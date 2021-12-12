Not sure whether this thread will remain open but i've just seen Delle Alli has done an interview with Gary Neville in which he speaks quite openly and frankly on his struggles with his mental health, stating at one point at 24 years of age he stood and stared at himself in the mirror wondering whether he could retire now. For the record before I continue i'm currently watching the interview and i'm very early into it but seeing a couple of clips in it sparked some thought on mental health in sports in general.



I've struggled hugely with my mental health over the years due to past traumas and it's all consuming sometimes, having to hide how you're feeling, keep up appearances and pretend everything is okay is crushing and that's just on a personal day to day level, when I think about having to do that in public spaces while famous and being shamed for your struggles, it makes me hope to never reach fame.



We've seen many examples of famous sports people clearly struggling and having specific expectations placed upon them and there seems to be this widely held belief that 'this is the price of fame' or 'this is what you signed up for'. Personally I understand some small things being seen as obligations but some of the expectations do feel insane to me and I think sometimes things are pushed too far.



In light of this new interview and the increased discussion around mental health, what do people think of the way this kind of thing is handled within sport? The chants, the expectations, the criticism and online abuse. What do you all feel is part and parcel of sport and what crosses a line for you personally?



I get the competitive side and the general nature of competition and wanting to win, but I think far too often it's forgotten that all of these sportspeople are just human beings doing their jobs, some of the things I see are disgusting from so called fans of sports.