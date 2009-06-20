Otto:

Well, would you like to know what you'd be without us, the good ol' U.S. of A. to protect you? I'll tell you. The smallest fucking province in the Russian Empire, that's what. So don't call me stupid, lady. Just thank me.



Wanda:

To call you stupid would be an insult to stupid people. I've known sheep who could outwit you. I've worn dresses with higher IQs, but you think you're an intellectual, don't you, ape?



Otto:

Apes don't read philosophy.



Wanda:

Yes they do, Otto, they just don't understand it.