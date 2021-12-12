12 questions - most pretty easy but a couple to cause headaches I hope (in a friendly sense)Q1: Rush's equaliser v Everton in the 86 Cup Final.Q2: Walsh's bundled FAC SF equaliser at Goodison v Man UQ3: Smicer's goal in IstanbulQ4: Alan Kennedy v Real MadridQ5: Lovren's Dortmund headerQ6: Rush's last minute league winner at Spurs in late 85/86Q7: Owen's winner v Arsenal in CardiffQ8: Gerrard v OlympiakosQ9: Barnes' overhead kick away at EwoodQ10: Craig Johnston in the 86 Cup FinalQ11: Aldridge in the 89 Cup FinalQ12: Gakpo's 2 v United last season (2 answers)Q13: Rush's 2 in the 89 Cup Final (2 answers)Q14: Collymore's equaliser for 3-3 in the first 4-3 game v Newcastle
3. Hamann5. Milner7. Berger8. Mellor12. Robertson, Salah14. Barnes
1. Molby4. Ray Kennedy from the throw?7. Berger11. McMahon
All correct except 14.
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
Crosby Nick never fails.
Sarge won't be happy with you hogging his Quiz games.
Oh I read it as the winner. Was it McAteer?
13. Barnes and Nicol
12. Robertson and Salah Nevermind, been answered ages ago
Bingo. edit: Barney beat you to it.
Jason McAteer Wonderful ball from the right. Bang in the corridor of uncertainty. Think it was Steve Howey defending Collymore and a certain OG if he touches it.
9. Cross from the left so will go for Bjornebye
2. Rush6. Whelan9. Bjørnebye10. Molby
Whos' 'Sarge' and apologies to him if I'm on his turf or something, didn't know.
Page created in 0.017 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.41]