Im honestly fucking baffled at some thinking Hendo should keep the captaincy. Shouldnt be surprised in this day and age of some fans gagging for a state takeover.



Hes the fucking captain not some squad player. You cant agree to be a PR vehicle for a state that executes gay people, to name just one atrocity, then when it all falls through swing back into being the leader of the club team wearing rainbow armbands.



I can imagine he will have had hundreds of messages of disappointment the last week from blindsided fans, whether they are members of the gay community, human rights advocates et al, yet hes chosen to stay silent to see how this plays out.



He is now in no position to carry forward the beliefs of our city and club as he clearly chose otherwise, to have him as captain now would be farcical.



Absolutely no reason he cant continue to play for us but as captain and as such leader of what the club stands for, fuck no.