Falcao is one of the greatest defensive midfielders of all time, you don't need to be a yard thug to dominate a midfield!



You don't, but Falcao still played alongside a dedicated DM for both club and country. Which funnily enough was Toninho on the opposite side! You're asking Falcao to do the dirty work here, which is a shame as it curbs his best attributes - playmaking from deep.You're also up against a midfield with Redondo + Toninho who were excellent & hard working players, plus Schuster and Verratti able to drop back. It would be very hard for Falcao and Didi to dominate and properly supply the attack with those players biting at their heels/dictating the midfield.