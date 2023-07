I do think I’m one top class centre back and a better 10 away from having a cracking side. For example if we had our inspiration picks I could’ve slotted Maradona in.



Maradona’s era and the fact that he never played in any of the traditional European club powerhouses during their best periods - Barcelona’s early 80s team is oddly absent of superstars - meant that he didn’t have the links that later Serie A legends would have for a draft such as this.