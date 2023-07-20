Liverpool FC has released the following away ticket details for the Premier League fixture against Chelsea on Sunday August 13, 2023.Location: Stamford BridgeKick-off: 16:30Allocation: 3054Disabled allocation: 30 Wheelchair bays with associated personal assistants. Ambulant seating is also available.Visit the Accessibility Hub for full sale details.Prices: Adult: £30Over 65: £25Juniors (Under 20): £25Price Notes: Supporters in possession of concessionary tickets will be asked for ID at the turnstiles with entry refused, if the relevant ID is not provided.Please note that all supporters under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult over the age of 18. Any supporter under the age of 16 unaccompanied by an 18 year will not be allowed entry to the stadium.Tickets sales notes: Tickets will be available to Season Ticket Holders and Official Members ONLINE based on Premier League away fixtures recorded during season 2022/23.First sale: 12 or more games: from 8.15am on Tuesday July 25 until 10.45am on Wednesday July 26.First sale status: Guaranteed  one ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of 10 tickets per booking.Second sale: 11 or more games: from 11am until 12.45pm on Wednesday July 26.Second sale status: NOT guaranteed  first come first served basis. One ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.Third sale: 10 or more games: from 1pm until 2.45pm on Wednesday July 26.Third sale status: NOT guaranteed  first come first served basis. One ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.Fourth sale: 9 or more games: from 3pm Wednesday July 26.Fourth sale status: NOT guaranteed  first come first served basis. One ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.Hospitality Members: Sir Kenny Dalglish Box holders, Premium Level and Centenary Club members should contact the Hospitality Department on 0151 264 2222, option 2.General notes: Please only buy tickets if you plan on attending the game - tickets are strictly non-transferable and tickets purchased ARE NOT available to FORWARD or DISTRIBUTE to other supporters.Supporters not in possession of a ticket are urged not to travel.Ticket Credits: Tickets purchased this season WILL be used as credits in future seasons.Stadium Notes: Safe Standing - Chelsea is operating a safe standing stadium with rail seating in place in all areas of Stamford Bridge.All fans will be allocated a seat when purchasing their ticket as normal and will be able to remain seated during the game if that is their preference. However, supporters should be aware that surrounding fans may wish to stand and there is no dedicated area for those who do want to remain seated.Supporters in a safe standing area are required to comply with Chelseas Supporter Code of Conduct, a copy of which is available here.Bag Policy - No bags larger than A4 will be permitted into the stadium. This equates to 30cm x 20cm x 10cm, about the size of a standard handbag.Please note that due to a lack of space, baggage deposit facilities will not be available so supporters are strongly advised not to take any bags to Stamford Bridge.