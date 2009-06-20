« previous next »
Author Topic: Classic Film Lines  (Read 1342 times)

Offline jambutty

Re: Classic Film Lines
« Reply #120 on: Yesterday at 01:51:34 pm »
"What if he's masturbating? I could end up on the ceiling!"

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ZNpHqA9EKHI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ZNpHqA9EKHI</a>
Offline bradders1011

Re: Classic Film Lines
« Reply #121 on: Yesterday at 02:34:15 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on Yesterday at 01:37:47 pm
"I hid this uncomfortable piece of metal up my ass for two years. Then, after seven years, I was sent home to my family. And now, little man, I give the watch to you."

"...he died of dysentery..."
Offline SvenJohansen

Re: Classic Film Lines
« Reply #122 on: Yesterday at 06:18:40 pm »
Hey, you stick with me kid, you're gonna live forever.
Offline redan

Re: Classic Film Lines
« Reply #123 on: Yesterday at 06:25:55 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on July 11, 2023, 07:26:30 pm
One dog goes one way, and the other dog goes the other way. And this guys saying, Whaddaya want from me?".
Ones going east, and the other is going west. So what?
Offline SvenJohansen

Re: Classic Film Lines
« Reply #124 on: Yesterday at 06:26:41 pm »
It's 106 miles to Chicago, we've got a full tank, half a pack of cigarettes, it's dark out and we're wearing sunglasses. Hit it.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Classic Film Lines
« Reply #125 on: Yesterday at 06:39:00 pm »
One name? What are you, Seal?
Offline liverbloke

Re: Classic Film Lines
« Reply #126 on: Yesterday at 06:45:44 pm »
Quote
See that? That's shit. And this? Is Shinola
Offline ToneLa

Re: Classic Film Lines
« Reply #127 on: Yesterday at 07:04:00 pm »
Deserve's got nuthin to do with it.
Offline jambutty

Re: Classic Film Lines
« Reply #128 on: Yesterday at 07:10:43 pm »
"Looks like we're surrounded by Indians, Tonto!"












(ok, I made that one up)
Offline jambutty

Re: Classic Film Lines
« Reply #129 on: Yesterday at 07:16:20 pm »
Otto:
Well, would you like to know what you'd be without us, the good ol' U.S. of A. to protect you? I'll tell you. The smallest fucking province in the Russian Empire, that's what. So don't call me stupid, lady. Just thank me.

Wanda:
To call you stupid would be an insult to stupid people. I've known sheep who could outwit you. I've worn dresses with higher IQs, but you think you're an intellectual, don't you, ape?

Otto:
Apes don't read philosophy.

Wanda:
Yes they do, Otto, they just don't understand it.
Offline Millie

Re: Classic Film Lines
« Reply #130 on: Yesterday at 07:19:56 pm »
Let's not get caught.  Let's keep going.
Offline Only Me

Re: Classic Film Lines
« Reply #131 on: Yesterday at 08:41:14 pm »
One morning I shot an elephant in my pyjamas.

How he got in my pyjamas I dont know.
Offline bradders1011

Re: Classic Film Lines
« Reply #132 on: Yesterday at 08:59:52 pm »
I see you shiver with antici..................................................






........pation.
Offline Red Ol

Re: Classic Film Lines
« Reply #133 on: Yesterday at 09:22:38 pm »
Take your stinking paws off me you damn dirty ape
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Classic Film Lines
« Reply #134 on: Yesterday at 09:24:57 pm »
Quote from: Red Ol on Yesterday at 09:22:38 pm
Take your stinking paws off me you damn dirty ape

Curious George?
Offline Red Ol

Re: Classic Film Lines
« Reply #135 on: Yesterday at 09:29:30 pm »
Online BarryCrocker

Re: Classic Film Lines
« Reply #136 on: Yesterday at 10:40:03 pm »
"Fuzzy Wuzzy Was A Woman"
Online afc tukrish

Re: Classic Film Lines
« Reply #137 on: Yesterday at 11:10:38 pm »
Offline CHOPPER

Re: Classic Film Lines
« Reply #138 on: Yesterday at 11:16:36 pm »
The sheriffs a near
Online stewil007

Re: Classic Film Lines
« Reply #139 on: Today at 08:57:48 am »
You're a godamn Vampire Michael, wait till i tell mom
Offline Sammy5IsAlive

Re: Classic Film Lines
« Reply #140 on: Today at 09:14:14 am »
You're a big man but you're in bad shape. With me it's a full time job - now behave yourself
Offline jambutty

Re: Classic Film Lines
« Reply #141 on: Today at 12:21:48 pm »
I've been making a man.

