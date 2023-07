Listening to Stereophonics Carrot Cake & Wine, which was a B side to the A Thousand Trees single, could have been an A side, got me thinking to songs that are B sides, that could have been A sides.



Manic Street Preachers B side, Prelude To History could have been an A side too.



Oasis were known for having B sides that could have been A sides, Acquiesce & The Masterplan being prime example.



Any other songs that were B side, that should have been A side?