Author Topic: What was the goal quiz  (Read 144 times)

Online Barrow Shaun

What was the goal quiz
« on: Today at 07:43:34 pm »
Ok, another one. I want DETAILS. (But I might not answer for a bit because we need electric and the pub is on the way home, sorry). Anyway............

Q1: Gerrard's long-ball freekick, Cisse on the falling volley

Q2: Souness slide-rule on the edge of the packed area, Kenny's dink

Q3: They were caught "napping"

Q4: Barnes-Rush playing one-twos before Barnes plays it square then the roof comes off

Q5: G Neville is made to look like a pissed old fart leaving the pub whilst Schmeichel can only look at the sky, forlornly

Q6: Steve into Terry (2 games, 2 answers)

Q7: Barnes crosses, Rush's delicate head glance

Q8: That own goal

Right, need to do the shop, back later. Good luck.
Online Hazell

Re: What was the goal quiz
« Reply #1 on: Today at 07:46:21 pm »
1. FA Cup Final 2006 vs West Ham, Cisse's goal in the first half to make it 2-1 West Ham.

5. Fowler shrugging of Neville at Old Trafford to score his second in 2-2 draw.
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: What was the goal quiz
« Reply #2 on: Today at 07:48:52 pm »
2 - Brugge 78 Europen Cup Final
4 Collymore closing in
5 Fowler at Old Trafford 2-2 draw
7 1989 FA Cup final
Online Crosby Nick

Re: What was the goal quiz
« Reply #3 on: Today at 07:55:59 pm »
7. 1989 FA Cup Final to make it 3-2.
Offline oldman

Re: What was the goal quiz
« Reply #4 on: Today at 07:57:14 pm »
q8 sandy brown goodison  derby 1969
Offline RobbieRedman

Re: What was the goal quiz
« Reply #5 on: Today at 07:59:11 pm »
3 Barca, the 4-0 and Divocks goal
Online Hazell

Re: What was the goal quiz
« Reply #6 on: Today at 08:01:33 pm »
Quote from: RobbieRedman on Today at 07:59:11 pm
3 Barca, the 4-0 and Divocks goal

Agh! Gutted I didn't get that!
Online Crosby Nick

Re: What was the goal quiz
« Reply #7 on: Today at 08:10:51 pm »
6 - is one of the answers Heighway setting up McDermott for the opener in the 1977 European Cup Final.

For a bonus point - thats nice, thats McDermott and thats a goal
Online Barrow Shaun

Re: What was the goal quiz
« Reply #8 on: Today at 08:32:34 pm »
Some good answers. One part of Q6 not been answered and Q8 unanswered.
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: What was the goal quiz
« Reply #9 on: Today at 08:34:34 pm »
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on Today at 08:32:34 pm
Some good answers. One part of Q6 not been answered and Q8 unanswered.

Terry Mac v Spurs 7-1
Online Barrow Shaun

Re: What was the goal quiz
« Reply #10 on: Today at 08:34:51 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 08:10:51 pm
6 - is one of the answers Heighway setting up McDermott for the opener in the 1977 European Cup Final.

For a bonus point - thats nice, thats McDermott and thats a goal

Full respect my man.
Online Kalito

Re: What was the goal quiz
« Reply #11 on: Today at 08:34:59 pm »
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on Today at 07:43:34 pm
Ok, another one. I want DETAILS. (But I might not answer for a bit because we need electric and the pub is on the way home, sorry). Anyway............

Q1: Gerrard's long-ball freekick, Cisse on the falling volley
2006 FA Cup final vs West Ham, Cisse scores to make it 1-2 (although the assist wasn't from a free kick).

Q2: Souness slide-rule on the edge of the packed area, Kenny's dink
over the line in the 1978 European Cup Final, Wembley, against Brugges.

Q3: They were caught "napping"
Hansen assist for Rush against Everton? Not sure!

Q4: Barnes-Rush playing one-twos before Barnes plays it square then the roof comes off
Collymore banger against Newcastle to win it 4-3!

Q5: G Neville is made to look like a pissed old fart leaving the pub whilst Schmeichel can only look at the sky, forlornly
Fowler's chip against the piss-stinkin' Mancs.

Q6: Steve into Terry (2 games, 2 answers)
Dunno

Q7: Barnes crosses, Rush's delicate head glance
FA Cup final vs the Ev 89

Q8: That own goal
Traore against Burnley. Or one of a few of Carras?!

Right, need to do the shop, back later. Good luck.
Online Barrow Shaun

Re: What was the goal quiz
« Reply #12 on: Today at 08:36:07 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 08:34:34 pm
Terry Mac v Spurs 7-1

Good lad, but what are you doing giving them a goal???!!!
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: What was the goal quiz
« Reply #13 on: Today at 08:36:51 pm »
Perhaps I misunderstood the own goal, I assumed we would be the benefactors

Riise v Chelsea?
Online Barrow Shaun

Re: What was the goal quiz
« Reply #14 on: Today at 08:38:09 pm »
Online Barrow Shaun

Re: What was the goal quiz
« Reply #15 on: Today at 08:39:04 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 08:36:51 pm
Perhaps I misunderstood the own goal, I assumed we would be the benefactors

Riise v Chelsea?

Yes. WE were the benefactors.
