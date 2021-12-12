Clive Tyldesley for Gerards header as he picks it out of the net
.Just thinking about it has made the hair on my arms stand up, a shiver down my spine. There will never be a greater match for me
there never could be.To go from being so utterly utterly broken at half time to win is
well, I dont have the words..
Number 2 is Istanbul
My memory might be letting me down here but I dont think he said hang on, hang on did he? I thought it was this:Hello, hello
.here we go
. Steven Gerrard puts a grain of doubt in the back of Milans mind and gives hope to all the many thousands of Liverpool fans inside the stadium! CAPTAINS GOAL!In fact Im almost certain its the above!
Header from a corner to put us 2-1 up in the 1977 European Cup Final.
Just posted this in the other thread.And at the other end he's got one back. Another one.Liverpool seem to find angles that other teams don't appreciate.
That was at Arsenal before Dalglish's curler?
The 86 Spurs game, was it not on BBC rather than the BIg Match? Sure thats John Motson commentary
You are correct! The "Hello, hello, here we go..." is so ingrained in my memory.And like Tepid said, hard to think anything ever will top Istanbul. Although the next year was pretty crazy with Stevie's 40 yard equaliser in the 90th min in the FA Cup final.
I'd say this one is my favourite .. deffogs.Whelan.. Whelans curled it .
LC Final 1983 v that lot.
