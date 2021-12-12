« previous next »
One more quiz - harder than others

One more quiz - harder than others
Q1: (3 answers) - ball swept wide out to left, immediately swept into middle,....goal - a half to length of the pitch goal(s)

Q2: Everton's nemesis scores 2 at home and a hattrick away in a strange two-legged affair (2 part answer)

Q3: That Danish lad is the nominated taker

Q4: A hattrick at home and another away....runs down the wing for me (2 answers)

Q5: Nearly stole Rushy's then got his own

Q6: What's he doing down that end??? (2 answers with something in common)

Q7: Sami on the volley at the far post (or near post for us watching on telly)

Q8: John leaps into the air and back flicks the ball in from close range as it goes through his legs

Q9: My first ever game was a 0-0 at Old Trafford in 1980. Our team sheet was exactly as expected and established at that time, except Souness was out. So who took his position in midfield?

Q10: Complete this sequence: Keegan, Rush, Rush, Rush...... (2 more names)

Re: One more quiz - harder than others
Q7 I was there moment. First goal v Juventus 2005, Luis Garcia scored an even better one a short while later. First time I took my current partner to Anfield
Re: One more quiz - harder than others
Perfect. I was at my mates house as he was talking to his new (just arrived at the door unannounced) lady. They both jumped a fucking mile at my sudden apeshit-going.
Re: One more quiz - harder than others
Q2 the European replacement The Screen Sport Cup played over two different seasons - think we won 3-1 and 4-1 v Everton in the final

Q5 Craig Johnston 86 FA Cup Final

Q8 FA Cup 3rd round 1992 Barnes hatrick against Crewe 4-0

Re: One more quiz - harder than others
Number five is Craig Johnson in the FA Cup against Everton in 1986.
Re: One more quiz - harder than others
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on Today at 02:03:35 pm
Q1: (3 answers) - ball swept wide out to left, immediately swept into middle,....goal - a half to length of the pitch goal(s)

Q2: Everton's nemesis scores 2 at home and a hattrick away in a strange two-legged affair (2 part answer)

Q3: That Danish lad is the nominated taker

Q4: A hattrick at home and another away....running down the wing (2 answers)

Q5: Nearly stole Rushy's then got his own

Q6: What's he doing down that end??? (2 answers with something in common)

Q7: Sami on the volley at the far post (or near post for us watching on telly)

Q8: John leaps into the air and back flicks the ball in from close range as it goes through his legs

Q9: My first ever game was a 0-0 at Old Trafford in 1980. Our team sheet was exactly as expected and established at that time, except Souness was out. So who took his position in midfield?

Q10: Complete this sequence: Keegan, Rush, Rush, Rush...... (2 more names)

5 - Craig Johnson in the 86 Cup Final

Edit we won 3-1 to do the double
Re: One more quiz - harder than others
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 02:12:11 pm
5 - Craig Johnson in the 86 Cup Final

You missed out the T in his name like me.
Re: One more quiz - harder than others
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 02:11:36 pm
Q2 the European replacement The Screen Sport Cup played over two different seasons - think we won 3-1 and 4-1 v Everton in the final

Q5 Craig Johnston 86 FA Cup Final

Q8 FA Cup 3rd round 1992 Barnes hatrick against Crewe 4-0

Yes, yes and yes - though I didn't know the year for the Crewe one. Anyway, respect.
Re: One more quiz - harder than others
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on Today at 02:14:37 pm
Yes, yes and yes - though I didn't know the year for the Crewe one. Anyway, respect.
Green shirt, and the start of our run to our 5th win is how I aged it
Re: One more quiz - harder than others
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 02:16:12 pm
Green shirt, and the start of our run to our 5th win is how I aged it

I honestly didn't even know what comp it was in (could've been the LC for me) but I just remembered at Crewe, so cheers for the extra info.
Re: One more quiz - harder than others
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 02:16:12 pm
Green shirt, and the start of our run to our 5th win is how I aged it

Yep, think it was his return from a bad injury wasnt it?
Re: One more quiz - harder than others
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on Today at 02:03:35 pm
Q1: (3 answers) - ball swept wide out to left, immediately swept into middle,....goal - a half to length of the pitch goal(s)

Q2: Everton's nemesis scores 2 at home and a hattrick away in a strange two-legged affair (2 part answer)

Q3: That Danish lad is the nominated taker

Q4: A hattrick at home and another away....runs down the wing for me (2 answers)

Q5: Nearly stole Rushy's then got his own

Q6: What's he doing down that end??? (2 answers with something in common)

Q7: Sami on the volley at the far post (or near post for us watching on telly)

Q8: John leaps into the air and back flicks the ball in from close range as it goes through his legs

Q9: My first ever game was a 0-0 at Old Trafford in 1980. Our team sheet was exactly as expected and established at that time, except Souness was out. So who took his position in midfield?

