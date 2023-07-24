Poll

Vote for who you think would win each game:

Game 1: DS - Team Diego Maradona
Game 1: Red - Team Nicolas Anelka
Game 2: Betty - Team Paolo Maldini
Game 2: Draex - Team Ronaldo
Game 3: Viva - Team Xabi Alonso
Game 3: Max - Team Franz Beckenbauer

Voting closes: July 24, 2023, 08:43:36 am

« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Group B - Round 5  (Read 46 times)

Offline mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,871
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Group B - Round 5
« on: Today at 08:43:36 am »
Game 1

Drinks Sangria - Team Diego Maradona



V

Red - Team Nicolas Anelka





Game 2

Betty - Team Paolo Maldini



V

Draex - Team Ronaldo





Game 3

Viva - Team Xabi Alonso



V

Max - Team Franz Beckenbauer




Logged
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly

Offline Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,565
  • JFT96
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Group B - Round 5
« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:27:16 am »
Draex is going to hate me extra now, but I think you've made your team worse. The midfield is more balanced and the defence tighter, but you now have no-one to lead the line without Totti. Both your forwards are support forwards, not strikers themselves. Neymar has never played in a front two and minus Totti you now have little aerial or physical presence, and no-one who can holdup the ball. My CBs (two of the greatest man markers ever) would eat them up. Rijkaard would then nullify Zico and then you've basically got no other outlets to score effectively.
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,474
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Group B - Round 5
« Reply #2 on: Today at 01:46:17 pm »
BUMP
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 