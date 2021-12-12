« previous next »
Who should be Liverpool captain next season?

Re: Who should be Liverpool captain next season?
Trent is the same age as when Gerrard got it and is in a similar situation.

he will be among the first names on the team sheet, he is homegrown and expected to be here for the rest of his career (hopefully)...

it is time to give it to him and build around him.

I think it will go to Virgil, but long term I think the best would be to give it to Trent already.
Re: Who should be Liverpool captain next season?
Quote from: eAyeAddio on Yesterday at 09:53:06 pm
If Hendo stays I think he should retain the captaincy.

Suggesting he should step down as captain would just be punishing him for daring to want to leave the club.

There are a few main reasons why he should no longer be captain, which should be pretty clear, that bolded point for me is not one of them.
Re: Who should be Liverpool captain next season?
My take is Alisson. Or Van Dijk. Probably the two that have the "posture of a captain".
Re: Who should be Liverpool captain next season?
VvD. He wore the armband when Henderson and Milner weren't on the pitch.
Re: Who should be Liverpool captain next season?
Van Dijk or Ali.
Re: Who should be Liverpool captain next season?
Aliison
Re: Who should be Liverpool captain next season?
Virge or Mo.

Would like to see Trent get it.
Re: Who should be Liverpool captain next season?
Has anyone official actually confirmed that Henderson is considering leaving Liverpool? Has anyone told him or Klopp about these rumours going around if that is all they are?

If true then Henderson will leave and only then a new captain be appointed, with Van Dijk an obvious candidate, but until it has been confirmed I don't think it is worth speculating.
Re: Who should be Liverpool captain next season?
I doubt Henderson will lose the captaincy if he stays. Based off who's been given the armband in the last couple of seasons, I'd imagine the order would be:

1. Henderson
2. Van Dijk
3. Robertson
4. Alisson
5. Alexander-Arnold
6. Salah
Re: Who should be Liverpool captain next season?
We have options for captaincy, no panic there. VVD/Trent/Robbo and even Salah for me could all be in the running.
Re: Who should be Liverpool captain next season?
Im honestly fucking baffled at some thinking Hendo should keep the captaincy. Shouldnt be surprised in this day and age of some fans gagging for a state takeover.

Hes the fucking captain not some squad player. You cant agree to be a PR vehicle for a state that executes gay people, to name just one atrocity, then when it all falls through swing back into being the leader of the club team wearing rainbow armbands.

I can imagine he will have had hundreds of messages of disappointment the last week from blindsided fans, whether they are members of the gay community, human rights advocates et al, yet hes chosen to stay silent to see how this plays out.

He is now in no position to carry forward the beliefs of our city and club as he clearly chose otherwise, to have him as captain now would be farcical.

Absolutely no reason he cant continue to play for us but as captain and as such leader of what the club stands for, fuck no.
Re: Who should be Liverpool captain next season?
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 02:49:15 pm
Im honestly fucking baffled at some thinking Hendo should keep the captaincy. Shouldnt be surprised in this day and age of some fans gagging for a state takeover.

Hes the fucking captain not some squad player. You cant agree to be a PR vehicle for a state that executes gay people, to name just one atrocity, then when it all falls through swing back into being the leader of the club team wearing rainbow armbands.

I can imagine he will have had hundreds of messages of disappointment the last week from blindsided fans, whether they are members of the gay community, human rights advocates et al, yet hes chosen to stay silent to see how this plays out.

He is now in no position to carry forward the beliefs of our city and club as he clearly chose otherwise, to have him as captain now would be farcical.

Absolutely no reason he cant continue to play for us but as captain and as such leader of what the club stands for, fuck no.

Absolutely correct.
Re: Who should be Liverpool captain next season?
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 02:49:15 pm
Im honestly fucking baffled at some thinking Hendo should keep the captaincy. Shouldnt be surprised in this day and age of some fans gagging for a state takeover.

Hes the fucking captain not some squad player. You cant agree to be a PR vehicle for a state that executes gay people, to name just one atrocity, then when it all falls through swing back into being the leader of the club team wearing rainbow armbands.

