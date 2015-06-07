Poll

Vote for who you think would win each game:

Game 1: Nicholls - Team Ronaldinho
8 (17.8%)
Game 1: Mikey - Team Roberto Baggio
7 (15.6%)
Game 2: Robbie - Team Clarence Seedorf
11 (24.4%)
Game 2: Wullie - Team Zinedine Zidane
4 (8.9%)
Game 3: Tubby - Team Robbie Keane
8 (17.8%)
Game 3: Samie - Team Johan Cruyff
7 (15.6%)

Total Members Voted: 15

Voting closed: Today at 09:03:10 am

The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Group A - Round 3

mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,834
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Group A - Round 3
Yesterday at 09:03:10 am
Game 1

Nicholls - Team Ronaldinho



Substitute OUT:
Rever

Substitute IN:
Marquinhos

TEAM JOGA BONITO... the beautiful game:
- centrebacks who are good on the ball, dominant in the air and aggressive man-markers. Also a dangerous threat on set pieces.
- fullbacks who attack down the wing overlapping my inverted wingforwards. Possessing solid dribbling/crossing skills. Ze Roberto can play as an inverted fullback too, supporting Lothar and combining with our playmakers.
- a complete midfield, who can control the game through possession, win the ball back quick, both dynamic and expressive. Masters of passing and space awareness.
- versatile wingforwards, who can play on both the wing, centrally or drop deeper (both creative and goalscoring threats). A prolific striker who is a master in the box.

V

Mikey - Team Roberto Baggio





The classic AC Milan / Italy centre-back partnership of Baresi-Costacurta protected by one of the greatest defensive midfielders ever in Makelele with him or Panucci dropping into the back line depending on the side we're attacking down. In defence we have a low lying 4-3-2-1 that can burst out into counter attacks.

The full backs provide width in attack with a left hand side attacking through combinations between Marcelo, De Rossi, Moller and van Basten and on the right hand side Raul, Rivera, Panucci and Makélélé, allowing for something akin to a 3-3-1-3 in attack.

Rock solid at the back and plenty of goals up top, like the great teams Baggio was involved in, this team should be a tough proposition for any side. Let's just hope they don't have to contend with any penalty shootouts!


Game 2

Robbie - Team Clarence Seedorf



V

Wullie - Team Zinedine Zidane




Game 3

Tubby - Team Robbie Keane




V

Samie - Team Johan Cruyff


"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly

vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,993
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Group A - Round 3
Yesterday at 01:31:45 pm
Mikey and Robbie have two beautifully balanced teams and will go far, evidenced by the fact that big Wullie and Nicholls have an abundance of class in their teams yet would still be undone. Not to labour the point as Wullie and Nicholls prolly thinking, shut the fuck up, fuckface, fair play but I would be slightly concerned playing either. Sticking with tubs team as promised. He's done great things with it since the draft started. Samie, I cannot believe a Cruyf inspired team couldn't be better than this. Too much time policing the transfer thread...
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,717
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Group A - Round 3
Yesterday at 01:40:09 pm
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Yesterday at 01:31:45 pm
Sticking with tubs team as promised. He's done great things with it since the draft started.

Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,559
  • JFT96
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Group A - Round 3
Yesterday at 02:18:06 pm
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Yesterday at 01:31:45 pm
Mikey and Robbie have two beautifully balanced teams and will go far, evidenced by the fact that big Wullie and Nicholls have an abundance of class in their teams yet would still be undone. Not to labour the point as Wullie and Nicholls prolly thinking, shut the fuck up, fuckface, fair play but I would be slightly concerned playing either. Sticking with tubs team as promised. He's done great things with it since the draft started. Samie, I cannot believe a Cruyf inspired team couldn't be better than this. Too much time policing the transfer thread... :wave

Yep, voted for the same three.

Cruyff was at least a little bit tricky due to the hero pick, debut season and first international. But Samie left the academy pick too late missing out on Van Basten, Rijkaard, Davids, Bergkamp etc. and probably didn't spot Gullit available via the Cup final pick. I also noticed Stoichkov and Di Stefano were the same height as Cruyff, though Mbappe was still a great pick.
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Max_powers

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,630
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Group A - Round 3
Yesterday at 05:06:21 pm
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Yesterday at 01:31:45 pm
Sticking with tubs team as promised. He's done great things with it since the draft started.

Yes but why is rocking the stick figure with a third leg formation?  :o
vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,993
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Group A - Round 3
Yesterday at 10:33:30 pm
Quote from: Max_powers on Yesterday at 05:06:21 pm
Yes but why is rocking the stick figure with a third leg formation?  :o

Que?
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Max_powers

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,630
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Group A - Round 3
Today at 12:33:41 am
vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,993
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Group A - Round 3
Today at 07:42:21 am
Quote from: Max_powers on Yesterday at 05:06:21 pm
Yes but why is rocking the stick figure with a third leg formation?  :o

I thought you'd gone all cricket theory max. Mid off, mid on, midwicket, deep third man, long leg and silly mid on etc.
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Crosby Nick

  • He was funny. Used to do these hilarious puns
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 105,496
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Group A - Round 3
Today at 07:45:02 am
How come I dont have a game this round?
vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,993
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Group A - Round 3
Today at 07:48:10 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 07:45:02 am
How come I dont have a game this round?

There's 7 in your group, mate. Give you chance for a bit of fun and frolics. Bit of team bonding out on the lash
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Crosby Nick

  • He was funny. Used to do these hilarious puns
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 105,496
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Group A - Round 3
Today at 07:50:20 am
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 07:48:10 am
There's 7 in your group, mate. Give you chance for a bit of fun and frolics. Bit of team bonding out on the lash

Thats what I thought. Weve gone to La Manga. All going well until Rush, Keegan, McManaman and Neal turned on Ferdinand and called him a Manc prick. I tried to intervene but ended up joining in with them. Morale through the floor.
mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,834
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Group A - Round 3
Today at 08:01:50 am
Thought I had this game in the bag at 7-2 but 6 votes later not so much!
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly

tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,717
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Group A - Round 3
Today at 08:04:12 am
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Draex

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,986
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Group A - Round 3
Today at 08:08:34 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 07:45:02 am
How come I dont have a game this round?

You've been sent home early.
mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,834
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Group A - Round 3
Today at 08:11:30 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 07:45:02 am
How come I dont have a game this round?

Staggered Winter break.
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly

vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,993
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Group A - Round 3
Today at 08:55:23 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 07:50:20 am
Thats what I thought. Weve gone to La Manga. All going well until Rush, Keegan, McManaman and Neal turned on Ferdinand and called him a Manc prick. I tried to intervene but ended up joining in with them. Morale through the floor.

Should have sent Psycho in. Whose side was Incey on?
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Crosby Nick

  • He was funny. Used to do these hilarious puns
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 105,496
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Group A - Round 3
Today at 08:56:40 am
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 08:55:23 am
Should have sent Psycho in. Whose side was Incey on?

Stood and watched from the sidelines. Didnt fancy it.
vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,993
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Group A - Round 3
Today at 11:26:50 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 08:56:40 am
Stood and watched from the sidelines. Didnt fancy it.

Fergie was right
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same
