Kevin Ratcliffe's one a year or two later was something else too, in a different way, mind.



I was in the Kop for that and it was moody. In the Echo on the Monday it said there was thousands of blag tickets. Usually when you came up against a barrier youd be against it for a few seconds and youd be able to move back. Not this time and I thought I was going to pass out at one point. Moody . Look at the highlights on youtube and look at the Kop it was chocker. Anyway. That was the last game that we lost that season. A week later I think we beat Spurs away in the last minute and as they say the rest is history.