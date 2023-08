Officially sold out now. I don't quite understand how there were never any that popped up at any point during the 30 mins of that sale. People with greater credit numbers pre-basketing in earlier sale and then logging into other accounts? That can't be fair.



Its because those with bots hoovered them all up within a millisecond of them going on sale at 1500, people were constantly refreshing for the whole 30 mins but not a sniff of a single one, that says it all.The club claim that to know the accounts that are using bots but obviously they are not going to do anything about it even though its at the expense of genuine supporters, they simply do not care.