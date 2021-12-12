Another quiz, as that seems to be the flavour of the weekWho are these one goal wonders?1) Club legend and top goalscorer... but not for us. Just don't put him on corners.2) Bagged against the baggies. First of his kind to score for us.3) More adept at striking balls against the post than into the back of the net.4) His debut against Arsenal had us all thinking we'd unearthed the new Patrick Vieira.5) Although it was from 30 yards out, it was to be his sole goal.6) Usually not great at controlling his feet, but he did well here to slot one in.7) A debut strike, first and last. Scored more in blue.8.) Never really had an eye for goal, blame the steam.9) A dipping effort at the Emirates wasn't enough to prevent him being replaced by the Konch.10) Net zero in goals scored, as he also put one in at the wrong end.