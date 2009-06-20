Please
login
or
register
.
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Home
Help
Search
Calendar
Login
Register
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
Media and Arts
»
Topic:
Classic Film Lines
« previous
next »
Print
Pages:
1
2
3
4
[
5
]
Go Down
Author
Topic: Classic Film Lines (Read 1433 times)
rob1966
YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 40,815
Re: Classic Film Lines
«
Reply #160 on:
Today
at 05:40:52 pm »
Gunny entire rant
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/tHxf17yJsKs&t=248s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/tHxf17yJsKs&t=248s</a>
Logged
Fuck the Tories
jambutty
The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 12,724
June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: Classic Film Lines
«
Reply #161 on:
Today
at 06:18:15 pm »
"Suck my (proverbial) dick!"
Logged
Cast not your pearls before swine. It's not worth the aggro.
Print
Pages:
1
2
3
4
[
5
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
Media and Arts
»
Topic:
Classic Film Lines
Page created in 0.012 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.64]
SMF 2.0.19
|
SMF © 2021
,
Simple Machines
XHTML
RSS
WAP2