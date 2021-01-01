My initial reaction was Trent, but on further reflection I don't mind letting him have a year or two to concentrate on his own game as he morphs into a midefendielder or whatever. So VVD for 2 years is a decent shout.
... I don't think Mo would be high on the list; hasn't been before even though he's one of our two best players (Alisson being the other). Plus, refs don't like him and he won't be too useful to the team as a captain.
