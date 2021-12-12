« previous next »
Author Topic: Quiz - One Goal Wonders  (Read 258 times)

Quiz - One Goal Wonders
Another quiz, as that seems to be the flavour of the week  ;)

Who are these one goal wonders?

1) Club legend and top goalscorer... but not for us. Just don't put him on corners.
2) Bagged against the baggies. First of his kind to score for us.
3) More adept at striking balls against the post than into the back of the net.
4) His debut against Arsenal had us all thinking we'd unearthed the new Patrick Vieira.
5) Although it was from 30 yards out, it was to be his sole goal.
6) Usually not great at controlling his feet, but he did well here to slot one in.
7) A debut strike, first and last. Scored more in blue.
8.) Never really had an eye for goal, blame the steam.
9) A dipping effort at the Emirates wasn't enough to prevent him being replaced by the Konch.
10) Net zero in goals scored, as he also put one in at the wrong end.
Re: Quiz - One Goal Wonders
1 - Aspas
Re: Quiz - One Goal Wonders
2 - Alisson
Re: Quiz - One Goal Wonders
9 Insua?
Re: Quiz - One Goal Wonders
7 - abel xavier
Re: Quiz - One Goal Wonders
6 Traoré?
10 Tanner?
Re: Quiz - One Goal Wonders
10 - Dominic Matteo
Re: Quiz - One Goal Wonders
7 - Abel Xavier
6 - Djimi Traore?
Re: Quiz - One Goal Wonders
Think 6 is Traore
Re: Quiz - One Goal Wonders
7 - Nick Barmby

forget that
Re: Quiz - One Goal Wonders
3 phil babb
8 momo
5 mellor?
Re: Quiz - One Goal Wonders
Quote from: Jwils21 on Today at 04:27:08 pm
Another quiz, as that seems to be the flavour of the week  ;)

Who are these one goal wonders?

1) Club legend and top goalscorer... but not for us. Just don't put him on corners. ASPAS
2) Bagged against the baggies. First of his kind to score for us. ALISSSON
3) More adept at striking balls against the post than into the back of the net.
4) His debut against Arsenal had us all thinking we'd unearthed the new Patrick Vieira. PLESSIS
5) Although it was from 30 yards out, it was to be his sole goal.
6) Usually not great at controlling his feet, but he did well here to slot one in.
7) A debut strike, first and last. Scored more in blue.
8) Never really had an eye for goal, blame the steam.
9) A dipping effort at the Emirates wasn't enough to prevent him being replaced by the Konch. INSUA
10) Net zero in goals scored, as he also put one in at the wrong end.
Re: Quiz - One Goal Wonders
Quote from: Santiago on Today at 04:38:30 pm
3 phil babb
8 momo
5 mellor?

I was thinking Mellor but he got that winner v Arsenal and I'm sure scored v Olympiakos didn't he?? Unless it just means League goals?
Re: Quiz - One Goal Wonders
7 Gary Ablett?
Re: Quiz - One Goal Wonders
Is 7 Sheedy?
Re: Quiz - One Goal Wonders
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on Today at 04:44:56 pm
I was thinking Mellor but he got that winner v Arsenal and I'm sure scored v Olympiakos didn't he?? Unless it just means League goals?

Ahh, yes, i change my vote to Al Moreno then
Re: Quiz - One Goal Wonders
Correct answers so far are in the spoiler, just these two to get...

5) Although it was from 30 yards out, it was to be his sole goal.
10) Net zero in goals scored, as he also put one in at the wrong end.

1) Club legend and top goalscorer... but not for us. Just don't put him on corners. Aspas
2) Bagged against the baggies. First of his kind to score for us. Alisson
3) More adept at striking balls against the post than into the back of the net. Babb
4) His debut against Arsenal had us all thinking we'd unearthed the new Patrick Vieira. Plessis
5) Although it was from 30 yards out, it was to be his sole goal.
6) Usually not great at controlling his feet, but he did well here to slot one in. Traore
7) A debut strike, first and last. Scored more in blue. Ablett
8.) Never really had an eye for goal, blame the steam. Sissoko
9) A dipping effort at the Emirates wasn't enough to prevent him being replaced by the Konch. Insua
10) Net zero in goals scored, as he also put one in at the wrong end.
Re: Quiz - One Goal Wonders
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on Today at 04:44:56 pm
I was thinking Mellor but he got that winner v Arsenal and I'm sure scored v Olympiakos didn't he?? Unless it just means League goals?

He also scored against Newcastle in the league. And a few more League Cup goals too.
Re: Quiz - One Goal Wonders
10 - Klavan scored aginst Leicester, was there an own goal as well?
Or was it burnley :-\
Re: Quiz - One Goal Wonders
Ablett! Thought it was Xavier who scored on debut at Ipswich but forgot he also got one in that Leverkusen game didnt he?
Re: Quiz - One Goal Wonders
10. Kolo? Cant recall an OG, just know the one goal for us against Villa.
Re: Quiz - One Goal Wonders
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 05:02:22 pm
10. Kolo? Cant recall an OG, just know the one goal for us against Villa.

Own goal against West Brom in 13/14 :butt
Re: Quiz - One Goal Wonders
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 05:02:22 pm
10. Kolo? Cant recall an OG, just know the one goal for us against Villa.

 :thumbup


Re: Quiz - One Goal Wonders
5. Jordan Rossiter? :lmao
Re: Quiz - One Goal Wonders
Quote from: Jwils21 on Today at 04:27:08 pm
Another quiz, as that seems to be the flavour of the week  ;)

Who are these one goal wonders?

1) Club legend and top goalscorer... but not for us. Just don't put him on corners.
2) Bagged against the baggies. First of his kind to score for us.
3) More adept at striking balls against the post than into the back of the net.
4) His debut against Arsenal had us all thinking we'd unearthed the new Patrick Vieira.
5) Although it was from 30 yards out, it was to be his sole goal.
6) Usually not great at controlling his feet, but he did well here to slot one in.
7) A debut strike, first and last. Scored more in blue.
8.) Never really had an eye for goal, blame the steam.
9) A dipping effort at the Emirates wasn't enough to prevent him being replaced by the Konch.
10) Net zero in goals scored, as he also put one in at the wrong end.
1) Aspas
3) Ibe
4) D Plessis? (actually don't think he scored)
6) Djimi Traore
9) Insua
Re: Quiz - One Goal Wonders
Is 5 Layton The Drug Kingpin Maxwell?

No idea what his goal was like, but I'm aware it was his only goal on his only appearance.
Re: Quiz - One Goal Wonders
Thought Jon Flanagan would be on here. But he's not, is he?
Re: Quiz - One Goal Wonders
Number 5 wasn't Agger and his thunderbastard was it???

(Gut feeling says he scored more though)
Re: Quiz - One Goal Wonders
I'll have another random guess at 5. that Joey Jones blootered one in once? I was too young so remember very little about him. Apologies if he got a good few.

Or maybe Rob Jones, staying with the Jones thoughts?

Pure shots in the dark.
