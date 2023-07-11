« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Past LFC postponed games and their subsequent results  (Read 790 times)

Online Oddbod

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 805
Past LFC postponed games and their subsequent results
« on: July 11, 2023, 10:23:22 pm »
Dont know why but just remembered this, anyone remember the Oldham away game that due to be play on Boxing Day 1992? Me and me mates with about 10 others waiting for the Starline (Barnes) outside the Black Horse in Old Swan when the papers got delivered (including the sun).

Cue most of the lads ripping the fucking sun out and lashing it down Prescot Road towards Knotty Ash. Bizzies come, obviously did fuck all cos even THEY knew what SYP did.

Bizzies fuck off, Starline turn up 10 later saying games off (snow I think).

Re arranged game was in May 93, we got beat 3 2. God we were crap that season!

Anyone go to the May game?
« Last Edit: July 11, 2023, 10:24:56 pm by Oddbod »
Logged

Offline End Product

  • doesn't always come out of the right end
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,598
Re: Past LFC postponed games and their subsequent results
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 06:01:19 pm »
Diana died, we were meant to play Newcastle,  beat them 1 nil in rearranged game. Watched footage of her learning about land mines .
Logged
No time for caution.

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was funny. Used to do these hilarious puns
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 105,322
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Past LFC postponed games and their subsequent results
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 06:14:31 pm »
I think that win helped keep Oldham up didnt it?

Our FA Cup 3rd round game with Burnley in 2005 was postponed at late notice due to the weather. Lost 1-0 when it was rearranged courtesy of that Traore own goal.

Arsenal League Cup in 06/07, meant to be played just before Christmas (had a work party!) and was called off late because of fog. Played it in January and lost 6-3.

On a happier note. That United league game in the Covid season that their fans got called off. We were in really bad form. Instead it got rearranged and we won it 4-2. Cheers lads.
Logged

Online gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,853
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: Past LFC postponed games and their subsequent results
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 06:52:21 pm »
Fulham at home, just before Christmas in 2010. Remember going the pub with my mate, coming out and it was blizzards, so bad I had to crash in his on the way home and I think his missus got trapped in town. Stayed up watching England get walloped in the Ashes and our game was called off pretty much as that finished the next morning.
Logged
AHA!

Offline gazzam1963

  • RAWK Cruiser. Andy@Allertons twin brother. Really misses a good fist pump.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,475
Re: Past LFC postponed games and their subsequent results
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 08:36:54 pm »
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/1973_UEFA_Cup_final#Second_leg

The reds most famous rearranged game was the uefa cup final , first leg was postponed after 27 mins due to heavy rain and played the next night . Shankly omitted Brian Hall for John Toshack as he seen they were susceptible to high balls and we won 3-0
Logged

Online Lfc19ynwa

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,855
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Past LFC postponed games and their subsequent results
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 09:05:58 pm »
Luton at home in the fa cup 1987 , their fans made it to Anfield but the team didnt , they then drew the rearranged game & then beat us at kenilworth rd in the replay
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,438
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Past LFC postponed games and their subsequent results
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 09:06:59 pm »
Quote from: End Product on Yesterday at 06:01:19 pm
Diana died, we were meant to play Newcastle,  beat them 1 nil in rearranged game. Watched footage of her learning about land mines .
Was really pissed off about that.  Was already to go to the match and it was called off.

Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,815
Re: Past LFC postponed games and their subsequent results
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 09:20:27 pm »
Got on the bus with my mate on Tower Hill, driver takes our money then shouts back to us "Are you going the match?" Then tells us the game was off due to a frozen pitch - this was home to Leeds 2nd Feb 1980. Game got played on a Wednesday night in March, we won 3-0
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Philipm20

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 752
Re: Past LFC postponed games and their subsequent results
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 09:29:42 pm »
Remember this game v Wolves away I was on a Barnes coach we got the ground and it was called off http://news.bbc.co.uk/sport1/hi/football/eng_prem/3314629.stm

Rearranged game was 1-1 Wolves equalising in the 90th min after Cheyrou scored for us.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was funny. Used to do these hilarious puns
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 105,322
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Past LFC postponed games and their subsequent results
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 09:31:21 pm »
Quote from: Philipm20 on Yesterday at 09:29:42 pm
Remember this game v Wolves away I was on a Barnes coach we got the ground and it was called off http://news.bbc.co.uk/sport1/hi/football/eng_prem/3314629.stm

Rearranged game was 1-1 Wolves equalising in the 90th min after Cheyrou scored for us.