I can imagine he will have had hundreds of messages of disappointment the last week from blindsided fans, whether they are members of the gay community, human rights advocates et al, yet hes chosen to stay silent to see how this plays out.

He is now in no position to carry forward the beliefs of our city and club as he clearly chose otherwise, to have him as captain now would be farcical.

Absolutely no reason he cant continue to play for us but as captain and as such leader of what the club stands for, fuck no.

Well said.
Re: Who should be Liverpool captain next season?
Hendo left out of this evenings pre season game.
Re: Who should be Liverpool captain next season?
I'm disgusted with him. He's club captain ffs. How about staying and playing a part in trying to win more trophies at Liverpool! Ruined his legacy imo, i know others feel differently.
Re: Who should be Liverpool captain next season?
van Djik with Salah as VC. Trent waiting in the wings.
Re: Who should be Liverpool captain next season?
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 02:49:15 pm
Im honestly fucking baffled at some thinking Hendo should keep the captaincy. Shouldnt be surprised in this day and age of some fans gagging for a state takeover.

Hes the fucking captain not some squad player. You cant agree to be a PR vehicle for a state that executes gay people, to name just one atrocity, then when it all falls through swing back into being the leader of the club team wearing rainbow armbands.

I can imagine he will have had hundreds of messages of disappointment the last week from blindsided fans, whether they are members of the gay community, human rights advocates et al, yet hes chosen to stay silent to see how this plays out.

He is now in no position to carry forward the beliefs of our city and club as he clearly chose otherwise, to have him as captain now would be farcical.

Absolutely no reason he cant continue to play for us but as captain and as such leader of what the club stands for, fuck no.

CORRECT. He also knows there is absolutely fuck all else coming in so we are light as it stands and now we lose Fab AND him on top and we will only have the money from both sales to reinvest. Also as far as we have been told the Saudis thought that would be the square root of NOTHING for Jordan. Disgusting.

Sorry fellas but with rats wanting out and the negligent lack of investment over the last few years I can only see next season going in one direction. Bare FUCKING bones, again. 
Re: Who should be Liverpool captain next season?
You the clown said we wouldn't buy anyone and finish 9th or some shit.  As if ayone would take you seriously.  ;D
Re: Who should be Liverpool captain next season?
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:00:24 pm
You the clown said we wouldn't buy anyone and finish 9th or some shit.  As if ayone would take you seriously.  ;D

Clown? Excuse me. How many bodies we got in since then? Losing 2 MORE totally unexpected, SINCE THEN. How much blind faith do some Clowns have?
 
Jurgen is rightly fuming at the state of this summer. But all is rosy, Sammie yeah?

Re: Who should be Liverpool captain next season?
Quote from: Livbes on Today at 04:07:25 pm
Clown? Excuse me. How many bodies we got in since then? Losing 2 MORE totally unexpected, SINCE THEN. How much blind faith do some Clowns have?
 
Jurgen is rightly fuming at the state of this summer. But all is rosy, Sammie yeah?

We haven't stopped signing players yet.
Re: Who should be Liverpool captain next season?
Heart says Trent, head says Robbo.
Re: Who should be Liverpool captain next season?
Judging by the Henderson thread, Mother Theresa wouldn't be good enough.
Re: Who should be Liverpool captain next season?
I think Robbo would make a very good captain in my opinion. I like the fact he has an edge to him which is what is needed.
Re: Who should be Liverpool captain next season?
Whoevers left
Re: Who should be Liverpool captain next season?
Quote from: Livbes on Today at 04:07:25 pm
Clown? Excuse me. How many bodies we got in since then? Losing 2 MORE totally unexpected, SINCE THEN. How much blind faith do some Clowns have?
 
Jurgen is rightly fuming at the state of this summer. But all is rosy, Sammie yeah?



Are you just permanently angry?

Also where has 'Jurgen' been 'fuming' about anything?

Perhaps he ought to be mad about his captain running away to suck Saudi cock.
Re: Who should be Liverpool captain next season?
Quote from: BCCC on Today at 08:38:23 pm
Judging by the Henderson thread, Mother Theresa wouldn't be good enough.

Christopher Hitchens like this.
Re: Who should be Liverpool captain next season?
Trent.

