When my uncle was dating my aunt (a Yorkshire lass), he brought her home to meet my grandparents and to show her the delights of his home city - which naturally included a trip to Anfield. Based on her account of the night, I think it was the second leg of a European Cup tie against Cologne in 1965. The game eventually got called off because the ground was covered in snow but the fans were stuck in the stadium for ages. To alleviate the boredom, many supporters went onto the pitch and had a mass kick-about with a ball (prompting lots of cheering when a "goal" was scored). When my aunt and uncle eventually got out of Anfield, all of the buses were off due to the bad weather and they had to walk back to Norris Green. My aunt said it took all night to get warm again (in a house with no central heating) and my uncle was told that it was the first and last time he was taking her to a match. I think it was a fixture that was eventually settled on the toss of a coin (though I stand to be corrected). Penalty shoot-outs suddenly seem like a good idea!