With blonde hair and a tan.

And he's good for relieving my...............  tension.
Offline jambutty

Re: Classic Film Lines
« Reply #142 on: Today at 12:23:06 pm »
Miracle Max : Whoo-hoo-hoo, look who knows so much. It just so happens that your friend here is only MOSTLY dead. There's a big difference between mostly dead and all dead. Mostly dead is slightly alive. With all dead, well, with all dead there's usually only one thing you can do.
Online Titi Camara

Re: Classic Film Lines
« Reply #143 on: Today at 12:25:33 pm »
It's Showtime!

----

I Myself Am Strange, And Unusual.
Offline jambutty

Re: Classic Film Lines
« Reply #144 on: Today at 12:26:40 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/zg0xBjegI7A" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/zg0xBjegI7A</a>
Online Titi Camara

Re: Classic Film Lines
« Reply #145 on: Today at 12:29:42 pm »
What number are we thinking of? 69, Dudes!

-------

Iron Maiden, Excellent!
Offline jambutty

Re: Classic Film Lines
« Reply #146 on: Today at 12:31:54 pm »
Be excellent to each other.
Online Titi Camara

Re: Classic Film Lines
« Reply #147 on: Today at 12:32:51 pm »
Never Respect Anybody Who Doesn't Respect You Back

-----

Any Fool With A Dick Can Make A Baby, But Only A Real Man Can Raise His Children

-----

Either They Don't Know, Don't Show Or Don't Care About What's Going On In The Hood
Offline jambutty

Re: Classic Film Lines
« Reply #148 on: Today at 12:32:51 pm »
Do you pick your feet in Poughkeepsie?
Offline jambutty

Re: Classic Film Lines
« Reply #149 on: Today at 12:33:54 pm »
"Freedom!"








 :wanker
Online Titi Camara

Re: Classic Film Lines
« Reply #150 on: Today at 12:35:29 pm »
Went into the store just to get a beer. Came out an accessory to murder and armed robbery. It's funny like that in the hood sometimes. You never knew what was gonna happen, or when. After that I knew it was gonna be a long summer.
Online stewil007

Re: Classic Film Lines
« Reply #151 on: Today at 12:35:54 pm »
Aw, I'm suing y'all. Oh, I'm hurt. Oh, my neck, my back, my neck and my back. Oh! I want $150,000, but we can settle out of court right now for twenty bucks.
Offline jambutty

Re: Classic Film Lines
« Reply #152 on: Today at 12:40:33 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/xLushe2LI9U" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/xLushe2LI9U</a>

Couldn't settle for simply lines.

Soz,
Online Titi Camara

Re: Classic Film Lines
« Reply #153 on: Today at 12:48:05 pm »
You got knocked the fuck out.

----

Im gonna get you high today, because its Friday. You aint got no job, and you aint got shit to do.

----

You gotta be a stupid MFer to get fired on your day off.
Online stewil007

Re: Classic Film Lines
« Reply #154 on: Today at 12:49:16 pm »
Quote from: Titi Camara on Today at 12:48:05 pm
You got knocked the fuck out.

----

Im gonna get you high today, because its Friday. You aint got no job, and you aint got shit to do.

----

You gotta be a stupid MFer to get fired on your day off.

Hi Miss Parker
Offline ToneLa

Re: Classic Film Lines
« Reply #155 on: Today at 01:10:09 pm »
Fusion of Brundle and fly at molecular-genetic level.
Online Father Ted

Re: Classic Film Lines
« Reply #156 on: Today at 01:41:36 pm »
The Mafia? I've shit 'em!
Offline Red Ol

Re: Classic Film Lines
« Reply #157 on: Today at 01:47:13 pm »
Im a man

Well nobodys perfect
