I remember a non descript game against Brum in Feb/ March 82. We were 3-0 up and towards the end Mick Harford received the ball from their keeper, chested it down, turned and in one movement scored a screamer into the top corner from something like 35 yards into the Anny Road goal. There werenít many there that night - 25000 or so. - but those who were applauded a thing of beauty. Donít think a camera ever captured it but hope I am wrong ( it probably wonít look as good as a hazy memory:))