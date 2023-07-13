The question isn't about goals though. It's about set-up. Neymar has played on the left throughout his career off a more central striker who helps create space for him. If we reach a point in drafting when you can just plonk any talented player you want in a position they've never played then we may as well pack it in. Tactical set up is at the core of what makes football teams tick. It's what sets apart the great managers from the also rans.You have a left wing forward and a support striker playing together. It makes absolutely no sense and would never work in a real game of football at the elite level. Stoichkov is an incredible SS, but he needs to play off a striker. Neymar is an incredible left wing forward (and twat), but he needs to play off a striker.I know you've got to defend it because it's your team, but once the vote is over I hope you get a shot at changing things as you're on the cusp of creating a great side. Unfortunately it collapses in attack because of an ill matched strike pairing.Rijkaard is the greatest pure DM of all time. I doubt anyone would dispute that. If anyone can quieten Zico it's him. My team is set up to score and create in a multitude of ways and whether or whether not Vieri is preoccupied by Campbell wouldn't matter. Because you'll also have to deal with the roaming runs of Gullit, the ingenuity of Nedved, the unpredictability of Savicevic, and Facchetti as a force of nature on the left.If you had an out and out striker, I'd be backing you as a neutral. But I just don't see it working without one.