I remember that game (green kit?) but dont remember it being postponed originally.

Not a postponement but remember the Bristol City cup game that gif abandoned after floodlight failure at Ashton Gate? Think we were drawing at the time. We had to go there again, and drew, before losing to them at Anfield resulting in the end of Souness.
Logged

Online gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,853
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: Past LFC postponed games and their subsequent results
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 09:35:42 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 09:31:21 pm
I remember that game (green kit?) but dont remember it being postponed originally.

Not a postponement but remember the Bristol City cup game that gif abandoned after floodlight failure at Ashton Gate? Think we were drawing at the time. We had to go there again, and drew, before losing to them at Anfield resulting in the end of Souness.
Made even worse by Fowler breaking his leg (ankle?) in the rearranged game.
Logged
AHA!

Online Oddbod

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 805
Re: Past LFC postponed games and their subsequent results
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 09:42:01 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:06:59 pm
Was really pissed off about that.  Was already to go to the match and it was called off.



Forgot about that, yeh me too. Was in the Clock on Wavertree High Street when it got postponed
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,242
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Past LFC postponed games and their subsequent results
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 09:51:04 pm »
Quote from: gazzam1963 on Yesterday at 08:36:54 pm
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/1973_UEFA_Cup_final#Second_leg

The reds most famous rearranged game was the uefa cup final , first leg was postponed after 27 mins due to heavy rain and played the next night . Shankly omitted Brian Hall for John Toshack as he seen they were susceptible to high balls and we won 3-0
I was at that abandoned game. In the paddock with my dad and next door neighbour. If I remember correctly it was announced that the game would take place the following night and it would be at the reduced cost of 10p admission. My dad wouldn't take me to the rearranged game because the general consensus was that the 10p admission would see massive crowds trying to get in. Ironically, I think the rearranged game had a slightly lower attendance than the abandoned game.
Logged

Offline LuverlyRita

  • metar made
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 241
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Past LFC postponed games and their subsequent results
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 11:19:41 pm »
When my uncle was dating my aunt (a Yorkshire lass),  he brought her home to meet my grandparents and to show her the delights of his home city - which naturally included a trip to Anfield. Based on her account of the night, I think it was the second leg of a European Cup tie against Cologne in 1965. The game eventually got called off because the ground was covered in snow but the fans were stuck in the stadium for ages. To alleviate the boredom, many supporters went onto the pitch and had a mass kick-about with a ball (prompting lots of cheering when a "goal" was scored). When my aunt and uncle eventually got out of Anfield, all of the buses were off due to the bad weather and they had to walk back to Norris Green. My aunt said it took all night to get warm again (in a house with no central heating) and my uncle was told that it was the first and last time he was taking her to a match. I think it was a fixture that was eventually settled on the toss of a coin (though I stand to be corrected). Penalty shoot-outs suddenly seem like a good idea!
Logged

Offline Iska

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,128
  • The only club that matters
Re: Past LFC postponed games and their subsequent results
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 11:46:44 pm »
Man Utd fans blocking their bus and invading Old Trafford and successfully getting the game called off in May 2021.  Replayed a few days later and we won 4-2 iirc.  It was actually genuinely thrilling that afternoon, nobody knowing how it was going to play out.  The mood on here shifted rapidly towards slagging the whole thing off but I still think its the best action any set of fans have pulled off in years.

Edit: sorry Nick, missed you brining it up already.  Id forgotten about the bad form, the way Id remembered it was pissed offness that theyd somehow be the ones benefitting from the delay.  Maybe theyd had an injury crisis or something.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:50:28 pm by Iska »
Logged

Offline lamonti

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,104
Re: Past LFC postponed games and their subsequent results
« Reply #15 on: Today at 05:50:48 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 06:14:31 pm
On a happier note. That United league game in the Covid season that their fans got called off. We were in really bad form. Instead it got rearranged and we won it 4-2. Cheers lads.

