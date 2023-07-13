Poll

Vote for who you think would win each game:

Game 1: DS - Team Diego Maradona
Game 1: Red - Team Nicolas Anelka
Game 2: Betty - Team Paolo Maldini
Game 2: Draex - Team Ronaldo
Game 3: Viva - Team Xabi Alonso
Game 3: Max - Team Franz Beckenbauer

Voting closes: Today at 08:43:36 am

« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Group B - Round 5  (Read 198 times)

Offline mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,871
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Group B - Round 5
« on: Yesterday at 08:43:36 am »
Game 1

Drinks Sangria - Team Diego Maradona



V

Red - Team Nicolas Anelka





Game 2

Betty - Team Paolo Maldini



V

Draex - Team Ronaldo





Game 3

Viva - Team Xabi Alonso



V

Max - Team Franz Beckenbauer




Logged
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly

Offline Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,566
  • JFT96
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Group B - Round 5
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:27:16 am »
Draex is going to hate me extra now, but I think you've made your team worse. The midfield is more balanced and the defence tighter, but you now have no-one to lead the line without Totti. Both your forwards are support forwards, not strikers themselves. Neymar has never played in a front two and minus Totti you now have little aerial or physical presence, and no-one who can holdup the ball. My CBs (two of the greatest man markers ever) would eat them up. Rijkaard would then nullify Zico and then you've basically got no other outlets to score effectively.
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline Draex

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,073
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Group B - Round 5
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 02:44:43 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Yesterday at 10:27:16 am
Draex is going to hate me extra now, but I think you've made your team worse. The midfield is more balanced and the defence tighter, but you now have no-one to lead the line without Totti. Both your forwards are support forwards, not strikers themselves. Neymar has never played in a front two and minus Totti you now have little aerial or physical presence, and no-one who can holdup the ball. My CBs (two of the greatest man markers ever) would eat them up. Rijkaard would then nullify Zico and then you've basically got no other outlets to score effectively.

Neymar has 294 goals and 194 assists in 497 games
Stoichkov had 220 goals in 454 games

My tactical set up is about suffocation of the opponent leading to the world class fullbacks pulling the ball back for tap ins for my two highly mobile, highly energetic, clincal forwards.

Didi was an exceptionally good midfielder who could also play forward, he'd be ghosting into the box at will, and no-one nullifies Zico mate.

Your team would chase shadows Betty, end up booting it long and Campbell would dominate Veiri in the air all day long.
Logged

Offline Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,566
  • JFT96
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Group B - Round 5
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 03:25:24 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 02:44:43 pm

The question isn't about goals though. It's about set-up. Neymar has played on the left throughout his career off a more central striker who helps create space for him. If we reach a point in drafting when you can just plonk any talented player you want in a position they've never played then we may as well pack it in. Tactical set up is at the core of what makes football teams tick. It's what sets apart the great managers from the also rans.

You have a left wing forward and a support striker playing together. It makes absolutely no sense and would never work in a real game of football at the elite level. Stoichkov is an incredible SS, but he needs to play off a striker. Neymar is an incredible left wing forward (and twat), but he needs to play off a striker.

I know you've got to defend it because it's your team, but once the vote is over I hope you get a shot at changing things as you're on the cusp of creating a great side. Unfortunately it collapses in attack because of an ill matched strike pairing.

Rijkaard is the greatest pure DM of all time. I doubt anyone would dispute that. If anyone can quieten Zico it's him. My team is set up to score and create in a multitude of ways and whether or whether not Vieri is preoccupied by Campbell wouldn't matter. Because you'll also have to deal with the roaming runs of Gullit, the ingenuity of Nedved, the unpredictability of Savicevic, and Facchetti as a force of nature on the left.

If you had an out and out striker, I'd be backing you as a neutral. But I just don't see it working without one.
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,504
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Group B - Round 5
« Reply #4 on: Today at 01:50:12 am »
BUMP
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 