Re: Who should be Liverpool captain next season?
« Reply #120 on: Yesterday at 04:26:21 pm »
Easy, Virgil and Trent vice captain.
Re: Who should be Liverpool captain next season?
« Reply #121 on: Today at 02:21:00 am »
My initial reaction was Trent, but on further reflection I don't mind letting him have a year or two to concentrate on his own game as he morphs into a midefendielder or whatever. So VVD for 2 years is a decent shout.
Re: Who should be Liverpool captain next season?
« Reply #122 on: Today at 03:12:23 am »
Think everyone has selective memory when it comes to Van Dijk and captaincy, he's always been a bit meek.

Robbo or Mo for me.

Re: Who should be Liverpool captain next season?
« Reply #123 on: Today at 03:35:22 am »
That's where I stand too. With the loss of Milner and Hendo, experience might be important. Virg now, then Trent / Robbo in no particular order, I don't think Mo would be high on the list; hasn't been before even though he's one of our two best players (Alisson being the other). Plus, refs don't like him and he won't be too useful to the team as a captain.
Re: Who should be Liverpool captain next season?
« Reply #124 on: Today at 03:47:30 am »
... I don't think Mo would be high on the list; hasn't been before even though he's one of our two best players (Alisson being the other). Plus, refs don't like him and he won't be too useful to the team as a captain.

A very good point on refs not liking him. We need a captain that can talk to refs, so VvD would be a good shout
Re: Who should be Liverpool captain next season?
« Reply #125 on: Today at 04:23:30 am »
I do like the idea of the ref giving one of our players a talking to for a hard foul, and then Virg ambles over and gives him the ol' "who cares?"