Had entirely forgotten about United getting that game cancelled, just after they had thrown their league match against Leicester to try and scupper us. What a bunch of knobs.
Logged

Offline kriss

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,186
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Past LFC postponed games and their subsequent results
« Reply #16 on: Today at 10:09:33 am »
Sheffield Wednesday home 1969-70 : Should  have been played on the 27th of December 1969. I went to Chester v Wrexham on Boxing Day which only went ahead after heavy fog lifted around mid-day. The next morning the fog was again heavy but never lifted. By the time I had got to Anfield, the match had already been postponed. Was eventually played on Monday 16th March 1970, when we won 3-0 (Lawler, Yeats and Graham) with Roy Evans making his first-team debut in the re-arranged game.
Logged

Offline Brain Potter

  • Likes to listen through the walls....Auralist Extrodinaire!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,466
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Past LFC postponed games and their subsequent results
« Reply #17 on: Today at 10:54:41 am »
Everton at home in October 1996 was called off quite late; around 1 hour before kick off, due to a waterlogged pitch. It was a Sunday afternoon but not televised.
I remember this particular day as I went home and watched Newcastle beat Man Utd 5-0 on TV in quite a famous game.
Anyhow our rearranged game was played a month or so later on a Wednesday night. 1-1, Fowler and Speed scoring late on for Everton.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was funny. Used to do these hilarious puns
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 105,322
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Past LFC postponed games and their subsequent results
« Reply #18 on: Today at 10:58:18 am »
Quote from: Brain Potter on Today at 10:54:41 am
Everton at home in October 1996 was called off quite late; around 1 hour before kick off, due to a waterlogged pitch. It was a Sunday afternoon but not televised.
I remember this particular day as I went home and watched Newcastle beat Man Utd 5-0 on TV in quite a famous game.
Anyhow our rearranged game was played a month or so later on a Wednesday night. 1-1, Fowler and Speed scoring late on for Everton.


I remember that, Id just started university. Was it definitely not meant to be televised? I remember planning on going to the pub with my flat mate who also supported Liverpool. And was it the same day as that Newcastle 5-0? I do remember watching that, absolutely hilarious. Think United then lost 6-3 at Southampton the following week.
Logged

Offline Barrow Shaun

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,189
  • Off the coach, through the park.....
Re: Past LFC postponed games and their subsequent results
« Reply #19 on: Today at 11:47:53 am »
Quote from: Lfc19ynwa on Yesterday at 09:05:58 pm
Luton at home in the fa cup 1987 , their fans made it to Anfield but the team didnt , they then drew the rearranged game & then beat us at kenilworth rd in the replay

In that rearranged game I was glued to teletext updates at home as it went into (I think) extra-time (if not then late) but the bloody update box popped up with '1-0 Rush' before disappearing a minute or two later. (Apparently he'd hit the side-netting and they thought it had gone in.)

These days with updates you wait for VAR to chalk them off but this was my first memory of such annoying shite.
Logged
officially accepted RAWK source of information

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,826
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Past LFC postponed games and their subsequent results
« Reply #20 on: Today at 12:10:54 pm »
The League Cup game against Arsenal when it was called off for fog, even though it cleared pretty much immediately after the announcement. Fairly sure we lost the re-arranged game 6-3 and Baptista scored 4.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online Theoldkopite

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,642
  • Survived The Boy's Pen in the 60's.
Re: Past LFC postponed games and their subsequent results
« Reply #21 on: Today at 07:45:15 pm »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Yesterday at 11:19:41 pm
When my uncle was dating my aunt (a Yorkshire lass),  he brought her home to meet my grandparents and to show her the delights of his home city - which naturally included a trip to Anfield. Based on her account of the night, I think it was the second leg of a European Cup tie against Cologne in 1965. The game eventually got called off because the ground was covered in snow but the fans were stuck in the stadium for ages. To alleviate the boredom, many supporters went onto the pitch and had a mass kick-about with a ball (prompting lots of cheering when a "goal" was scored). When my aunt and uncle eventually got out of Anfield, all of the buses were off due to the bad weather and they had to walk back to Norris Green. My aunt said it took all night to get warm again (in a house with no central heating) and my uncle was told that it was the first and last time he was taking her to a match. I think it was a fixture that was eventually settled on the toss of a coin (though I stand to be corrected). Penalty shoot-outs suddenly seem like a good idea!

I was in the Boys Pen for that game. Had to wait in the ground for ages whilst they printed off small cards for the rearranged game. We had to collect the card and then clamber over the turnstiles to get out. Health and Safety would have gone mad!!
The rearranged game ended 0-0 I think. The decider was held at a neutral ground somewhere in Europe and we were still level at the end of the match. Ref then had a disc that was red on one side (us) and white on the other(them) The first flip of the disc ended up stuck in the mud on its side and on the second attempt landed on red and we went through, and ultimately ended up being cheated out of a final appearance by a bent ref and a bent Inter Milan.
Might have been Rotterdam for the neutral ground.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:49:04 pm by Theoldkopite »
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 