Q10: Complete this sequence: Keegan, Rush, Rush, Rush...... (2 more names)

edit: slightly changed Q4

1 - Terry Mac's header v Spurs in the 7-0. Are there another 2 goals like this you're wanting?
3 - Jan Molby penalty. Is there a specific one you're thinking of or just that he's the taker  :D
Re: One more quiz - harder than others
1 - Salah Vs City, 19/20 to put us 2-0 up and McDermott Vs Spurs in the 7-0

4 - Maxi


4 - Maxi
Re: One more quiz - harder than others
Quote from: kesey on Today at 02:13:11 pm
You missed out the T in his name like me.   :wave

So Duvva gets it on a technicality
Re: One more quiz - harder than others
Q4 - Maxi Rodriguez scoring two hat tricks in a couple of weeks, home against Birmingham (?) and then away at Fulham?
Re: One more quiz - harder than others
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 02:32:40 pm
1 - Salah Vs City, 19/20 to put us 2-0 up and McDermott Vs Spurs in the 7-0



Good shouts.

Good shouts.

6 - Alissons header at West Brom?  Although what would the other one be? A forward clearing one off the line or something?
Re: One more quiz - harder than others
Is Q10 Owen and Gerrard? FA Cup final related? Keegan and Rush both scored braces, Rush twice, as did Owen and Gerrard. Not sure what the 3rd Rush would be for though
Re: One more quiz - harder than others
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 02:32:36 pm
1 - Terry Mac's header v Spurs in the 7-0. Are there another 2 goals like this you're wanting?
3 - Jan Molby penalty. Is there a specific one you're thinking of or just that he's the taker  :D

1 - yes,  2 more goals reminiscent (if that's the word) of that one
3 - right lines, something a bit more noticeable though....a game in particular
Re: One more quiz - harder than others
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 02:36:18 pm
Is Q10 Owen and Gerrard? FA Cup final related? Keegan and Rush both scored braces, Rush twice, as did Owen and Gerrard. Not sure what the 3rd Rush would be for though  :D

Exactly. The last goals in FA Cup Finals. Well played. (not the braces bit but that got me thinking and is a good spot...)
Re: One more quiz - harder than others
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on Today at 02:40:14 pm
Exactly. The last goals in FA Cup Finals. Well played.

Michael Thomas won't be happy with that  :D

Unless you mean that last goals in each of the games. If that's the case Thomas will have to sit there and be quiet.
Re: One more quiz - harder than others
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 02:41:13 pm
Michael Thomas won't be happy with that  :D

Thomas got the first.

edit: for clarity I mean the final goal in the game
Re: One more quiz - harder than others
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on Today at 02:41:37 pm
Thomas got the first.

edit: for clarity I mean the final goal in the game

My edit wasn't quick enough
Re: One more quiz - harder than others
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 02:42:53 pm
My edit wasn't quick enough

No worries.
Re: One more quiz - harder than others
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 02:32:17 pm
Yep, think it was his return from a bad injury wasnt it?
I think youre right, nearly posted that myself, but wasnt sure enough. Just checked went off injured v Man City second game of the season and this was his first game back
Re: One more quiz - harder than others
Is number 9 Sammy Lee?
Re: One more quiz - harder than others
Quote from: Jwils21 on Today at 02:34:31 pm
Q4 - Maxi Rodriguez scoring two hat tricks in a couple of weeks, home against Birmingham (?) and then away at Fulham?

Exactly those, yes. (I was at the Brum game)
Re: One more quiz - harder than others
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 02:32:40 pm
1 - Salah Vs City, 19/20 to put us 2-0 up and McDermott Vs Spurs in the 7-0


4 - Maxi

4 - Yes, details given above.

1 - Salah is another yes, but not that goal.
Re: One more quiz - harder than others
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 02:51:12 pm
Is number 9 Sammy Lee?

No. He was on the team sheet and established. This guy, much less so.
Re: One more quiz - harder than others
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on Today at 02:55:04 pm
4 - Yes, details given above.

1 - Salah is another yes, but not that goal.
the one at West Ham?
Re: One more quiz - harder than others
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 02:34:40 pm
Good shouts.

6 - Alissons header at West Brom?  Although what would the other one be? A forward clearing one off the line or something?

Yep. And which other one springs to mind where he suddenly appears at the other end of the pitch?
Re: One more quiz - harder than others
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 02:56:20 pm
the one at West Ham?

Brilliant, yes.
Re: One more quiz - harder than others
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on Today at 02:55:04 pm
4 - Yes, details given above.

1 - Salah is another yes, but not that goal.

Have you seen that goal? How does it not qualify?!
