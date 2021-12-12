« previous next »
Author Topic: Right then, wizards - assists quiz (it's my day off so please forgive me)  (Read 161 times)

Right then, wizards - assists quiz (it's my day off so please forgive me)
12 questions - most pretty easy but a couple to cause headaches I hope (in a friendly sense)

Q1: Rush's equaliser v Everton in the 86 Cup Final.
Q2: Walsh's bundled FAC SF equaliser at Goodison v Man U
Q3: Smicer's goal in Istanbul
Q4: Alan Kennedy v Real Madrid
Q5: Lovren's Dortmund header
Q6: Rush's last minute league winner at Spurs in late 85/86
Q7: Owen's winner v Arsenal in Cardiff
Q8: Gerrard v Olympiakos
Q9: Barnes' overhead kick away at Ewood
Q10: Craig Johnston in the 86 Cup Final
Q11: Aldridge in the 89 Cup Final
Q12: Gakpo's 2 v United last season (2 answers)
Q13: Rush's 2 in the 89 Cup Final (2 answers)
Q14: Collymore's equaliser for 3-3 in the first 4-3 game v Newcastle
Re: Right then, wizards - assists quiz (it's my day off so please forgive me)
3. Hamann
5. Milner
7. Berger
8. Mellor
12. Robertson, Salah
14. Barnes
Re: Right then, wizards - assists quiz (it's my day off so please forgive me)
Sarge won't be happy with you hogging his Quiz games.
Re: Right then, wizards - assists quiz (it's my day off so please forgive me)
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on Today at 03:54:18 pm
12 questions - most pretty easy but a couple to cause headaches I hope (in a friendly sense)

Q1: Rush's equaliser v Everton in the 86 Cup Final.
Q2: Walsh's bundled FAC SF equaliser at Goodison v Man U
Q3: Smicer's goal in Istanbul
Q4: Alan Kennedy v Real Madrid
Q5: Lovren's Dortmund header
Q6: Rush's last minute league winner at Spurs in late 85/86
Q7: Owen's winner v Arsenal in Cardiff
Q8: Gerrard v Olympiakos
Q9: Barnes' overhead kick away at Ewood
Q10: Craig Johnston in the 86 Cup Final
Q11: Aldridge in the 89 Cup Final
Q12: Gakpo's 2 v United last season (2 answers)
Q13: Rush's 2 in the 89 Cup Final (2 answers)
Q14: Collymore's equaliser for 3-3 in the first 4-3 game v Newcastle

1. Molby
4. Ray Kennedy from the throw?
7. Berger
11. McMahon
Re: Right then, wizards - assists quiz (it's my day off so please forgive me)
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 03:57:24 pm
3. Hamann
5. Milner
7. Berger
8. Mellor
12. Robertson, Salah
14. Barnes

All correct except 14.
Re: Right then, wizards - assists quiz (it's my day off so please forgive me)
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 03:58:44 pm
1. Molby
4. Ray Kennedy from the throw?
7. Berger
11. McMahon

All bang on.
Re: Right then, wizards - assists quiz (it's my day off so please forgive me)
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on Today at 04:01:24 pm
All correct except 14.

Jason McAteer
Wonderful ball from the right. Bang in the corridor of uncertainty.
Think it was Steve Howey defending Collymore and a certain OG if he touches it.
Re: Right then, wizards - assists quiz (it's my day off so please forgive me)
13. Barnes and Nicol
Re: Right then, wizards - assists quiz (it's my day off so please forgive me)
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on Today at 04:01:24 pm
All correct except 14.

Oh I read it as the winner. Was it McAteer?
Re: Right then, wizards - assists quiz (it's my day off so please forgive me)
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:58:32 pm
Sarge won't be happy with you hogging his Quiz games.

Whos' 'Sarge' and apologies to him if I'm on his turf or something, didn't know.
Re: Right then, wizards - assists quiz (it's my day off so please forgive me)
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 04:02:46 pm
Oh I read it as the winner. Was it McAteer?

Bingo. edit: Barney beat you to it.
Re: Right then, wizards - assists quiz (it's my day off so please forgive me)
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 04:02:24 pm
13. Barnes and Nicol

Both spot on.
Re: Right then, wizards - assists quiz (it's my day off so please forgive me)
Qs 2, 5, 6..... not done + 9 and 10. Sorry, 5 was got by Hazell.
Re: Right then, wizards - assists quiz (it's my day off so please forgive me)
12. Robertson and Salah

Nevermind, been answered ages ago
Re: Right then, wizards - assists quiz (it's my day off so please forgive me)
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 04:07:04 pm
12. Robertson and Salah

Nevermind, been answered ages ago

Aye.
Re: Right then, wizards - assists quiz (it's my day off so please forgive me)
9. Cross from the left so will go for Bjornebye
Re: Right then, wizards - assists quiz (it's my day off so please forgive me)
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on Today at 04:03:04 pm
Bingo. edit: Barney beat you to it.

Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 04:02:08 pm
Jason McAteer
Wonderful ball from the right. Bang in the corridor of uncertainty.
Think it was Steve Howey defending Collymore and a certain OG if he touches it.

Yeah, what a beautiful cross that was.
Re: Right then, wizards - assists quiz (it's my day off so please forgive me)
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 04:09:05 pm
9. Cross from the left so will go for Bjornebye

Well done. Thought that was a tricky one. (I was there - shame about the final result and shite defending)
Re: Right then, wizards - assists quiz (it's my day off so please forgive me)
2. Rush
6. Whelan
9. Bjørnebye
10. Molby
Re: Right then, wizards - assists quiz (it's my day off so please forgive me)
Quote from: Speedy Molby on Today at 04:15:55 pm
2. Rush
6. Whelan
9. Bjørnebye
10. Molby

Perfect.
Re: Right then, wizards - assists quiz (it's my day off so please forgive me)
All done. Wizard fuckers.
Re: Right then, wizards - assists quiz (it's my day off so please forgive me)
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on Today at 04:02:48 pm
Whos' 'Sarge' and apologies to him if I'm on his turf or something, didn't know.
More importantly where is Sarge?
Re: Right then, wizards - assists quiz (it's my day off so please forgive me)
Number two was Ian Rush from a cross by Kenny. I was behind the goal on the big step thing for the game but got into the stand above for last twenties which turned out to be the last fifties . I'll always remember some big fat fella picking me up and hugging me when Paul Walsh scored .

Boss detail there lad .   ;)
Re: Right then, wizards - assists quiz (it's my day off so please forgive me)
Number four I think was from a Sammy Lee throw in ?
Re: Right then, wizards - assists quiz (it's my day off so please forgive me)
Owens winner I'd say was Paddy Berger .  There was a commentary I've seen when as soon as the ball bounced and Owen ran onto it Roy Evans goes '  here it is '.

