Author Topic: Who should be Liverpool captain next season?  (Read 193 times)

Who should be Liverpool captain next season?
Given the silence from Jordan Henderson's camp, it has to be assumed that he wants to leave the club.

Should the deal not happen for whatever reason, should he remain the captain? It would be the least dramatic choice, but have too many bridges been burnt and too many points of principle been broken.

If not, who should be the captain?

Virgil van Dijk seems the obvious replacement for Henderson if there was to be a new captain. Is he the right choice, or should someone who could hold the captaincy for longer, given Virgil's age be chosen instead, perhaps someone who will be apart of the whole new era we are embarking on throughout is lifespan?

Please keep all points of discussion linked to the captaincy, to avoid entirely overlapping discussions in other areas of the forum.
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly

Re: Who should be Liverpool captain next season?
Trent Alexander-Arnold
Re: Who should be Liverpool captain next season?
Like the idea of giving it to Trent, think it'd really suit him, but I reckon Virgil gets it.  Which isn't a bad thing.
Re: Who should be Liverpool captain next season?
Probably vvd regardless if henderson stays or not
Re: Who should be Liverpool captain next season?
Didn't the players vote last time and van Dijk came in third behind Henderson/Milner and ahead of Gini? I'd imagine it either defaults to him or they do another vote.

Trent I'm on the fence about, he's an incredible player and local lad but also seems to have a ton of pressure unnecessarily heaped on his shoulders by the media.
Re: Who should be Liverpool captain next season?
Andy Robbo
Re: Who should be Liverpool captain next season?
Re: Who should be Liverpool captain next season?
I feel the same way about Virgil's age, if you could guarantee maybe 5 years of him in the starting line up I don't see why not but he might not even get half of that, let's hope he does though.

I'd personally like to see Salah get it. Give it to him and let him see out his career here.
It will be Virgil.

I can see the appeal of giving it to Trent, it's nice to have a captain who is going to be around for a long time. However, I just don't really see him as a captain.
Re: Who should be Liverpool captain next season?
Andy Robbo
