Game 1



Nicholls - Team Ronaldinho







Substitute OUT:

Rever



Substitute IN:

Marquinhos



TEAM JOGA BONITO... the beautiful game:

- centrebacks who are good on the ball, dominant in the air and aggressive man-markers. Also a dangerous threat on set pieces.

- fullbacks who attack down the wing overlapping my inverted wingforwards. Possessing solid dribbling/crossing skills. Ze Roberto can play as an inverted fullback too, supporting Lothar and combining with our playmakers.

- a complete midfield, who can control the game through possession, win the ball back quick, both dynamic and expressive. Masters of passing and space awareness.

- versatile wingforwards, who can play on both the wing, centrally or drop deeper (both creative and goalscoring threats). A prolific striker who is a master in the box.

V



Mikey - Team Roberto Baggio









Game 2



Robbie - Team Clarence Seedorf







V



Wullie - Team Zinedine Zidane









Game 3



Tubby - Team Robbie Keane









V



Samie - Team Johan Cruyff







The classic AC Milan / Italy centre-back partnership of Baresi-Costacurta protected by one of the greatest defensive midfielders ever in Makelele with him or Panucci dropping into the back line depending on the side we're attacking down. In defence we have a low lying 4-3-2-1 that can burst out into counter attacks.The full backs provide width in attack with a left hand side attacking through combinations between Marcelo, De Rossi, Moller and van Basten and on the right hand side Raul, Rivera, Panucci and Makélélé, allowing for something akin to a 3-3-1-3 in attack.Rock solid at the back and plenty of goals up top, like the great teams Baggio was involved in, this team should be a tough proposition for any side. Let's just hope they don't have to contend with any penalty shootouts!