Past LFC postponed games and their subsequent results

Past LFC postponed games and their subsequent results
« on: July 11, 2023, 10:23:42 pm »
Dont know why but just remembered this, anyone remember the Oldham away game that due to be play on Boxing Day 1992? Me and me mates with about 10 others waiting for the Starline (Barnes) outside the Black Horse in Old Swan when the papers got delivered (including the sun).

Cue most of the lads ripping the fucking sun out and lashing it down Prescot Road towards Knotty Ash. Bizzies come, obviously did fuck all cos even THEY knew what SYP did.

Bizzies fuck off, Starline turn up 10 later saying games off (snow I think).

Re arranged game was in May 93, we got beat 3 2. God we were crap that season!

Anyone go to the May game?
Re: Past LFC postponed games and their subsequent results
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 06:01:19 pm »
Diana died, we were meant to play Newcastle,  beat them 1 nil in rearranged game. Watched footage of her learning about land mines .
Re: Past LFC postponed games and their subsequent results
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 06:14:31 pm »
I think that win helped keep Oldham up didnt it?

Our FA Cup 3rd round game with Burnley in 2005 was postponed at late notice due to the weather. Lost 1-0 when it was rearranged courtesy of that Traore own goal.

Arsenal League Cup in 06/07, meant to be played just before Christmas (had a work party!) and was called off late because of fog. Played it in January and lost 6-3.

On a happier note. That United league game in the Covid season that their fans got called off. We were in really bad form. Instead it got rearranged and we won it 4-2. Cheers lads.
Re: Past LFC postponed games and their subsequent results
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 06:52:21 pm »
Fulham at home, just before Christmas in 2010. Remember going the pub with my mate, coming out and it was blizzards, so bad I had to crash in his on the way home and I think his missus got trapped in town. Stayed up watching England get walloped in the Ashes and our game was called off pretty much as that finished the next morning.
Re: Past LFC postponed games and their subsequent results
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 08:36:54 pm »
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/1973_UEFA_Cup_final#Second_leg

The reds most famous rearranged game was the uefa cup final , first leg was postponed after 27 mins due to heavy rain and played the next night . Shankly omitted Brian Hall for John Toshack as he seen they were susceptible to high balls and we won 3-0
Re: Past LFC postponed games and their subsequent results
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 09:05:58 pm »
Luton at home in the fa cup 1987 , their fans made it to Anfield but the team didnt , they then drew the rearranged game & then beat us at kenilworth rd in the replay
Re: Past LFC postponed games and their subsequent results
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 09:06:59 pm »
Quote from: End Product on Yesterday at 06:01:19 pm
Diana died, we were meant to play Newcastle,  beat them 1 nil in rearranged game. Watched footage of her learning about land mines .
Was really pissed off about that.  Was already to go to the match and it was called off.

Re: Past LFC postponed games and their subsequent results
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 09:20:27 pm »
Got on the bus with my mate on Tower Hill, driver takes our money then shouts back to us "Are you going the match?" Then tells us the game was off due to a frozen pitch - this was home to Leeds 2nd Feb 1980. Game got played on a Wednesday night in March, we won 3-0
Re: Past LFC postponed games and their subsequent results
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 09:29:42 pm »
Remember this game v Wolves away I was on a Barnes coach we got the ground and it was called off http://news.bbc.co.uk/sport1/hi/football/eng_prem/3314629.stm

Rearranged game was 1-1 Wolves equalising in the 90th min after Cheyrou scored for us.
Re: Past LFC postponed games and their subsequent results
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 09:31:21 pm »
Quote from: Philipm20 on Yesterday at 09:29:42 pm
Remember this game v Wolves away I was on a Barnes coach we got the ground and it was called off http://news.bbc.co.uk/sport1/hi/football/eng_prem/3314629.stm

Rearranged game was 1-1 Wolves equalising in the 90th min after Cheyrou scored for us.

I remember that game (green kit?) but dont remember it being postponed originally.

Not a postponement but remember the Bristol City cup game that gif abandoned after floodlight failure at Ashton Gate? Think we were drawing at the time. We had to go there again, and drew, before losing to them at Anfield resulting in the end of Souness.
Re: Past LFC postponed games and their subsequent results
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 09:35:42 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 09:31:21 pm
I remember that game (green kit?) but dont remember it being postponed originally.

Not a postponement but remember the Bristol City cup game that gif abandoned after floodlight failure at Ashton Gate? Think we were drawing at the time. We had to go there again, and drew, before losing to them at Anfield resulting in the end of Souness.
Made even worse by Fowler breaking his leg (ankle?) in the rearranged game.
Re: Past LFC postponed games and their subsequent results
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 09:42:01 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:06:59 pm
Was really pissed off about that.  Was already to go to the match and it was called off.



Forgot about that, yeh me too. Was in the Clock on Wavertree High Street when it got postponed
Re: Past LFC postponed games and their subsequent results
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 09:51:04 pm »
Quote from: gazzam1963 on Yesterday at 08:36:54 pm
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/1973_UEFA_Cup_final#Second_leg

The reds most famous rearranged game was the uefa cup final , first leg was postponed after 27 mins due to heavy rain and played the next night . Shankly omitted Brian Hall for John Toshack as he seen they were susceptible to high balls and we won 3-0
I was at that abandoned game. In the paddock with my dad and next door neighbour. If I remember correctly it was announced that the game would take place the following night and it would be at the reduced cost of 10p admission. My dad wouldn't take me to the rearranged game because the general consensus was that the 10p admission would see massive crowds trying to get in. Ironically, I think the rearranged game had a slightly lower attendance than the abandoned game.
Re: Past LFC postponed games and their subsequent results
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 11:19:41 pm »
When my uncle was dating my aunt (a Yorkshire lass),  he brought her home to meet my grandparents and to show her the delights of his home city - which naturally included a trip to Anfield. Based on her account of the night, I think it was the second leg of a European Cup tie against Cologne in 1965. The game eventually got called off because the ground was covered in snow but the fans were stuck in the stadium for ages. To alleviate the boredom, many supporters went onto the pitch and had a mass kick-about with a ball (prompting lots of cheering when a "goal" was scored). When my aunt and uncle eventually got out of Anfield, all of the buses were off due to the bad weather and they had to walk back to Norris Green. My aunt said it took all night to get warm again (in a house with no central heating) and my uncle was told that it was the first and last time he was taking her to a match. I think it was a fixture that was eventually settled on the toss of a coin (though I stand to be corrected). Penalty shoot-outs suddenly seem like a good idea!
Re: Past LFC postponed games and their subsequent results
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 11:46:44 pm »
Man Utd fans blocking their bus and invading Old Trafford and successfully getting the game called off in May 2021.  Replayed a few days later and we won 4-2 iirc.  It was actually genuinely thrilling that afternoon, nobody knowing how it was going to play out.  The mood on here shifted rapidly towards slagging the whole thing off but I still think its the best action any set of fans have pulled off in years.

Edit: sorry Nick, missed you brining it up already.  Id forgotten about the bad form, the way Id remembered it was pissed offness that theyd somehow be the ones benefitting from the delay.  Maybe theyd had an injury crisis or something.
Re: Past LFC postponed games and their subsequent results
« Reply #15 on: Today at 05:50:48 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 06:14:31 pm
On a happier note. That United league game in the Covid season that their fans got called off. We were in really bad form. Instead it got rearranged and we won it 4-2. Cheers lads.

Had entirely forgotten about United getting that game cancelled, just after they had thrown their league match against Leicester to try and scupper us. What a bunch of knobs.
