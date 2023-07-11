Dont know why but just remembered this, anyone remember the Oldham away game that due to be play on Boxing Day 1992? Me and me mates with about 10 others waiting for the Starline (Barnes) outside the Black Horse in Old Swan when the papers got delivered (including the sun).
Cue most of the lads ripping the fucking sun out and lashing it down Prescot Road towards Knotty Ash. Bizzies come, obviously did fuck all cos even THEY knew what SYP did.
Bizzies fuck off, Starline turn up 10 later saying games off (snow I think).
Re arranged game was in May 93, we got beat 3 2. God we were crap that season!
Anyone go to the May game?