing these days....cracking attacking footballer...obv hated him at Forest.
Re: RIP Trevor Francis
I dont remember him as a player other than the trivia around him being the first £1m pound player. How come he left Forest relatively soon after? Some record as a teenager too. Was it a Fowler/Owen style burst into the scene when he came through at Birmingham?

I remember him as a player manager at QPR and as a pundit. Always thought he had a bit of a downer on us but compared to the modern day lot it was probably absolutely nothing!

No age at all. RIP
Re: RIP Trevor Francis
RIP

Famous for being the 1st £1M footballer and for scoring the European Cup winning goal for Forest. He was at his finest though when he was with Birmingham City. Started young and was prolific for them. Remember him for his Shoot column too
Re: RIP Trevor Francis
Heart attack mate

Fuck,  you dont know what's behind the corner.
Re: RIP Trevor Francis
RIP. Too young
Re: RIP Trevor Francis
Sad news....a great player.
Re: RIP Trevor Francis
RIP
Re: RIP Trevor Francis
You know how you can barely be interested in other teams players?. Well by some means I was at his Birmingham debut as a seven year old (my mate went with a relative, and he asked me along), and Francis was only 16. He was all anyone spoke of after the game. If ever he was on the telly after that, I perked up and watched what he was doing, and quite often he was impressing, often bulging the net.

Later that season, I saw that infamous banner at a game with "if you are watching in Black and White, Liverpool are the team with the ball", as has long been my tagline on here. I abandoned the miserable brummie team on the spot, enjoying the sight and sound of the Kop, but i always wished we had poached him. I think Cloughie got his moneys worth.
Cheers and farewell Trev.
Re: RIP Trevor Francis
R.I.P. Mr Francis.
Re: RIP Trevor Francis
Far too young.

RIP.
Re: RIP Trevor Francis
RIP Trevor, sobering that he has passed away at 69.
Re: RIP Trevor Francis
Remember him being gutted he didnt get a penalty in that League Cup win we had over Birmingham, cant remember if we got away with one or not.
I seem to remember it being one of those that looked bad in real time, but was actually perfectly fine once you saw the replay.

Ive just gone and found it and can confirm it is as blatant a penalty as youll see. Francis was rightly angry. Actually, its not as blatant as the one they were awarded, which was a hilariously bad tackle.
Re: RIP Trevor Francis
RIP. A gentleman by all counts.
Re: RIP Trevor Francis
One of the first non Liverpool players I can remember as a kid. I remember thinking £1 million seemed an insane amount of money to spend on a player (if only we knew what was going to happen in a few years).

Coincidentally Chris Bart-.Williams died today too. A sad day for ex Forest and Wednesday players.
Re: RIP Trevor Francis
RIP Trevor Francis

RIP Chris Bart-Williams
