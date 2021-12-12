Q1: (3 answers) - ball swept wide out to left, immediately swept into middle,....goal - a half to length of the pitch goal(s)



Q2: Everton's nemesis scores 2 at home and a hattrick away in a strange two-legged affair (2 part answer)



Q3: That Danish lad is the nominated taker



Q4: A hattrick at home and another away....runs down the wing for me (2 answers)



Q5: Nearly stole Rushy's then got his own



Q6: What's he doing down that end??? (2 answers with something in common)



Q7: Sami on the volley at the far post (or near post for us watching on telly)



Q8: John leaps into the air and back flicks the ball in from close range as it goes through his legs



Q9: My first ever game was a 0-0 at Old Trafford in 1980. Our team sheet was exactly as expected and established at that time, except Souness was out. So who took his position in midfield?



Q10: Complete this sequence: Keegan, Rush, Rush, Rush...... (2 more names)



edit: slightly changed Q4