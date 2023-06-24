Given the silence from Jordan Henderson's camp, it has to be assumed that he wants to leave the club.



Should the deal not happen for whatever reason, should he remain the captain? It would be the least dramatic choice, but have too many bridges been burnt and too many points of principle been broken.



If not, who should be the captain?



Virgil van Dijk seems the obvious replacement for Henderson if there was to be a new captain. Is he the right choice, or should someone who could hold the captaincy for longer, given Virgil's age be chosen instead, perhaps someone who will be apart of the whole new era we are embarking on throughout is lifespan?



Please keep all points of discussion linked to the captaincy, to avoid entirely overlapping discussions in other areas of the forum.