« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Chelsea away selling details  (Read 553 times)

Online ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,108
  • Internet terrorist
Chelsea away selling details
« on: July 20, 2023, 02:00:04 pm »
Liverpool FC has released the following away ticket details for the Premier League fixture against Chelsea on Sunday August 13, 2023.
Location: Stamford Bridge
Kick-off: 16:30
Allocation: 3054

Disabled allocation:   30 Wheelchair bays with associated personal assistants. Ambulant seating is also available.
Visit the Accessibility Hub for full sale details.


Prices:         Adult:             £30
Over 65:          £25
Juniors (Under 20):      £25


Price Notes:   Supporters in possession of concessionary tickets will be asked for ID at the turnstiles with entry refused, if the relevant ID is not provided. 

Please note that all supporters under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult over the age of 18. Any supporter under the age of 16 unaccompanied by an 18 year will not be allowed entry to the stadium.

Tickets sales notes:   Tickets will be available to Season Ticket Holders and Official Members ONLINE based on Premier League away fixtures recorded during season 2022/23.
 

First sale:   12 or more games: from 8.15am on Tuesday July 25 until 10.45am on Wednesday July 26.

First sale status:   Guaranteed  one ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of 10 tickets per booking.

Second sale:   11 or more games: from 11am until 12.45pm on Wednesday July 26.

Second sale status:   NOT guaranteed  first come first served basis. One ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.

Third sale:   10 or more games: from 1pm until 2.45pm on Wednesday July 26.

Third sale status:   NOT guaranteed  first come first served basis. One ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.

Fourth sale:      9 or more games: from 3pm Wednesday July 26.

Fourth sale status:   NOT guaranteed  first come first served basis. One ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.
         

Hospitality Members:   Sir Kenny Dalglish Box holders, Premium Level and Centenary Club members should contact the Hospitality Department on 0151 264 2222, option 2.


General notes:   Please only buy tickets if you plan on attending the game - tickets are strictly non-transferable and tickets purchased ARE NOT available to FORWARD or DISTRIBUTE to other supporters.

Supporters not in possession of a ticket are urged not to travel.


Ticket Credits:    Tickets purchased this season WILL be used as credits in future seasons.

Stadium Notes:   Safe Standing - Chelsea is operating a safe standing stadium with rail seating in place in all areas of Stamford Bridge.
   All fans will be allocated a seat when purchasing their ticket as normal and will be able to remain seated during the game if that is their preference. However, supporters should be aware that surrounding fans may wish to stand and there is no dedicated area for those who do want to remain seated.
   Supporters in a safe standing area are required to comply with Chelseas Supporter Code of Conduct, a copy of which is available here.
Bag Policy - No bags larger than A4 will be permitted into the stadium. This equates to 30cm x 20cm x 10cm, about the size of a standard handbag.
Please note that due to a lack of space, baggage deposit facilities will not be available so supporters are strongly advised not to take any bags to Stamford Bridge.  

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/chelsea-v-liverpool-away-ticket-details-1
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Offline Billy Elliot

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,866
Re: Chelsea away selling details
« Reply #1 on: July 21, 2023, 01:13:39 pm »
Is it just me or is it stupid to have the whole end standing? I want to stand but not everyone will. Even in the days of terracing, we'd get an allocation of stand tickets as well. Should have upper seating.

Or maybe it's just because it's Chelsea, I feel like moaning about something that doesn't affect me.
Logged
With me 3 star jumper half way up me back!

Online Dan The Man 28373

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,170
  • We Always win in Rome!!
Re: Chelsea away selling details
« Reply #2 on: Today at 08:25:52 am »
Not too bad, could get in bang on @ 0815 & got ticket in area I wanted & a reasonable selection at the time.

Can't wait for the 13th August!!
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 